Meet Neil Gorsuch's Wife, Marie Louise

President Donald Trump's intended replacement for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Neil Gorsuch, was set to appear Monday for the first day of confirmation hearings in his quest to join the bench. And while he was a controversial choice opposed by some Democrats, he likely had the support of at least one person: his wife.

Gorsuch is married to Marie Louise Gorsuch, a British woman who goes by "Louise," according to the Telegraph. The couple met at Oxford University and wed in 1996. Together, they have two daughters named Emma and Belinda and live in a 3,600-square-foot house in Colorado, according to the Daily Camera.

The Supreme Court nominee thanked them all in the acknowledgements of his 2006 publication "The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia," writing that without the trio's "constant love and attention this book would've been finished in half the time" but "life would've been half as fully lived."

The Gorsuch family raises chickens, goats and horses and supports their patriarch, with Louise Gorsuch appearing at her husband's side as he's climbed the ranks through the years. Public documents list Louise Gorsuch as a mother and homemaker, and her husband has been a federal appeals court judge and worked for the Justice Department.

Louise Gorsuch hasn't issued any public statements of her own about her husband's appointment to the Supreme Court, but her parents — Neil Gorsuch's father- and mother-in-law — have spoken to the British press. Bryan Burletson told the Henley Standard that he was "always a loving and totally supporting boyfriend" who "rapidly became very popular with everyone he met."

Prudence Burletson told the Telegraph she was proud of her son-in-law, though she couldn't help but be worried given the divisive nature of modern American politics.

"It’s a happy occasion, but it’s also quite terrifying because it’s going to be vicious," she said. "There’s going to be blood on the carpet, but that’s politics I suppose. So I’m thrilled, but I’m a bit apprehensive."

