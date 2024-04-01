Meet Your Neighbor: Mansfield High senior has a passion for art, math and the carrousel

Over the past month, a local student has been volunteering on Sundays at Richland Carrousel Park in downtown Mansfield.

Meet your neighbor, Sophie Henderson, a senior at Mansfield Senior High School.

“I’ve been volunteering to help out with the Easter pictures,” said Henderson, who is involved with the National Honor Society. "We usually participate in any volunteer hours that they do here.”

As a soon-to-be graduate in May, Henderson stays busy.

“I have a job (at Besta Fasta); it’s so great. I work a lot. I read a lot. I draw,” she said.

Henderson also enjoys being creative. “I like to do art, painting, sketching, that type of thing,” she said.

Henderson has placed in art competitions, including the regional Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. In addition, she received honorable mention in last year’s Artapalooza in Mansfield.

But it's a STEM career Henderson plans to pursue. She wants to major in applied mathematics during college, but she might also study architectural or engineering math, where art-based skills are needed.

Ohio schools on her college list

The fourth quarter of her senior year is here, so Henderson is gearing up for what’s ahead after she graduates.

“I’ll be going down to Louisiana where the rest of my family is," she said. "Probably just hanging out and working over the summer, then I’ll go to college in the fall.”

“I’ll go to school in Ohio, but not necessarily in Mansfield," Henderson added. "I’m looking at Bowling Green mostly."

In the meantime, she's enjoying her time volunteering at Richland Carrousel Park, which caters to the young and young-at-heart.

“It just makes me happy. I always leave here with a smile on my face," Henderson said with a smile. "It’s definitely a staple in some of these kids’ weeks or even years. It’s just a really good vibe here; there’s so much youthful joy."

Correspondent Joe Di Lullo can be reached at muckrack.com/dilulloj or jp.dilullo0926@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield OH High student puts volunteerism, art, NHS into senior year