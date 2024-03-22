Meet our Student of the Week, Abigail Winters -- and learn more about participating in our poll

In this week's Student of the Week poll, we asked readers to vote between two students, from Appleton West High School and Menasha High School.

But this time, we had a junior and sophomore in the mix, showing us that seniors aren't the only ones who shine both in and out of the classroom.

We don't have enough nominees to run a Student of the Week poll next week, so we'll again need your help with getting more nominations in. More information about how to participate — and how to nominate a student — is at the end of this story.

In the meantime, here's this week's Student of the Week, who won with an overwhelming 92% of the vote.

Abigail Winters

Abigail Winters, grade 11, Appleton West High School

Winters "represents what makes Appleton West High School great," according to administrative assistant Morgan Still. In addition to maintaining high grades, Winters is a second-degree black belt in taekwondo and an instructor, and is in the process of testing for her third-degree black belt. She's won numerous awards and competitions in her sport, Still said.

Winters hopes to keep pursuing her sport and to learn more about business so she can eventually open her own taekwondo studio, Still said.

Outside of the ring and the classroom, Winters participates in the student leadership program, chamber choir, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, community plays at Xavier High School and serving as a teachers' assistant. She also loves traveling and camping, Still said.

-Morgan Still, administrative assistant

About Student of the Week

This contest will run every week. Polls will open Mondays and close at noon Thursdays, with one vote allowed per person per day. Students from public, private and home high schools in the Fox Cities are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@postcrescent.com.

