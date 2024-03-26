Mega Millions jackpot is 5th biggest in game history. See how much you could win

The Mega Millions jackpot has crossed the $1 billion threshold.

Tuesday's drawing boasts a jackpot worth an estimated $1.12 billion, with a cash option of $537.5 million.

Here's what to know about the Tuesday, March 26, Mega Millions drawing. Check back here after 11 p.m. to see the winning numbers.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, March 26.

What is the Mega Millions jackpot up to?

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What is the cutoff for buying Mega Millions tickets?

Sales cut-off times vary by selling jurisdiction. In Kentucky and Ohio, ticket sales close at 10 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing. In Indiana, tickets must be purchased by 9:58 PM ET.

How to play the Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.

5 + 1 = Jackpot.

5 + 0 = $1 million.

4 + 1 = $10,000.

4 + 0 = $500.

3 + 1 = $200.

3 + 0 = $10.

2 + 1= $10.

1 + 1 = $4.

0 + 1 = $2.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

You can pick your lucky numbers or select Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers auto-drawn. If you can't decide, the Mega Millions website has a random number generator.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes from two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play.

Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," six are marked with "3X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Ohio, residents can use the Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler's Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and get notified and paid electronically if they win.

Can you buy Mega Millions tickets online?

You can order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at kylottery.com.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 303 million, and the odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 12.6 million.

The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

What is the biggest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion ($794.2 million in cash): Won Aug. 8, 2023, by Saltines Holdings, LLC in Neptune Beach, Florida. $1.537 billion: Won Oct. 23, 2018, by an anonymous player in South Carolina. $1.348 billion ($723.5 million in cash): Won Jan. 13, 2023, by LaKoma Island Investments, LLC, in Lebanon, Maine. $1.337 billion ($780.5 million in cash): Won July 29, 2022, by an anonymous partnership in Des Plaines, Illinois. $1.12 billion ($537.5 million in cash): Not won yet. $1.050 billion ($776.6 million in cash): Won Jan. 22, 2021, by the Wolverine FLL Club of Oakland County, Michigan. $656 million: Won by three tickets March 30, 2012, in Ottawa, Kansas; Red Bud, Illinois; and Milford Mill, Maryland. $648 million: Won by two tickets Dec. 17, 2013, in Northern Californiaand Stone Mountain, Georgia. $543 million: Won July 24, 2018, by an office pool in Santa Clara County, California. $536 million: Won July 8, 2016, in Indiana. $533 million: Won March 30, 2018, in Vernon, New Jersey.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is 5th biggest ever. See how much