Mega Millions jackpot at $792 million for Friday, March 15 lottery drawing. How to play

With no grand prize winner from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, Friday's jackpot now is worth an estimated $792 million with a cash value of $381.8 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday is up to an estimated $600 million with a cash value of $293.4 million after there was no grand prize winner from Wednesday's drawing.

Ready to try your luck with Mega Millions? Here's everything you need to know.

Powerball: Winning numbers for Wednesday, March 13 lottery drawing. Jackpot at $600 million

Mega Millions: Winning numbers for Tuesday, March 12 lottery drawing. Jackpot at $$792m

Mega Millions winning numbers 3/12/24

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 02-16-31-57-64 and the Mega Ball was 24. The Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, March 12, 2024?

There was no grand prize winner, but there were Match 5 winners worth $1 million each in Massachusetts and North Carolina.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Friday, March 15, at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 – IL $1.05 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – M $792 million (estimated) – March 15, 2024 $656 million – March 30, 2012 – IL, KS, MD $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – CA, GA $543 million – July 24, 2018 - CA $536 million – July 8, 2026 – IN

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Did anyone win Mega Millions? Winning numbers for Friday, March 15