Meet the two new principals hired for Mahwah schools

MAHWAH — Two new elementary school principals will join the K-12 district in July, School Superintendent Michael DeTuro said.

Michael Hagopian has been named principal of the 185-student George Washington Elementary School, succeeding Jennifer Glebocki. Michael Henzel has been named principal of the 250-student Betsy Ross Elementary School, succeeding Melissa Brause.

Both are K-3 schools.

Michael Hagopian has been named principal of George Washington School in Mahwah.

Hagopian has served as assistant principal in the Oradell School district for seven years. He worked as a teacher and later elementary supervisor in Westwood. Before that he was a teacher with South Orangetown Central School District. He has a bachelor's degree in business from Dominican University and master's degrees in both the science of teaching and educational leadership from St. Thomas Aquinas College.

Henzel has served as principal of Roosevelt School in the River Edge School District for nine years. He was previously a principal in the Cresskill School District. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from William Paterson University, a master’s degree in educational technology from Ramapo College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the College of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station.

Michael Henzel has been named principal of Betsy Ross School in Mahwah

Glebocki is leaving the district to become the principal of John Y. Dater School in Ramsey. Brause is leaving the district to spend more time with her family.

