Meet The State’s Midlands all-area high school wrestling team for 2023-24

A look at The State’s all-area boys and girls wrestling teams and wrestlers of the year from Midlands-area high schools for the 2023-24 season. State champions in bold

Top Honors

Boys Wrestler of Year: Preston White, Chapin

Girls Wrestler of Year: Tiyanna Mack, Blythewood

People’s Choice Wrestler of Year (Fan Vote): Breydon Jennings, Lexington

All-Area Boys Wrestling Team

106: Landon Byrd, Pelion; Dane Dillon, White Knoll; Walker Grove Heathwood Hall; Josiah Guerrero, North Central; Titan Magee, Lugoff-Elgin; franco Pressley, Dreher; Jace Randolph. Chapin; Peter Vaporis, River Bluff

113: Evan Arthur, Dreher; Ethan Adams, AC Flora; Xavier Barbosa-Gomez, Fairfield Central; Quentin Benjamin, Lugoff-Elgin; Aiden Canaday, Cardinal Newman; Adrian Galo, White Knoll; Benson Goeden, Brookland-Cayce; Luis Noyola, North Central; Preston White, Chapin

120: Brenden Brazier, AC Flora; Reese Carson, Ben Lippen; D’Quan Mitchell, Keenan; Patrick O’Donnell, Blythewood; Grant Sexton, Camden; Aiden Steele Chapin

126: Josh Atkins Chapin; Hunter Baxley, Lugoff-Elgin; Devin Lirgg, Gilbert

132: Kolin Kunkle, Dutch Fork; Zackary Porterfield, Westwood; Hayden Schroeder, Gilbert; Mekhi Hampton. Swansea; Jordan-Michael Davis, Dreher; Jason Wagner, Cardinal Newman

138: Ryan Biggerstaff, AC Flora; Robert Brown, River Bluff; Luke Martin, Hammond; Ryker Woolstenhulme, Mid-Carolina

144: Francis Aiken. Ridge View; Chase Alley, Swansea; Jonathan Brentlinger, Gilbert; Cael Edwards, River Bluff; Wilson Immesberger, Dutch Fork; Breydon Jennings, Lexington; Cobin Rabon, Hammond; Jaquwan Tillman, North Central

150: Logan Crandall, Airport; Elijah Johnson, Blythewood; William Lide, Lexington; Timyran Lippett, Dreher; Mason Privette, North Central; Gabe Rush, Lugoff-Elgin; Troy Seal, Cardinal Newman; Shane Wise, Gilbert; Dalton Woolstenhulme. Mid-Carolina

157: John Grove, Heathwood Hall; Edward Jefferson, Lugoff-Elgin; Desmond Macklin, Blythewood; Kaleb McNeil, Dutch Fork; Trey Neil, Airport; Lake Newman, Chapin; Dylan Privette, North Central; Colin Williams, Pelion

165: Darin Brown, Richland Northeast; Harrison Jones, Chapin; Connor Mathews, Brookland-Cayce; Hudson Pye, River Bluff; Logan Taylor, White Knoll;

175: Tyrell Bowens, Dreher; Zion Clarke, Columbia; Logan Hinton, Lugoff-Elgin; Edward Pitts, River Bluff; Carlos Ponce, White Knoll; Ethan Templin, Mid-Carolina

190: Joe Araiza-Neil, North Central; Steven Gadsden, Fairfield Central; Coleman Gross, Lugoff-Elgin; Toler Hornick Chapin; Reese Lawrence, River Bluff; Reco Rembert, White Knoll; Braxton Rodgers, Cardinal Newman; Willie Smith, Dreher; Colton Travis, Gilbert

215: Kelvin Blackwell, Gilbert; Bryant Cherry, Airport; Benjamin Del Piore, Chapin; Ethan Gamble, Irmo; Austin Huff, Ben Lippen; Zion Johnson, Westwood; Joshua Neblo, River Bluff

285: Ben Baldwin, Mid-Carolina; Tyler Clark, Columbia; Xavian Davenport, Gilbert; Kellen George, Ben Lippen; Rylan Madison, Blythewood; Mekhi Whaley, North Central; Nigel Williams, Keenan

All-Area Girls Wrestling Team

125: Keaundrea Bateman, Blythewood

130: Tiyanna Mack, Blythewood; Paige Edwards, Camden

145: Rory Travis, Gilbert; Givyn Dyer, Airport

170: Ivorie Dublin, Spring Valley; Abby Ely, Blythewood

235: Alyssa Ceacal, Airport

Blythewood’s Tiyanna Mack won her second state individual wrestling championship on Feb. 24, 2024.
