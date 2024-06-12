Meet Russell Ray, candidate for Oklahoma Corporation Commission

Russell Ray speaks as the keynote at a power conference. Ray is running for Corporation Commissioner.

Editor’s note: This is the final of three profiles on the candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Corporation commissioner. The other candidates are Brian Bingman and Justin Hornback.

Russell Ray is running for Corporation Commission because he said voters in Oklahoma “deserve an honest choice” and “more diversity” on the powerful governing board.

“Right now we have a commission with two politicians, and we have another career politician running for office,” said Ray, who is director of communications and marketing for the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education. “I think we need a more practical skill set on the commission.”

The Edmond resident said his two decades of experience as an energy reporter make him qualified. He’s worked as an editor at The Journal Record and Power Engineering Magazine and as an energy reporter at the Tulsa World. He has also been chairman of POWER-GEN International, which hosts a conference and exhibition for the power and energy sector.

“I’ve got 20 plus years of experience analyzing, investigating and evaluating energy markets, pricing, policy and trends,” Ray said.

Ray is one of three Republican candidates running for commissioner. Ray and his opponents, Brian Bingman and Justin Hornback, will face off for the Republican nomination during the June 18 primary election.

Elections for the post have normally attracted little attention despite the fact that the three-person commission regulates various industries, from the state’s public utilities to its towing industry.

The commission, though, has faced scrutiny over its handling of debt securitization following Winter Storm Uri that saw a nearly 40,000% spike in natural gas prices. The event generated more than $4.5 billion in additional energy costs over a matter of days. The Corporation Commission later allowed some of the state’s largest public utilities to securitize the debt by adding a monthly surcharge to consumers’ bills that will last for decades.

Recent rate increase requests from two of the state’s public utilities — OG&E and PSO — have also generated public scrutiny and frustration.

Ray said the utilities should have been more prepared for Winter Storm Uri.

“That was a very extraordinary event that led to extraordinary costs,” he said. “It raises the question in this state about what the incentive is for utilities. I don’t think the commission has been providing them much of an incentive to keep their fuel costs as low as possible.”

If elected, Ray said transparency would be his priority, something he believes is “under attack” at the Corporation Commission.

“We had two of the three commissioners back legislation this session that would have allowed them to meet behind closed doors to discuss private business,” Ray said. “It would squeeze the sunshine out of state sunshine laws.”

Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony, who is terming out after 36 years in office, has endorsed Ray.

“He’s extremely qualified and knows how to read and write,” Anthony said. “I’ve known him for many years, starting 25 years ago when he was a reporter covering the Corporation Commission.”

Ray said one week after he filed to run he had a heart attack and quadruple bypass surgery. While he said he’s not back to 100%, he will be soon.

Ray wants to bring greater transparency to the Corporation Commission. He’s calling on the Commission and state to disclose as much information as possible to consumers about the winter weather event’s costs.

“It is imperative now more than ever, that the Commission strikes the right balance between business interests and consumer interests. And right now, I don’t think it is,” Ray said.

When it comes to rate increase requests, Ray said it’s a “numbers game” and thinks he can do a better job of balancing business concerns and what’s fair to consumers.

“Right now the vote is going the way of big corporations every time because I think the career politicians on the commission are playing politics with electric bills and siding with the big corporate interests instead of the consumer,” Ray said.

Ray said because he filed to run last minute, his campaign has not had to report campaign contributions and expenditures yet. That deadline is June 10.

It’s not clear yet who is funding his campaign.

Ray said he will not accept any donations from political action committees or companies that he would regulate. He plans to only raise a few thousand dollars to cover the cost of filing and printing some campaign materials.

That is something Ray said sets him apart from one of his opponents.

