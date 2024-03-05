From Meeting Fiona to the Blue Ash Airport, here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

The Enquirer met Fiona, Fritz, Bibi and Tucker at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Howdy, Cincinnati! Trending news editor David Wysong here.

Most of my job involves covering stories our readers are chatting about at the water cooler. But one topic is always on Cincinnati's mind: Fiona the hippo.

Some reporters and I got to participate in an up-close meet-and-greet with Fiona and her family last week at the Cincinnati Zoo. It was, dare I say, life-changing.

We learned all about the little family, from their personality traits to what the future may hold for Fiona's little bro, Fritz. If that doesn't interest you enough, I also made a video of our experience, showing just how close we actually were to the queen of the Queen City.

We're hoping this becomes a regular thing, introducing all of you to the wonderful animals of our zoo. But for now, click or tap here to read reporter Bebe Hodges' story on our up-close meeting with Fiona.

What else you need to know Tuesday, March 5

🌧️ Weather: High of 70. Cloudy and warm with occasional rain and a thunderstorm.

✈️ Just Askin': Why did the Blue Ash Airport close?

⚾ The myth who would replace a legend? Why Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand doesn't buy it.

🏈 Bearcats legend Jason Kelce retires from NFL. What he said Monday.

🗳️ Vote: Cincinnati Enquirer Student of the Week ballot, March 4.

Today's Top Stories

UC and Xavier are likely to miss the NCAA Tournament again. Jason Williams explains why the days of them making the tournament every year may be over.

• Williams' inbox: Annual NCAA Tournament appearances may be history for Cincinnati, Xavier

"We're not shutting down," vows Freestore Foodbank President and CEO Kurt Reiber. The agency will dip into emergency reserve funds, he said.

• 'People are still reeling.' Freestore Foodbank suffers blow to donations amid greater need

Here's a close look at the full season coming from Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

• Playhouse in the Park announces 2024-25 season

Jonte Davis, a mail carrier, was shot and killed while in his USPS van in Warren, Ohio Saturday afternoon. Police believe it was a targeted attack.

• Ohio mail carrier shot, killed while in USPS van in 'targeted attack,' police say

An 11-foot bronze statue honoring the most famous conductor of the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman, was presented, Monday, March 4, 2024, at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Downtown Cincinnati. Titled, “The Beacon of Hope,” the statue features Tubman lifting her right hand to the sky representing a shining North Star. The statue will be on display through April 30.

• Harriet Tubman statue unveiled Underground Freedom Center in Cincinnati

