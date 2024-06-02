Meet The Tennessean's Hadley Hitson: Nashville's newest business reporter

Say hello to Nashville's newest business reporter: Hadley Hitson.

Hitson comes to The Tennessean from the Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama, where she covered children's health, education and welfare.

Here, her beats are health care and dining as well as trending business news. It's a big job but Hitson's ready for it.

The Tennessean's newest business reporter Hadley Hitson.

The Alabama Press Association named her the 2024 "emerging journalist" for the state, in honor of her outstanding body of work.

Editor & Publisher magazine also named Hitson one of its "25 under 35" top news media professionals this year.

Hitson, a Birmingham native, graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and minors in digital media studies and Spanish.

After college, she joined the Montgomery Advertiser as a Report for America fellow in 2021, covering community concerns around living near coal ash and a severe lack of adequate sewage in Lowndes County. After her fellowship, she was hired as a staff reporter.

Here's more about Hitson, in her words:

Can you share a memorable story you worked on at the Advertiser?

One of the stories that impacted me the most was about access in a tiny, rural community. For decades, Packer’s Bend residents heavily relied on a ferry to get them across the Alabama River and to the nearest town with essentials like a doctor and a grocery store.

In 2016, the ferry shut down. Ever since, county ambulances and sheriff’s vehicles alike struggle to reach the community, and residents report feeling like they lost their sense of safety.

How do you see your role as a journalist impacting the community you serve?

Whether I’m writing investigative stories about access to health care or features on the newest restaurant opening downtown, it’s all important to understanding the bigger picture of what’s happening in Nashville.

That’s my intended impact — keeping the community informed about the changes happening here every day.

As The Tennessean’s newest business reporter specializing in dining and health care, what are some topics or issues you’re interested in pursuing here and why?

I’m really interested in tracking the immense growth the city is seeing in both of these areas, with new restaurants cropping up almost daily and innovative companies like Oracle deciding to build headquarters here.

In terms of attracting new business, we always hear that companies want to be where their employees want to be. I’m excited to figure out what it is that Nashville’s doing right.

What do you think are some of the biggest challenges facing journalism today and how do you navigate them in your work?

A major challenge facing journalism right now is misinformation and distrust. During my time covering rural Alabama, I met many people who were afraid to talk to the media. They didn’t know what to expect, so they assumed the worst.

On the local level, we get the chance to build trust in the communities we cover with each and every interaction. The only way I’ve found to do that is by being transparent, empathetic and leading with humanity.

What’s top of your list to experience or eat here in Nashville and why?

Right now, a few items at the top of my list are finding the best barbecue in town, the coolest wine bar and going to a Sounds game. I feel like these are essentials.

I’m still working on getting to know the personalities of all of Nashville’s neighborhoods, so I’m open to any and all suggestions.

Hadley Hitson covers trending business, dining and health care for The Tennessean. She can be reached at hhitson@tennessean.com. To support her work, subscribe to The Tennessean.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The Tennessean welcomes Hadley Hitson as Nashville business reporter