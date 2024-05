Mega Millions jackpot at $489 million for Tuesday, May 28, 2024 lottery drawing

After no grand prize winner from Friday's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is up to $489 million with a cash value of $226.4 million.

Ready to try your luck with Mega Millions? Here's everything you need to know.

Mega Millions winning numbers 5/24/24

The winning numbers from Friday, May 24 drawing were 46-54-56-67-70 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions on Friday, May 24, 2024?

There was no grand prize winner, but there was a Match 5 plus Megaplier winner worth $3 million in Texas and two Match 5 winners worth $1 million each in California.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Tuesday, May 28, at 10 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What times does Mega Millions close?

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 – IL $1.13 billion – March 29, 2024 - NJ $1.05 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – MI $656 million – March 30, 2012 – IL, KS, MD $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – CA, GA $543 million – July 24, 2018 - CA $536 million – July 8, 2026 – IN

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Did anyone win Mega Millions? Winning numbers Tuesday, May 28, 2024