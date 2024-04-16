Meeting for new Ag Center multipurpose indoor building to be held April 17 cancelled
The Washington County Agricultural Education Center has cancelled the public information meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, at 6 p.m.
The meeting was regarding the proposed Agricultural Education Center Multipurpose Indoor Building.
For additional information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380 or pr@washco-md.net.
