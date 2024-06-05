Meet the top class of 2024 graduates from Diman Voc in Fall River

FALL RIVER — The following students are graduating from Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School at the academic top of the senior class:

Lylah Thibeault (valedictorian) graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River.

1. Lylah Thibeault

The daughter of Kevin and Arianna Thibeault, Lylah is a Swansea native and a graduate of Joseph Case Junior High School. Lylah is currently enrolled in the Programming and Web Development program at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School. Lylah's career rank is 1, and her career GPA is 4.1238.

She is the recipient of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. Lylah earned the Academic Achievement Award during her freshman, sophomore, and junior years. Lylah has also received the Outstanding History Student Award in her freshman year, the Outstanding Science Student Award, and the Outstanding Math Student Award in her sophomore year. She has maintained High Honors all four years of high school and is a member of the National Honor Society. Lylah participated in the Dual Enrollment Program in her junior year.

She participated in several clubs at Diman, including Key Club, Theatre Arts, and Newspaper. Lylah is a member of Business Professionals of America, where she was a 2023 National qualifier in Web Design Team, Fundamentals of Web Design, and a National Finalist in Prepared Speech. She is currently a 2024 National qualifier in Fundamentals of Web Design. Lylah has been the President of the local Business Professionals of America chapter in her junior and senior years, and she was awarded the Judith B. McInstry scholarship.

As part of the athletic program, Lylah is captain of the Cross Country Team, Spring Track, and Winter Track. Lylah has received the Sportsmanship Award for Cross Country and has set a 2023 record for 4 x 800 in Spring and Winter track. Lylah earned Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star Honors as the first-place finisher in the 2-Mile. When not in school, Lylah volunteers in her community at Forever Paws Animal Shelter, Miss Southeastern Massachusetts Scholarship Foundation, Citizens for Citizens Toy Drive, and Fall River United Way - United We Move. Lylah is a member of Diman’s Cooperative Education Program, where she is employed as an IT assistant at RYCOMM LLC in Fairhaven.

After high school, she plans to attend Simmons University where she will major in Web Design/Engineering.

Ava Santos (salutatorian) graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River.

2. Ava Santos

The daughter of Louis and Susan Santos, Ava is a Fall River native. She is ranked 2nd in her class with a career GPA of 4.1025. Ava is currently enrolled in the Dental Assisting program at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Ava has demonstrated academic excellence throughout her high school career, maintaining high honors and earning recognition in various extracurricular activities. She is the Vice President of the National Honor Society and the ambassador for the National Technical Honor Society. Ava has been actively involved in SkillsUSA, participating in the Opening and Closing Ceremony for three years and winning a Gold medal at the State level each year.

In addition to her leadership roles, Ava has been a dedicated member of Diman's Photo Club for three years and joined DECA in her senior year. She is also a member of the Dental Assisting Advisory Board, contributing to the program's continuous improvement and success.

Ava's commitment to her field extends beyond school activities. She was part of the Cooperative Education Program, working at Forster Orthodontics, where she gained practical experience in dental assisting.

Ava's post-high school plans include attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, where she will major in Dental Hygiene pre-dental, on the pathway to becoming a dentist.

In her spare time, Ava volunteers in her community, contributing to various initiatives and helping to make a positive impact. Her dedication to her studies, extracurricular activities, and community service exemplify her well-rounded character and commitment to excellence.

Elizabeth Kinnane graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River.

3. Elizabeth Kinnane

The daughter of Mary and John Kinnane, Elizabeth is a Fall River native. Ranked third in her class with a career GPA of 4.0776, Elizabeth is currently enrolled in the Advanced Manufacturing program at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Elizabeth has demonstrated exceptional academic and extracurricular achievements throughout her high school career. She was honored as Diman’s Massachusetts Outstanding Vocational Student, a testament to her dedication and hard work.

In athletics, Elizabeth has excelled in multiple sports. She served as a two-year captain of the soccer team, earning the Most Valuable Player award three times, Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star recognition three times, and the Offensive Player of the Year Award. In basketball, she was a two-year captain, twice named Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star, received the Most Valuable Player award, and was nominated for this year's Dave Cowens Award. Additionally, as captain of the tennis team, Elizabeth was honored with the Coach’s Award and the Sportsmanship Award.

Elizabeth's commitment to excellence extends to SkillsUSA, where she competed as a member of the Automated Manufacturing Team. Her team placed second in the state competition last year and first this year. As a dedicated member of DECA, she represented Diman’s School-Based Enterprise, Room 251, traveling to district, state, and international competitions.

Beyond her athletic and competitive endeavors, Elizabeth is actively involved in various school clubs. She is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, serves as the Secretary of the National Honor Society, and is the President of Student Government. Her leadership and dedication are evident in all her roles.

Elizabeth also volunteers at numerous Diman events, including Open House, Accepted Students Night, and PTO events, demonstrating her commitment to her school community.

As part of Diman’s Cooperative Education Program, Elizabeth is employed at Five Star Surgical, where she applies her advanced manufacturing skills in a real-world setting.

Post high school, Elizabeth plans to attend the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, where she will major in Marine Engineering, continuing her journey of academic and professional excellence.

Melody Morin graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River.

4. Melody Morin

The daughter of Jennifer and Michael Morin, Melody is a Swansea native. Ranked fourth in her class with a career GPA of 4.0614, Melody is currently enrolled in the Programming and Web Development program at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Throughout her high school career, Melody has consistently demonstrated academic excellence. She has been awarded the Academic Achievement Award in Science and is a recipient of the prestigious John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, recognizing her outstanding performance and commitment to her studies.

In addition to her academic achievements, Melody has been actively involved in various school programs. Her commitment to learning and excellence extends beyond the classroom, as she continuously seeks to challenge herself and grow both personally and professionally.

Post high school, Melody plans to attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where she will major in Computer Science.

Aiden Medeiros graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River.

5. Aiden Medeiros

The son of Tiberio Medeiros and Kami Pacheco, Aiden lives in Fall River, MA, and graduated from Holy Trinity School. Aiden is currently enrolled in the Business Technology program at Diman Regional Technical High School and is ranked fifth in his class with a GPA of 4.061. While at Diman, he earned high honors every semester and participated in dual enrollment.

Aiden has received numerous awards including: Freshman Academic Excellence in Science, Sophomore Academic Excellence in History and as a junior, Aiden, placed fourth in the nation at the Microsoft Office Specialist Competition/Excel. Aiden is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Key Club, and Business Professionals of America (BPA). At this year’s BPA State competition, he placed first in Administrative Support Concepts and third in Management, Marketing, and Human Resources Concepts.

As a SkillsUSA member, Aiden served as a voting delegate his junior year and will compete in Promotional Bulletin at the State conference. An animal lover, he volunteers at a local business—The Fish Bowl. He is a 3-year member of the football team and also joined Winter and Spring track as a sophomore. Aiden is currently employed through Diman’s Cooperative Education Program at Prima Care, PC- Radiology as a Receptionist.

He has received several scholarships including the Providence College St. Joseph Scholarship, Bryant University Trustee Scholarship, and the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. Aiden will be attending Bentley University and will major in Finance and minor in Accounting.

David Rosseter III graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River.

6. David Rosseter III

The son of David Rosseter Jr. and Helen Moser, David Rosseter III is a Fall River native. Ranked sixth in his class with a career GPA of 3.983, David is currently enrolled in the Electronics program at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School.

David has consistently demonstrated strong academic performance throughout his high school career, earning him the esteemed John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. His dedication to his studies is evident in his impressive GPA and his commitment to excellence in his chosen field of electronics.

David plans to further his education by attending Bristol Community College, followed by the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, where he will major in Electrical Engineering. His ambition and dedication to his studies are sure to lead him to success in his future academic and professional endeavors.

Kody Szady graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River.

7. Kody Szady

The son of Kady and Peter Szady, Kody is a Westport native. Ranked seventh in his class with a career GPA of 3.9445, Kody is currently enrolled in the Programming and Web Development program at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Kody's dedication to academic excellence is reflected in his outstanding GPA and his active involvement in several prestigious honor societies. He is a proud member of both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society, demonstrating his commitment to high academic standards and technical proficiency.

Post high school, Kody plans to attend Bristol Community College, where he will major in Computer Science. His ambition and dedication to his studies are sure to pave the way for a successful career in the field of technology.

Connor Greenhalgh graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River.

8. Connor Greenhalgh

The daughter of Angela Ferreira and Ryan Greenhalgh, Connor is a Westport native. Ranked eighth in their class with a career GPA of 3.9409, Connor is currently enrolled in the Programming and Web Development program at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Connor has demonstrated impressive academic prowess throughout their high school career, earning the prestigious John and Abigail Adams Scholarship. Additionally, they have been honored with the SkillsUSA Massachusetts Jannie Baker Legacy Scholarship Award, recognizing their dedication and excellence in their vocational studies.

After high school, Connor plans to take a gap year. They then plan to attend college to major in Psychology, shifting their focus to understanding the human mind and contributing to the field of mental health.

Connor's academic achievements, technical skills, and thoughtful approach to their future make them a standout student. Their dedication to both their current studies and future goals reflects a well-rounded and ambitious individual, ready to make a positive impact in the field of psychology.

Bryanna Gibeau graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River.

9. Bryanna Gibeau

The daughter of Charity Pontes, Bryanna is a Fall River native. Ranked ninth in her class with a career GPA of 3.937, Bryanna is currently enrolled in the Business Technology program at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Bryanna's dedication to her studies and her field is evident through her impressive GPA and active involvement in honor societies. She is a member of both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society, showcasing her commitment to academic excellence and technical proficiency.

In addition to her academic achievements, Bryanna has gained valuable real-world experience through her co-op job placement at Toyota of Dartmouth. This opportunity has allowed her to apply her business technology skills in a professional setting, further preparing her for future career success.

Post high school, Bryanna plans to attend Bristol Community College, where she will major in Elementary Education. Her passion for teaching and commitment to nurturing young minds will undoubtedly guide her toward a successful and fulfilling career in education.

Lindsey Moniz graduated in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River.

10. Lindsey Moniz

The daughter of Maria and Joseph Moniz, Lindsey is a Westport native. Ranked tenth in her class with a career GPA of 3.9346, Lindsey is currently enrolled in the Graphic Communications program at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Lindsey has consistently demonstrated academic excellence and dedication to her field. She is a recipient of the prestigious John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, reflecting her outstanding academic achievements. As a member of both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society, Lindsey exemplifies a commitment to high academic standards and technical proficiency.

In addition to her academic success, Lindsey has achieved remarkable accomplishments in extracurricular activities. She is a four-time SkillsUSA state champion and national competitor for Opening and Closing Ceremonies, showcasing her leadership and public speaking skills. Lindsey's athletic prowess is evident in her multiple accolades in volleyball and tennis, including being a two-time Mayflower League MVP for both sports and a two-time Mayflower League All-Star for both sports.

Lindsey has also competed at the state level in DECA, further demonstrating her versatility and dedication to her education and extracurricular pursuits. Her commitment to her community is evident in her volunteer work as a CCD teacher at Our Lady of Grace Church in Westport.

Through Diman’s Cooperative Education Program, Lindsey has gained valuable hands-on experience at Carl's Collision Center-Print Center, applying her graphic communication skills in a professional environment.

Post high school, Lindsey plans to attend the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, where she will major in Business. Her strong work ethic, academic accomplishments, and diverse skill set make her a standout student, ready to excel in her future endeavors.

