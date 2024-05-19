Meet Mt. Juliet High School valedictorian Rowan Felton and salutatorian Aryan Pandey

Mt. Juliet High School graduated 356 students earlier this month, with Rowan Felton the 2024 valedictorian and Aryan Pandey the class salutatorian.

"This class was resilient, dedicated and motivated," Mt. Juliet High Principal Ryan Hill said, pointing to starting high school on a remote/hybrid schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the building with West Wilson Middle School after the 2020 tornado and rezoning with the opening of Green Hill High in 2020.

We asked both Rowan and Aryan about their personal journeys and what's next.

Valedictorian

Rowan Felton

College and/or career plans: To attend the University of Chicago with plans to pursue a double major in economics and political science, followed by law school.

Rowan Felton

What motivates you to excel in the classroom? "I was raised by two driven parents who instilled in me the value of education. I grew up in New Jersey, and both my parents emphasized the importance of hard work and commitment. My mom came from a single-parent household supported on a teacher's salary, yet she earned a scholarship at Georgetown University. My dad immigrated to the United States as a teenager and had to adapt to a whole new culture. They taught me that nobody will deliver your dreams on a silver platter. You must work to make it happen. My parents inspire me to have passion and determination in all I do. This drive has been a guiding principle pushing me to work harder until I reach my goals, especially in my academic career."

Who made you better as a high school student and person? "My middle school SEEK teacher, Cheryle Scudder, taught me to embrace my quirky self and gave me my love of Quiz Bowl. She also taught me to appreciate Rick Astley through “Rick Roll Wednesdays." My Youth in Government (YIG) sponsors Mr. Seal and Mr. Schwarz taught me the importance of civic engagement, and how much fun a YMCA YIG conference of 500 students can be, especially when they play "YMCA." My sophomore year AP European History teacher, John McGee, taught me to love the rich and lasting lessons that history teaches us. He also made a dedicated and passionate high school Quiz Bowl coach who jumped in headfirst when I asked him to help me find it my sophomore year. My AP Calculus teacher Jennifer Wallace taught me the importance of problem-solving and encouraged my love of math. Most importantly she taught me how to derive polynomial functions (absolutely critical to everyday life). But perhaps the most influential these past two years has been my AP Capstone teacher, Samantha Richey. Mrs. Richey taught me that the world will not end if I get a B on an assignment, even though it felt like it (my junior year). She greets all of her students with a warm smile every day and gives 100 percent into teaching us. She has been my biggest cheerleader, a listening ear, and a beacon of kindness the whole time I’ve known her. She inspires me to be a better version of myself every day. I am so grateful to have her — and all of my teachers in my life."

What is your favorite way to get away from the grind? "I love to unwind by going out thrifting with my friends or curling up with a great book, or watching a great movie."

Favorite restaurant, musical artist and TV show (and movie): Blue Sushi Grill in Nashville, The 1975, "The Good Place," and "Ratatouille."

Salutatorian

Aryan Pandey

Aryan Pandey

College and/or career plans: To attend Vanderbilt University with a full Cornelius Vanderbilt Scholarship under a pre-med track.

What motivates you to excel in the classroom? "I've previously conducted and been a part of research on neurodevelopment disorders at the Carver College of Medicine and going into the future I'm incredibly passionate about contributing to this field. Learning foundational concepts in courses like Chemistry, Linear Algebra and Biology help me contextualize my research and understand what directions to go in. I also believe having a broad understanding of knowledge in varied fields can suit me better to enact positive change in the real world. I'm blessed to have access of educational opportunities for me to build this knowledge, so I try to truly learn whatever I can in my classes."

Who made you better as a high school student and person? "My teacher Tyrone White has unequivocally had a massive impact on my development over the course of high school. Through his mentorship in my personal projects like founding a Substance Misuse Awareness Podcast Series and shadowing doctors, he has supported my journey towards my vocational ambitions all while teaching me crucial lessons of being able to lead from behind and truly hearing the people I work with and for as a leader."

What is your favorite way to get away from the grind? "My favorite way to relax would definitely have to be hanging out with my brother whether it's playing basketball, watching movies or playing video games.

Favorite restaurant, musical artist and TV show: Bawarchi, Juice WRLD and "The Good Place."

