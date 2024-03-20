Meet one of the candidates running for Stevens Point District 8 alderperson in the April 2 election

Incumbent Dean Shuda is facing challenger Chris Donohoo for the District 8 seat on the Stevens Point Common Council in the April 2 election.

Stevens Point Common Council members serve two-year terms. Five of the council's seats are up for election this spring.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the city and why they are running for the position. Donohoo did not provide responses.

Dean Shuda

Age: 61

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and education: Retired former owner/operator of Shuda Funeral Services of Stevens Point & Plover. Bachelor's degree from Lakeland College, associate degree from Milwaukee Area Technical College, and Stevens Point Area Senior High graduate.

Relevant experience: Current appointed member of the City Finance and Public Works committees. Elected 8th District alderperson in 2022.

Campaign website/Facebook page: Dean Shuda - District 8 on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

Shuda: I appreciate trying to help people to improve an issue and explain why things are happening. I have the time to give this position, and the care and attention people of the 8th District deserve. I have a desire to know what is happening in our city, and the ability and time to inform constituents of what and why things are happening. They might not always like what is going on, but after taking the time to listen and talk with them, I believe I have a history of at least satisfying them that someone is indeed hearing them.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Shuda: Residents who reach out to me are concerned with personal items directly affecting them − streets, street lighting, stop signs, sidewalks, and more. I make direct contact with those reaching out to me and attempt to get a resolution in a timely manner. Taxes for those on a fixed income, with the new assessment, is a concern for property owners in Stevens Point. They are worried of being priced out of their long-time homes. Safety and crime is also an issue that is brought to my attention by residents. We are very fortunate in Stevens Point and Portage County to have both police and fire departments that are top-notch with outstanding leadership.

Describe your vision for a thriving downtown Stevens Point.

Shuda: With the eventual redesign of the Shopko area, it is my hope that it energizes the entire city. It is vital that a downtown have destinations where people want to shop, dine, see, and be entertained. If it offers those dynamics, people will come, and it will thrive. I have been part of a Common Council that has supported the new Downtown Business Improvement District. This group of downtown business owners along with Alder Christianson from District 1 are working hard to promote and grow the downtown area. I believe this group will help enhance a great future of our downtown.

What makes Stevens Point a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you were elected to the City Council?

Shuda: My position as an alderperson for Stevens Point is to help and maintain the living conditions of the residents of my district and the people of Stevens Point. I do not see my main role as one that is to attract people to the area. My role, as I see it, is trying to make Stevens Point a place that offers a safe, clean, fair, and hopefully enjoyable place to live, work, and play. I certainly support new business, sporting activities, educational experiences, any type of event that is conducive to expanding the notoriety and economic benefit of the city.

Residents often share concerns about potholes, parking and traffic. How do you think transportation assets in the city can be best used to address these issues?

Shuda: As a member of the Public Works Committee, this is a constant work in progress. Equipment cost for road repair and new build has risen dramatically in the two years I have served on council. The new infrared patcher that was put into service last year was a grand success. We all want safe transportation, and I know the Public Works department is working hard to provide that. Our transit system is also always working on how to improve our public transportation. I have in the past two years been present for many of the Transportation Committee meetings and they are always looking to assist our residents in need.

