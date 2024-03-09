Meetings discuss roundabout planned for Woodland, Conrad Drive intersection

Mar. 9—A single-lane roundabout is being planned to replace the existing intersection of Second Street East and Conrad Drive with Woodland Avenue.

The purpose of the project is to enhance safety at the busy intersection and reduce the number and severity of crashes, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Along with the roundabout, improved pedestrian crossings are planned.

Two meetings will be held this month to discuss the project.

The intersection currently includes a three-way stop. Vehicles traveling through the intersection from Conrad Drive do not stop.

MDT and the city of Kalispell have evaluated options to improve the intersection and determined that a roundabout fits within the right-of-way and would improve safety for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists. It would also provide additional space for larger vehicles, such as a school bus or truck and trailer, to travel through the intersection and provide efficiency to handle traffic volumes for the next 20 years, MDT notes.

Rebuilding the Conrad Drive hill would have significant impacts on adjacent properties, making it an unrealistic option, according to MDT. However, MDT found that flattening the Conrad Drive intersection at the roundabout would be beneficial including improving sight distances and creating a place to stop to yield to oncoming traffic or for pedestrians.

A virtual open house will be held on March 13, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. In addition, an in-person open house will be held on Tuesday, March 19 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Kalispell City Hall, 247 First Ave. East, Kalispell.

Both events will cover the same information and project team members will be available to present information and answer questions regarding project design.

The concept of a roundabout for the awkward intersection was first introduced in 2019 after a feasibility study to determine improvements.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2026 depending on the completion of the design and the availability of funds. The project is being paid for with Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funds and proportional state match funds.

Comments may be submitted online at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx

or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT, 59807-7039. Note that comments are for project UPN 9372000/9971000.

Contact MDT Consultant Design Project Manager J.R. Taylor at 406-444-7636 with questions or comments about the project.

For more information on the project, visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/woodland/

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.