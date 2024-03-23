Will Mega Millions for Friday, March 22, result in 10th billion-dollar jackpot in history?

Mega Millions is on a hot streak! Another rollover will definitely push the grand prize to a billion-dollar jackpot — making it the 10th in U.S. history. In the Tuesday, March 19, Mega Millions drawing there was a big winner who bought a ticket in Florida.

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday drawing for $893 million with a cash option of $461 million, the jackpot for Friday, March 22, jumped to $977 million. Check back at 11 p.m. Friday for winning numbers, and we’ll see if there’s a winner or another rollover.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about the game and lottery odds. Good luck!

Mega Millions numbers for 3/19/24: 24-46-49-62-66 and the Mega Ball was 7

Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. EST Tuesdays and Fridays. Tuesday, March 19, winning Mega Millions numbers were 24-46-49-62-66 and the Mega Ball was 7. Megaplier was 2x. Those numbers mean another rollover putting us on the brink of $1 billion.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing now climbs to $977 million, with a cash option of $461 million.

There were no jackpot winners, but there were four tickets that matched 5 for $1 million prizes in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. One of those was purchased in Florida. The other three tickets were bought in California, Texas and Virginia.

How long has Mega Millions rolled over?

Someone won the $395 million Mega Millions jackpot with a cash option of $189 million on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The jackpot started at $20 million for the Tuesday, Dec. 12, drawing. Here's a snapshot of how the prize has climbed since then.

What is the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history?

The largest lottery prize ever climbed to $2.04 billion in November 2022. The jackpot was an estimated $1.9 billion days before the drawing, but lottery ticket sales helped it grow to more than $2 billion after updated calculations. A single ticket purchased by Edwin Castro in California won the grand prize.

How long do you have to cash in a winning Florida Lottery ticket?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

The odds of winning are pretty low. According to the Mega Millions site, players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Does the Florida Lottery reveal lottery winners? Can you stay anonymous if you win lottery in Florida?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

As of March 22, 2024, there have been nine lottery jackpots that have reached or surpassed $1 billion. Only once has a jackpot surpassed $2 billion.

What are the Top 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

According to its website, here are the Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots as of March 22, 2024:

10. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California

9. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California and Georgia

8. $656 million — March 30, 2012; Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

7. $977 million — March 22, 2024? No winner yet

6. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

5 . $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California

4. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois

3. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine

2. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina

1. $1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots ever?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of March 22, 2024.

