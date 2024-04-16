Meeting for new Ag Center multipurpose indoor building to be held April 17 cancelled

The Herald-Mail

The Washington County Agricultural Education Center has cancelled the public information meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, at 6 p.m.

The meeting was regarding the proposed Agricultural Education Center Multipurpose Indoor Building.

For additional information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380 or pr@washco-md.net.

More: Vanish Hall entertainment venue opens in Boonsboro; Learnicity has ribbon cutting

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Meeting for new Ag Center multipurpose building cancelled