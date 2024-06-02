Meet the staff: TCPalm Breaking News Editor and Visuals Editor Laura Lemmon

Laura Lemmon joined TCPalm / Treasure Coast Newspapers in 2006, her second time here.

As breaking news editor and visuals editor, she supervises and edits the work of a team of reporters and visual journalists covering crime, courts, hurricanes and other weather, odd things found on the beach and just about anything else that suddenly happens daily in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

She has a master’s degree in journalism specializing in newsroom management and reporting from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Michigan.

She’s worked as a reporter in Pontiac and Rochester, Michigan; Fort Lauderdale; and West Palm Beach. From 1988 to 1995 she was a reporter and then night city editor in Vero Beach for the Press Journal. She’s worked as a metro editor in California supervising reporters and editors and as an assistant city editor and regional editor in Ohio.

She’s a native of suburban New York.

Q: Why did you choose to be a journalist?

A: I’ve always enjoyed writing and talking with people. I won essay contests in grade school and won best English student in my eighth-grade graduating class and my high school senior class of 500 students. Initially, on a path toward business school, I discovered the only part I liked was personnel management. After some soul-searching, I decided the best way to combine writing, my innate curiosity about everything and managing people was journalism. I high-tailed it to the Michigan Daily newspaper to get experience as a reporter and signed up for some journalism classes. Graduate school and a specialization was a natural progression.

Q: What do you like most about being a journalist?

A: Meeting so many diverse people and learning of them and from them; informing the community about what’s going on with verified facts; directing reporters in their news coverage and working with them on their news articles. The excitement that every day is different — with breaking news, you never know what’s going to happen next!

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: Travel — particularly visiting all our states and national parks (just two states left for both!); enjoying our beautiful weather and beaches and hosting family and friends from the north. I’m a dog-lover, love to cook and, unabashedly, enjoy watching Hallmark movies all year long.

Breaking News and Visuals Editor Laura Lemmon talks with reporter Melissa Holsman Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in TCPalm's Fort Pierce office.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Meet TCPalm Breaking News Editor and Visuals Editor Laura Lemmon