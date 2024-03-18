Meet Your Neighbor: Crestline's Dr. Sarah Metzger on life as a mom and a physician

CRESTLINE — A wife and devoted mother serves God’s kingdom as a family physician. Nine hearts unite her family in Crestline.

Meet your neighbor, Dr. Sarah Metzger, whose office is at 330 Seltzer St. in downtown Crestline.

Long before she decided to become a family doctor, Metzger thought she’d become a large animal veterinarian. She shadowed at The Ohio State University to get a better idea of the profession, but soon understood that “it was going to be hard to be pregnant” at the same time as caring for large animals.

The experience also made her realize something else. “I really like people better than animals," Metzger said.

Dr. Sarah Metzger and her husband, Thaddeus, are parents to eight children with the ninth due in July.

Since that time, she has become the mother of multiple kids, so she counts her blessings every day.

“I am pregnant with our ninth,” Metzger said. “We — my husband, Thaddeus and I — have six biological kids and we adopted two this year, so we’ll have nine in July. It’s awesome; it’s really a lot of fun.”

Medicine is a calling

As a full-time physician with a growing family, Metzger believes God’s grace and a support system are necessary to care for individuals who present various issues in her office.

“I try to help them know their options for health care and find God in the situations they’re going through, help them become the best versions of themselves,” Metzger said.

“I married well. Thad’s the only reason why I can make all this work,” she added.

The thought of a different career has crossed her mind.

“Sometimes I think about being a landscaper or a librarian, but I can touch a lot of people’s lives and help a lot of people this way,” she said.

Focus on the family

The demands of being a doctor require immediacy, but Metzger believes spending time with family is also important.

“My husband has a calculation as to how late I’ll be, depending on how late I text him when I’m already late," she lovingly joked. "He adds an extra 15 minutes for every 5 minutes late that I already am."

Time is always in short supply as a physician and as a mother to a large family. “You want to be the best person you can be and also, do the best you can for every single person," Metzger said.

She also understands the needs of the community are vast.

"I struggle with the folks that just need extra family support,” Metzger said. “They need a car that runs, or they need extra prayers. That’s something I struggle with on both ends.”

Downtime is important

Even with her busy schedule, Metzger still enjoys activities that help connect her to the Crestline community.

“I like to bake, take walks in the woods, go outside and be on my family’s farm. My family has an organic farm in Crestline, so that’s really fun,” Metzger said. "We’re also very active with Sacred Heart Church, and that’s my other happy place. It’s a good place to grow up. It’s a good place to live.”

Correspondent Joe Di Lullo can be reached muckrack.com/dilulloj or jp.dilullo0926@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Busy Crestline OH Dr. Sarah Metzger is mom to 8, with 9th due in July