Meet Orange Man: He loves everyone, but at 20 pounds, he loves food more

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Orange Man

Gender: Male

Age: 4 years

Weight: 20 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair - Buff

Orphaned Since: Feb. 21

Adoption Fee: $50

Orange Man isn't a man and doesn’t have his own show in Vegas. He’s a cat who’s ready to be the star in your life. Orange Man is arguably the most lovable cat in town. He longs to sit on your lap and be petted all day. He loves everyone, but he loves his fresh salmon treats a little more. He has the waistline to prove it. He’s currently on an overweight management diet to try to get him back to a healthy weight. His other favorite things are catnip, other cats and his cat tree. Of course, there’s things he does not like, such as vet visits, vacuums and nail trims. If you would like to visit Orange Man, please come by Gunga Din’s Cattery at SPCA Florida. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Souki

Gender: Female

Age: 6 years

Weight: 6 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair - Black

Orphaned Since: Jan. 2

Adoption Fee: $50

Have you ever spoken to a cat? Souki is quite a talker and needs a listener. Souki came to SPCA Florida from Polk County Animal Control and is now looking for a forever home. She can be shy at first, but once she’s comfortable she will show you affection and even start a conversation with you. And if you get a little nibble, don’t fret, that’s her way of showing you love. She is comfortable with other cats, and she loves her chicken. Visit Souki in Tinker’s Legacy Cattery at SPCA Florida. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Brutus

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years

Weight: 40 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Dachshund/Terrier – Red/Mahogany/White

Orphaned Since: Feb. 8

Adoption Fee: $150

Calling all the single ladies. Brutus is fond of women and wants to be the only man in your life. Although he only weighs 40 pounds, this little guy looks tuff. If you can picture a pitty face with a dachshund body, then you have described Brutus. Little Brutus is not very fond of men and is slow to warm up to them, but is open and welcoming to women. He’s a good dog and needs a little bit of leash training. If you’re willing to teach him, he’s sure to learn and will love you forever. If you like playing ball and just hanging around the garden, then Brutus will be just right for you. He has been fully vetted and is in great health. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Tarzan

Gender: Male

Age: 8 years

Weight: 77 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Black Mouth Cur /Mix – Tan/Black

Orphaned Since: Oct. 19

Adoption Fee: $150

Tarzan is a strong, working dog breed who is house trained, great on a leash, food and toy motivated and, believe it or not, a couch potato. He is a fence climber and has allergies. He will need to take allergy medications his whole life. He gets along with adults and kids but not other animals, so he should be the only pet in the home. You'll get along great if you love the water as much as he does. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's SPCA pets: Orange Man, Souki, Brutus and Tarzan