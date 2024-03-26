Meet The State’s Midlands all-area high school wrestling team for 2023-24
A look at The State’s all-area boys and girls wrestling teams and wrestlers of the year from Midlands-area high schools for the 2023-24 season. State champions in bold
Top Honors
Boys Wrestler of Year: Preston White, Chapin
Girls Wrestler of Year: Tiyanna Mack, Blythewood
People’s Choice Wrestler of Year (Fan Vote): Breydon Jennings, Lexington
All-Area Boys Wrestling Team
106: Landon Byrd, Pelion; Dane Dillon, White Knoll; Walker Grove Heathwood Hall; Josiah Guerrero, North Central; Titan Magee, Lugoff-Elgin; franco Pressley, Dreher; Jace Randolph. Chapin; Peter Vaporis, River Bluff
113: Evan Arthur, Dreher; Ethan Adams, AC Flora; Xavier Barbosa-Gomez, Fairfield Central; Quentin Benjamin, Lugoff-Elgin; Aiden Canaday, Cardinal Newman; Adrian Galo, White Knoll; Benson Goeden, Brookland-Cayce; Luis Noyola, North Central; Preston White, Chapin
120: Brenden Brazier, AC Flora; Reese Carson, Ben Lippen; D’Quan Mitchell, Keenan; Patrick O’Donnell, Blythewood; Grant Sexton, Camden; Aiden Steele Chapin
126: Josh Atkins Chapin; Hunter Baxley, Lugoff-Elgin; Devin Lirgg, Gilbert
132: Kolin Kunkle, Dutch Fork; Zackary Porterfield, Westwood; Hayden Schroeder, Gilbert; Mekhi Hampton. Swansea; Jordan-Michael Davis, Dreher; Jason Wagner, Cardinal Newman
138: Ryan Biggerstaff, AC Flora; Robert Brown, River Bluff; Luke Martin, Hammond; Ryker Woolstenhulme, Mid-Carolina
144: Francis Aiken. Ridge View; Chase Alley, Swansea; Jonathan Brentlinger, Gilbert; Cael Edwards, River Bluff; Wilson Immesberger, Dutch Fork; Breydon Jennings, Lexington; Cobin Rabon, Hammond; Jaquwan Tillman, North Central
150: Logan Crandall, Airport; Elijah Johnson, Blythewood; William Lide, Lexington; Timyran Lippett, Dreher; Mason Privette, North Central; Gabe Rush, Lugoff-Elgin; Troy Seal, Cardinal Newman; Shane Wise, Gilbert; Dalton Woolstenhulme. Mid-Carolina
157: John Grove, Heathwood Hall; Edward Jefferson, Lugoff-Elgin; Desmond Macklin, Blythewood; Kaleb McNeil, Dutch Fork; Trey Neil, Airport; Lake Newman, Chapin; Dylan Privette, North Central; Colin Williams, Pelion
165: Darin Brown, Richland Northeast; Harrison Jones, Chapin; Connor Mathews, Brookland-Cayce; Hudson Pye, River Bluff; Logan Taylor, White Knoll;
175: Tyrell Bowens, Dreher; Zion Clarke, Columbia; Logan Hinton, Lugoff-Elgin; Edward Pitts, River Bluff; Carlos Ponce, White Knoll; Ethan Templin, Mid-Carolina
190: Joe Araiza-Neil, North Central; Steven Gadsden, Fairfield Central; Coleman Gross, Lugoff-Elgin; Toler Hornick Chapin; Reese Lawrence, River Bluff; Reco Rembert, White Knoll; Braxton Rodgers, Cardinal Newman; Willie Smith, Dreher; Colton Travis, Gilbert
215: Kelvin Blackwell, Gilbert; Bryant Cherry, Airport; Benjamin Del Piore, Chapin; Ethan Gamble, Irmo; Austin Huff, Ben Lippen; Zion Johnson, Westwood; Joshua Neblo, River Bluff
285: Ben Baldwin, Mid-Carolina; Tyler Clark, Columbia; Xavian Davenport, Gilbert; Kellen George, Ben Lippen; Rylan Madison, Blythewood; Mekhi Whaley, North Central; Nigel Williams, Keenan
All-Area Girls Wrestling Team
125: Keaundrea Bateman, Blythewood
130: Tiyanna Mack, Blythewood; Paige Edwards, Camden
145: Rory Travis, Gilbert; Givyn Dyer, Airport
170: Ivorie Dublin, Spring Valley; Abby Ely, Blythewood
235: Alyssa Ceacal, Airport