Meeting on national park proposal at Delaware Water Gap will be held this weekend

A public meeting to discuss the ongoing push to turn the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area into a national park will be held Saturday at the Sandyston Municipal Building.

Sponsored by the Delaware Water Gap Defense Fund, the meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The municipal building is located at 133 Route 645 in the Hainesville section of the township.

The issue is over a revised proposal from September on the idea of changing the designation of the recreation area to a national park and preserve. While many units of the National Park Service are called "parks," there are about a dozen classifications of NPS units, ranging from "national park" through cemeteries, trails, monuments and on to seashores and recreation areas.

Recreation areas are usually created for lands surrounding a lake or reservoir created by an agency of the federal government. In this case, the Army Corps of Engineers had planned to build a multi-purpose dam at Tocks Island and purchased much of the land surrounding what would have been the lake.

However, environmental and grassroots protests resulted in the dam project being canceled and the already-purchased land became the recreation area, with different regulations than national parks, just as battlegrounds and monuments have differing rules.

Invited to the meeting are elected officials from Pike and Monroe counties in Pennsylvania and Sussex and Warren counties in New Jersey.

The meeting is to be held via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/3785061901?omn=94472175070 with a meeting ID: 378 506 1901.

An audio connection can be made by dialing 1-929-205-6099 with a meeting ID: 378 506 1901.

The organizers can be contacted at: nonationalpark2030@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Delaware Water Gap national park meeting to be held