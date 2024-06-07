Meet Taunton High School's top graduates of 2024

TAUNTON — The following students graduated from Taunton High School at the academic top of the senior class:

Jenna Pereira, valedictorian, graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Taunton High School.

Jenna Pereira

Jenna Pereira, valedictorian, daughter of Jaimie and Dan Pereira, is a distinguished student who completed eleven Advanced Placement courses, earning her an AP Scholar with Distinction award and an AP Capstone Diploma. She graduated summa cum laude and is the recipient of the Principal’s Award and the Seal of Biliteracy Award. Jenna won first place in the Taunton High School Science Fair and received the Dr. Dionne Award for Best Dental Project at the Regional Science Fair. As a captain of the Varsity Girls Soccer and Track teams, Jenna was named a Hockomock League Scholar-Athlete and received the THS Girls Soccer Most Valuable Teammate Award.Jenna also led her classmates as the Class President, President of Student Council, Secretary of the National Honor Society, and as a member of the NextGen Med club. Jenna will attend Harvard University in the fall, with plans to major in Chemical and Physical Biology on a Pre-Dental track.

Sarah Mendonca, salutatorian, graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Taunton High School.

Sarah Mendonca

Sarah Mendonca, salutatorian, daughter of Anita and Willitts Mendonca, is a remarkable student who graduated summa cum laude. Sarah completed two Dual Enrollment courses and eight Advanced Placement classes, which earned her an AP Scholar with Distinction award. She earned a Gold Medal on the National Portuguese Exam and received the Seal of Biliteracy award. Sarah was an accomplished student-athlete, serving as the captain for varsity cross country, varsity indoor track, and varsity outdoor track. She also served as the President of Interact Club, the Secretary of the Class of 2024 Eboard, and was the co-founder of the Tigers Together Mentorship Program. Sarah was a member of the National Honor Society and served as its President. In addition, Sarah worked as a volunteer at St. Anthony’s Parish. Sarah will attend Providence College in the fall, where she will major in Health Sciences.

Devlin Madden graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Taunton High School.

Devlin Madden

Devlin Madden, daughter of Erika and Mark Madden, is an exceptional student who ranked third in the Class of 2024 and graduated summa cum laude. Devlin completed 11 Advanced Placement courses, earning her an AP Scholar with Distinction award, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She played girl’s tennis on the junior varsity team, where she earned the Best Teammate Award. Devlin also lent her talents as the President of Key Club, Vice President of Student Council, Co-President of Amnesty International, and voice of the Morning and Afternoon Announcements. Outside of school, Devlin worked full-time at The Star Drive-In and also co-managed the THS Aftergrad account on Instagram, which has reached over 15,000 accounts to date. Devlin will become a first-generation college student when she attends Williams College in the fall, majoring in Anthropology.

Braelyn Nichols graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Taunton High School.

Braelyn Nichols

Braelyn Nichols, daughter of Kaitlyn and Carl Miles and Tayla and Brandon Nichols, is an extraordinary student who ranked fourth in the Class of 2024 and graduated summa cum laude. Braelyn completed one Dual Enrollment course and eight Advanced Placement courses, earning her an AP Scholar with Distinction award, AP Capstone award, and the College Board’s National African American Recognition Award. Braelyn won the Comeback Kid Award as the captain of the varsity girls soccer team, and is both a Hockomock League Champion and Distance Medley Relay record holder for the varsity girls track team. Off the field, Braelyn served as the Secretary of the Interact Club, board member of the NextGen Med Club, and member of the National Honor Society. Outside of school, Braelyn interned at Mansfield Physical Therapy and Wellness and served as the founder and CEO of her own painting and crafting small business “Brae’s Custom Creations.” Braelyn wishes to say “thank you to my family, educators, and friends for the support received over the years during my three bilateral knee surgeries. The road to recovery was long, but fulfilling, pushing me in ways I did not know possible.” In the fall, Braelyn will attend Amherst College with plans to double major in Biology and Psychology.

Sophia Cabral graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Taunton High School.

Sophia Cabral

Sophia Cabral, daughter of Cristina and John Cabral, is an outstanding student who ranked fifth in the Class of 2024. Graduating summa cum laude, Sophia completed eight Advanced Placement courses and was named an AP Scholar. In addition to being the Community Service Coordinator of National Honor Society, Sophia was a dedicated member and leader in a number of clubs and organizations, as the Vice President of Special Events for DECA, Vice President of the Conservation Club, and member of Project 351, Tigers Together Mentor, and Amnesty International Club. Sophia also led her peers on the field as the captain of the varsity field hockey team. As a result of her academic and extracurricular achievements, Sophia earned the honor of being named a Massachusetts 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar Nominee. In the fall, Sophia intends to study Bioengineering at Northeastern University in the John Martinson Honors Program.

Cali Melo graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Taunton High School.

Cali Melo

Cali Melo, daughter of Christy and George Melo, is a phenomenal student who ranked 6th in the Class of 2024. Graduating summa cum laude, Cali completed eight Advanced Placement courses, earning her an AP Scholar Award and Capstone Diploma, and was a member of the National Honor Society. An accomplished student-athlete, Cali was the captain of the varsity girls lacrosse team where she was named a Hockomock Lacrosse All-Star for 2022-2023, and was named a Hockomock Soccer All-Star for 2022-2023 as a member of the varsity girls soccer team. On the court, Cali was the captain of the varsity girls basketball team and was named a Hockomock Basketball All-Star for 2022-2024, a Taunton Gazette All-Scholastic Basketball All-Star Team member for 2023-2024, and was named a finalist for the Dave Cowens Award. When not on the field or court, Cali was also a member of the Interact Club and Student Council. Cali will attend Nichols College in the fall, where she intends to major in Accounting.

Winnie Yang graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Taunton High School.

Winnie Yang

Winnie Yang, daughter of Rubi Jiang and Xiao Geng Yang, is an esteemed student who ranked seventh in the Class of 2024. A summa cum laude graduate and honor roll student, Winnie completed six Advanced Placement classes and finished her time at Taunton High School with perfect attendance. Winnie was a member of the Cross Country and Track teams, winning the Coaches Choice Award for Cross Country. She also participated in many organizations as the President of the International Club and member of the Asian American Club, Interact Club, and Key Club. Winnie was a member of National Honor Society and dedicated her time to community service experiences at Our Daily Bread, East Taunton Elementary School, and Earth Day Cleanup. In the fall, Winnie will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where she intends to major in Engineering.

Brendan Brown graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Taunton High School.

Brendan Brown

Brendan Brown, son of Sarah Staples and Scott Brown, is a remarkable student who ranked eighth in the Class of 2024. Graduating summa cum laude, Brendan completed seven Advanced Placement courses, earning him an AP Scholar with Distinction award. He also earned a Gold Medal on the National Spanish Exam and received the Seal of Biliteracy award. Brendan has been an active member of the Spanish Club, Latin Club, Math Team, and Creative Writing Club at Taunton High School. He also has served as a peer tutor for underclassmen at Taunton High School, as well as dedicates his summers to tutoring at Mulcahey Elementary School as a Title I Peer Tutor. In the fall, Brendan will be attending Bridgewater State University, where he intends to double major in Spanish and Secondary Education.

Zachary Gay graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Taunton High School.

Zachary Gay

Zachary Gay, son of Stacey and Gregory Gay, is a sensational student who ranked ninth in the Class of 2024. Graduating summa cum laude, Zachary completed five Advanced Placement courses and received cum laude on the National Latin Exam in both 2020 and 2022. Additionally, Zachary received the Bertram Antine Menschlikeit Award in 2023 and 2024. Zachary was a dedicated leader in a number of clubs and organizations, as a Class Representative for DECA, an officer in the Latin Club, a mentor for Tigers Together, and a member of National Honor Society and the Conservation Club. Zachary also participated in baseball and indoor and outdoor track, serving as a captain for the latter. An avid saxophone player, Zachary also served as drum major of the Marching Band, leader of the Saxophone Choir, and played in the Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, and Silver City Jazz Committee. Outside of THS, Zachary was a Teacher’s Assistant at Congregation Agudath Achim’s Religious School. Zachary was the recipient of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Founders’ Scholarship and will attend in the fall, where he intends to study Biomedical Engineering.

Ethan DeSousa graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Taunton High School.

Ethan DeSousa

Ethan DeSousa, son of Bridget and William DeSousa, is an impressive student who ranked 10th in the Class of 2024 and graduated summa cum laude. Ethan completed seven Advanced Placement courses and was a member of the National Honor Society. Ethan was a member of the Programming Club and a dedicated athlete, playing for the varsity soccer team and being named a Hockomock League All-Star Honorable Mention player. Outside of school, Ethan has played with the New England Navigators Soccer Club for the past eight years and has won several championships with them. Ethan has also served his community by coaching and mentoring future soccer players at Taunton Youth Soccer, and is an official Massachusetts soccer referee. Ethan was awarded the Presidential Merit Scholarship from Wentworth Institute of Technology where he intends to study Computer Science in the Honors Program.

Liam Scully graduated at the top of the class of 2024 at Taunton High School.

Liam Scully

Liam Scully, son of Elisa and Dr. Christopher Scully, is a prodigious student who graduated summa cum laude from Taunton High School two years early and received the Superintendent’s Award for Academic Excellence. Liam was named a National Merit Scholar finalist and, as a result of his academic and extracurricular achievements, also earned the honor of being named a U.S. Presidential Scholar Nominee. Liam completed nine Advanced Placement courses and four Dual Enrollment courses, three of which through Stanford University, and was a Gold Medalist on the National Latin Exam. A true maestro, Liam was an Honors Piano Student at the New England Conservatory Preparatory School, pianist for the Taunton High Jazz Band, and an accompanist for the Taunton Public Schools Performing Arts Department. Liam was Co-President of the Latin Club and a board member of Key Club, while being a dedicated member of the Math Team and Bass singer in the Select Chorus. In the fall, Liam will attend Brown University and intends to study Math and Music.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Meet Taunton High School's top graduates from the class of 2024