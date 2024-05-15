Meet Wilson Central's 2024 valedictorian Seth Stride and salutatorian Marvy Nessim

Wilson Central High School in Lebanon graduated 331 students in its class of 2024.

We asked the Wildcats' valedictorian and salutatorian several questions about their journey and what's next.

Wilson Central's 2024 valedictorian Seth Stride is the brother of the school's 2022 salutatorian, Will Stride.

Valedictorian

Seth Stride

College and/or career plans: To attend Boston University and follow a career path in neuroscience.

Seth Stride

What motivates you to excel in the classroom? "To be better than my older brother (Will Stride)."

Who made you better as a high school student and person? "My family and friends as well as (teacher) Marcie Polk."

What is your favorite way to get away from the grind? "Going to the gym and playing pickleball."

Favorite restaurant and musical artist "Nobu, TV Girl."

Salutatorian

Marvy Nessim

College and/or career plans: To attend Vanderbilt University to go into law with plans to major in law, history and sociology.

Marvy Nessim

What motivates you to excel in the classroom? "My parents — they always encourage me to be the best version of myself."

Who made you better as a high school student and person? "My calculus teacher, Marcie Polk, puts a great amount of effort (into) her students and (acknowledged) my accomplishments as a student even outside of the classroom."

What is your favorite way to get away from the grind? "Hang out with friends and travel."

Favorite restaurant and musical artist and TV show: Tipsy Thai, The Weeknd and "Supernatural."

