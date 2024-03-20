Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $977 million after no winner Tuesday

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $977 million after no winning ticket for the top prize was drawn Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 20 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions grand prize lottery soared to $977 million after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, officials said.

No tickets matched the white ball numbers 24, 46, 49, 62 and 64 with the Mega ball 7. The new $977 million jackpot has a cash value of $461. The grand prize is the sixth highest in Mega Millions. All the other jackpots ahead of it were over $1 billion.

"Since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, with two tickets in California, 29 consecutive drawings have produced more than 23.6 million winning tickets across the non-jackpot prize tiers," Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions' record jackpot was just given out in 2023 where one ticket in Florida won $1.602 billion. Mega Millions gave away two prizes worth more than $1 billion in 2023, including a $1.58 billion winner last August.

Meanwhile, the jackpot in America's second lottery, Powerball, will be giving away an estimated $687 million in its next drawing on Wednesday. No one has captured the Powerball jackpot since Jan. 1, when one ticket from Michigan won the $842 million grand prize.

Since that time, no winning tickets have been selected out of 33 straight drawings.