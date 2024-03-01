Mega Millions Friday drawing is for $607M. How to buy tickets

The Mega Millions jackpot has passed the half-billion-dollar mark for the first time in a year. The next drawing on Friday, March 1, offers an estimated $607 million jackpot with a cash option of $286.9 million.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game to have awarded five different jackpots worth more than $1 billion: Two in 2023 and one each in 2018, 2021 and 2022. A new Mega Millions record jackpot was set on Aug. 8 with a $1.602 billion prize won in Florida.

Here's what to know about Friday's drawing.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 2/27/24

The winning Mega Millions numbers for the Tuesday, Feb. 27, drawing were 6, 18, 26, 27 and 49. The gold Megaball was 4 and the Megaplier was 3X.

What is the Mega Millions jackpot?

The current jackpot is estimated to be $607 million with a cash option of $286.9 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is Friday, March 1, at 11 p.m. ET.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket is a $1.602 billion prize won in Florida on Aug. 8. Other large single-ticket Mega Millions prizes have been $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018; $1.348 billion won in Maine on Jan. 13, 2023; $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29, 2022 and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.

How to play the Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.

5 + 1 = Jackpot.

5 + 0 = $1 million.

4 + 1 = $10,000.

4 + 0 = $500.

3 + 1 = $200.

3 + 0 = $10.

2 + 1= $10.

1 + 1 = $4.

0 + 1 = $2.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

You can pick your lucky numbers or select Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers auto-drawn. If you can't decide, the Mega Millions website has a random number generator.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes from two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play.

Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at kylottery.com.

In Ohio, residents can use the Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler's Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and get notified and paid electronically if they win.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 303 million, and the odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 12.6 million.

The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.

