Meet the nominees for the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week poll

School is back from spring break and with it comes another edition of the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week poll.

Principals nominate their top students each week and tell us why they should be chosen as student of the week.

The most recent Student of the Week winner was Kelsey Leathers, a junior from Clear Creek Amana.

Here are this week's nominees:

Tai Caputo, Iowa City High School

Tai Caputo is a junior at Iowa City High School. Caputo is an editor of City High's student newspaper, The Little Hawk, and her work has appeared in other publications, such as Little Village Magazine. Caputo is also a talented violinist and part of the orchestra.

Taylor Dolezal, Clear Creek Amana

Taylor Dolezal is a senior at Clear Creek Amana High School and is described by staff as an "[Individual] with a heart and care for people that extends well beyond the walls of a school building." Dolezal is a four-year member of the school's student newspaper, The Anchor. She is also a top student enrolled in multiple AP courses, like AP Language and Composition and AP Biology.

Warren Faga, Iowa Liberty High School

Warren Faga is a senior at Liberty High and was one of the Governor's scholar nominees. Faga is a top student at Liberty High, scoring a perfect 36 on his ACT and earning a cumulative GPA of 4.43. Faga is also heavily involved in extracurricular activities, like tennis and jazz band.

Riordan Smith, Iowa City Regina Catholic High School

Riordan Smith, an Iowa City Regina Catholic High School senior, has exhibited commendable academic achievement, including qualification as a National Merit Finalist and success in the Rothwell Stephens Scholarship Examination in Mathematics at Knox College. Additionally, Riordan has participated in the state math league competition and aspires to advance to nationals. Furthermore, Riordan's notable performance as the highest scorer in Regina's AMC12 reflects his commitment to mathematics and academic excellence.

