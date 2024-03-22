Meet one of the candidates running for Portage County District 4 supervisor in the April 2 election

Incumbent Dave Medin will face challenger Keith Kedrowski for the District 4 seat on the Portage County Board in the April 2 election.

Portage County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 25 Portage County Board seats are up for election this spring.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position. Kedrowski did not provide responses.

Dave Medin

Age: 76

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and education: Small business owner-soil testing; master of public health degree from the University of Minnesota

Relevant experience: Former zoning administrator for Portage County, former community development director for Stevens Point, longtime County Board member

Why are you running for office?

Medin: I'm grateful to the residents of the district, all of whom live within a 10-minute walk of the downtown. You have made this area the heart of Portage County by enthusiastically offering a sense of belonging to all of your neighbors. I will contend for your interests and protect our central city area because county institutions anchor the neighborhoods where families thrive, businesses start, and hundreds of workers congregate.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues in the county, and how would you address them?

Medin: My neighbors join together in integrating people from all walks of life into the central city area. They have set up shops and markets to serve moderate income households. They served the needy by accommodating the Family Crisis Center, the Youth Enrichment Center, drug and alcohol recovery centers, JusticeWorks and overnight shelters. Our job is to support these activities by maintaining accessible social services and safe drug-free neighborhoods.

The future of the Portage County Justice Center and the need for a new jail has been discussed for decades. What would you like to see happen with a new jail, justice center and courthouse?

Medin: The courthouse, with an associated day report center, must stay in the central city area so offenders living in the nearby neighborhoods have accessibility by foot or bicycle.

In 2022, Portage County residents approved a referendum to build a new Portage County Health Care Center. Due to a variety of concerns and issues that has not yet happened. What would you like to see happen with the county-owned Health Care Center?

Medin: I have agonized over this issue, because funding both our constitutionally mandated public safety facilities, plus a non-mandated new skilled nursing home would place Portage County as one of the highest taxed counties in the state for the next 20 years. We must carefully consider the offer from a private entity. That would allow us to reserve some taxing capacity for emergencies or urgent programs (ie. additional support for households who have family members with severe developmental disabilities.)

Clean drinking water is a top concern for many in the county. If elected, how would you work to ensure safe drinking water for all residents?

Medin: Portage County adopted the Wellhead Protection Ordinance in 2021 and this ordinance is as tough as any in the state. It limits contamination sources in the re-charge area of every municipal well. Portage County appropriated significant funding for treatment of private wells exceeding the drinking water standard of 10mg/L of nitrates in 2021. Portage County appropriated funds for a study to address the water quality of private wells in Nelsonville in 2021. When completed, the county should work with Nelsonville to implement the plan. The next step is for Portage County to address contamination sources adversely affecting private wells throughout Portage County.

