Meet the newest members of the Pueblo County High School Alumni Foundation Hall of Fame

The Pueblo County High School Alumni Foundation is formally inducting eight Hornet alumni into their Hall of Fame on the evening of Sept. 26, 2024.

Inductees represent the Hall of Fame classes of 2023 and 2024. Alumni being honored at the ceremony include Ginger Andenucio, James Arnold, Patricia McKlem, Carl Musso, Charles Norton, Jody Robinson, Marie Subia and Terrie Tafoya.

Here's what to know about this year's inductees.

James Arnold

James Arnold, Class of 1957

James Arnold's storied life after high school graduation has included service in the U.S. Air Force and time as a Pueblo Community College administrator, along with post-retirement support of the El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch's animal husbandry, 4-H, and horticulture programs.

Arnold earned his doctorate from Colorado State University in 1986. His career with PCC included a partnership with the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO) to create industry training programs. He also has served as executive director of PCC's Fremont campus.

Carl Musso

Henry Carl Musso, Class of 1959

Carl Musso learned to farm from his father, Henry George Musso. Following his father's death in 1961, Carl inherited the Musso farm and started Musso's Market. The farm became famous for its sweet corn and in 1990, Carl opened Musso's Restaurant.

In addition to running his family farm, Musso worked 32 years at ABC Rail. His success as a farmer and entrepreneur has been recognized by Pueblo's Board of County Commissioners, which has designated July 20 as Henry Carl Musso Day.

Marie Subia

Marie 'Maria' Subia, Class of 1963

Marie Subia dedicated time and energy to numerous causes including children's rights, early childhood education and equal rights. After high school graduation, she moved to Denver and began her work with War on Poverty and Crusade for Justice.

Subia returned to Pueblo after earning a masters degree from Antioch University and in 1981, began a 42-year career as director of the Eastside Childcare Center. She also served as a member of the Pueblo School District 60 board and taught classes in early childhood education at Pueblo Community College.

Patricia McKlem

Patricia 'Pat' McKlem, Class of 1966

Patricia McKlem's work with the Veteran's Affairs Health Care system earned her a Distinguished Presidential Rank Award, the highest honor a federal employee can receive, in 2002. She also is a two-time recipient of the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Service.

McKlem began her career with the V.A. system as a dietician. She eventually progressed to the role of medical center director and network director. At one point, she oversaw seven hospitals in three states. She retired in 2008 and received the CSU Health and Human Services Honor Alumna Award last year.

Jody Robinson

Jody Robinson, Class of 1968

A key factor in the 1988 creation of the Pueblo City-County Library District's Satellite Library System, Jody Robinson also was pivotal in modernizing Pueblo County School District 70's media centers with 21st-century technology.

Robinson held many positions while employed with Pueblo D70, including the administration building's curriculum center coordinator, secretary for the director of activities and Pueblo County High School's media specialist. She also introduced online cataloging to the district with the implementation of the Colorado Nexus project.

Ginger Andenucio

Ginger Andenucio, 1974

Ginger Andenucio's grantwriting abilities have earned Pueblo D70 millions of dollars. Andenucio also was instrumental in the creation of the School of Engineering and Biomedical Science at Pueblo County High School, the implementation of the district's four-day week, and early college offerings.

In addition to serving the district as a teacher and administrator, Andenucio has served on the boards of Executives Partnering to Invest in Children, the Pueblo County Foundation, the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, STEMCO and the United Way of Pueblo County.

Terrie Tafoya

Terrie Tafoya, 1977

Terrie Tafoya has served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal for her alma mater, Pueblo County High School. She also was a founding member of the Pueblo County High School Alumni Foundation and served as a principal at the Future's Academy and Pueblo West Middle School.

Since retiring in 2016, Tafoya has served as a mentor for incoming principals, volunteered with St. Joseph Catholic Church and is an active St. Therese Catholic School board member. She holds the distinction of being County's first female principal.

Charles Norton

Charles Norton, 2006

Charles Norton has been nationally recognized for his research on microcirculation. The former Pueblo County High School valedictorian also has images from his research featured in the Kempler Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City.

Norton is considered a leading voice in vascular and pulmonary research. Awards received by Norton include American Physiology Cardiovascular and Respiration Section Research Recognition awards, the Microcirculatory Society Pappenheimer Postdoctoral Award and the the Caroline tum Suden Award.

What to know if you go

An enshrinement ceremony for this year's inductees will take place Sept. 26 at the Pueblo Convention Center, 320 Central Main St. There will be cocktails at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. dinner.

Additional information about the upcoming ceremony, including ticket prices, will be posted to the foundation's Facebook page and on pchsalumnifoundation.org.

