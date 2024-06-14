The meeting that got LMPD chief suspended: How should sex harassment claim been handled?

The meeting at the center of Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel's suspension raises plenty of questions about what happens next — and questions about how it should have been handled.

On the May 22 call between several LMPD majors and Gwinn-Villaroel, Maj. Shannon Lauder alleged she had been "sexually harassed" and "attacked" by another major in the meeting. The two couldn't work together, she told the chief, but just one minute later, Gwinn-Villaroel announced the man she had accused of harassment would be promoted to lieutenant colonel.

Without naming the May 22 call specifically, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Wednesday afternoon he was suspending Gwinn-Villaroel over her handling of a workplace sexual harassment allegation.

LMPD has policies in place for investigating sexual harassment allegations in its 922-page standard operating procedures document.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel speaks at a ceremony in August 2023. Gwinn-Villaroel was suspended this week over her handling of a sexual misconduct allegation within LMPD.

When sexual harassment, abuse or discrimination is alleged by a department member, that complaint should be sent up the chain of command — from division commander to the Special Investigations Division commander, LMPD's human resources compliant manager or, as in this case, directly to the police chief.

The commander overseeing the accused officer is then directed to ensure that individual is moved to avoid contact with the complainant. The commander is instructed to conduct a preliminary investigation and "based on the information gathered, the Chief of Police may initiate an investigation by the SID."

The interaction in question began during the May 22 meeting when Gwinn-Villaroel told majors to speak up if there were any other majors they were unable to work with. And the allegation brought the call to silence for more than 20 seconds.

In audio obtained by The Courier Journal, Lauder can be heard telling Gwinn-Villaroel that she cannot work with Maj. Brian Kuriger because he had sexually harassed and attacked her (Lauder and attorney Jared Smith have not publicly expanded on the allegations). One minute later, and after a period of silence, the chief announces Kuriger would be promoted into a senior leadership position.

Gwinn-Villaroel told Lauder she had "heard your concerns and I understand that you cannot (work with Kuriger), and so we have to revisit on the status moving forward.” Minutes earlier, she told majors on the call to resign if they could not get along with another major "because you all had an issue."

“I know now’s not a good time to bring it up but I didn’t want you to say later that I didn’t bring it up, so sorry it had to come out in this way," Lauder said, according to the audio.

"These are conversations that we have people in the department for, but I have heard your concern," Gwinn-Villaroel replied. The meeting ended moments later.

Kuriger did not address the allegations during the call and has not spoken publicly since its release, and LMPD would not confirm whether it's investigating the claim, citing state statutes on personal privacy. Lauder has not filed a lawsuit at this time, according to her lawyer, but is "taking time to process what occurred and explore her options."

P. Stewart Abney is a Louisville employment law attorney with 17 years of experience who's handled "quite a number of sexual harassment cases." He's not involved with this case, but it caught his eye Wednesday night.

At any workplace, he said, reports of sexual harassment require an immediate investigation — "typically you're going to take a full statement from the person making the allegation, so you know what you're investigating."

"Now, does that mean that the chief stops that meeting midstream and kicks off that investigation? Not necessarily," Abney said. "But I think an investigation has to be done promptly, as soon as possible, and it has to be a real good-faith investigation to get to the bottom of the allegations. And in the event that the allegations are substantiated or backed up, the chief of LMPD has to take steps to address the harassment, to protect the person making the allegations."

Abney wondered whether Lauder had "attempted to report this through other avenues" before raising the allegation in a meeting, as it seemed "glossed over" during the call. But Smith said Lauder "had not complained to Chief Gwinn-Villaroel regarding this incident of sexual harassment before the command staff meeting" and spoke up because she was "put on the spot."

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel speaks at a ceremony in July 2023 alongside Mayor Craig Greenberg. The mayor suspended the chief this week over her handling of a sexual misconduct allegation within LMPD.

The FBI's Louisville office created its Public Corruption Civil Rights Task Force in 2019, and it has LMPD officials on staff who can look into complaints from officers who may be uncomfortable reporting misconduct to their supervisors. The bureau's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

A former FBI agent, meanwhile, was hired Monday by the city to investigate the handling of Lauder's allegations. David Beyer, a retired agent and attorney who previously issued reports on deaths at Louisville's jail and a sexual misconduct investigation into a former Transit Authority of River City director, will conduct the independent investigation, Greenberg said.

"I will not tolerate sexual misconduct in Louisville Metro government, including in LMPD. Rules and policies are in place for a reason, and they need to be followed," the mayor said. "... I also take the handling of these allegations very seriously."

Abney noted Louisville's police department has "had some problems" with investigating sexual harassment allegations in the past. A U.S. Department of Justice investigation into LMPD following the police killing of Breonna Taylor released last year found "numerous instances" in which police did not look into reports of sexual misconduct by officers.

It's a complicated situation. But Abney said it shouldn't be a complicated case — if allegations are being ignored, "then I think absolutely suspensions are warranted."

"It's not a really complex issue," he said. "When you have an allegation of harassment you investigate it, and you investigate it without delay. It's a pretty straightforward situation."

Reporter Josh Wood contributed. Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

