From Meeting Fiona to the Blue Ash Airport, here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Howdy, Cincinnati! Trending news editor David Wysong here.
Most of my job involves covering stories our readers are chatting about at the water cooler. But one topic is always on Cincinnati's mind: Fiona the hippo.
Some reporters and I got to participate in an up-close meet-and-greet with Fiona and her family last week at the Cincinnati Zoo. It was, dare I say, life-changing.
We learned all about the little family, from their personality traits to what the future may hold for Fiona's little bro, Fritz. If that doesn't interest you enough, I also made a video of our experience, showing just how close we actually were to the queen of the Queen City.
We're hoping this becomes a regular thing, introducing all of you to the wonderful animals of our zoo. But for now, click or tap here to read reporter Bebe Hodges' story on our up-close meeting with Fiona.
What else you need to know Tuesday, March 5
🌧️ Weather: High of 70. Cloudy and warm with occasional rain and a thunderstorm.
✈️ Just Askin': Why did the Blue Ash Airport close?
⚾ The myth who would replace a legend? Why Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand doesn't buy it.
🏈 Bearcats legend Jason Kelce retires from NFL. What he said Monday.
🗳️ Vote: Cincinnati Enquirer Student of the Week ballot, March 4.
Today's Top Stories
• Williams' inbox: Annual NCAA Tournament appearances may be history for Cincinnati, Xavier
• 'People are still reeling.' Freestore Foodbank suffers blow to donations amid greater need
• Playhouse in the Park announces 2024-25 season
• Ohio mail carrier shot, killed while in USPS van in 'targeted attack,' police say
• Harriet Tubman statue unveiled Underground Freedom Center in Cincinnati
