Meet Molly Wobbecke Shaw. She helps shape future business leaders through JA

Molly Wobbecke Shaw is a program manager at Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio in the Canton location. She worked for 20 years in the developmental disabilities field before coming to work at Junior Achievement just over a year ago.

Molly Wobbecke Shaw is a program manager at Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio in the Canton location. She worked for 20 years in the developmental disabilities field in various leadership roles at the county and state levels before coming to work at Junior Achievement just over a year ago.

Junior Achievement's purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

The organization offers programming in financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship. Its programs have time and again shown a positive impact the lives of young people.

Programs and lessons align with national and state educational standards and are delivered to millions of students across the country with the help of education partners and volunteers from the local community. Research shows that Junior Achievement alumni are more likely to have a college degree, feel confident managing money, have career success, and have started a business as an adult.

Wobbecke Shaw graduated from Danville High School before going on to earn a bachelor's degree at Muskingum University and a master of business administration from Ashland University. She lives in Jackson Township with her three children, Kenan, Zander and Maryn.

5 questions with Alicia Pieper: An assistant professor at Kent State University at Stark

Molly Wobbecke Shaw is a program manager at Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio in the Canton location. She worked for 20 years in the developmental disabilities field before coming to work at Junior Achievement just over a year ago.

What are the tasks and responsibilities of a program manager at Junior Achievement?

I coordinate Junior Achievement programs with local schools and volunteers for K-12 students.

Would you share some of the programs Junior Achievement offers in Stark County?

One of our programs, Inspire, which is an annual career exploration event for high school students, hosted more than 3,000 students from around Stark County at the Hall of Fame Village this month. JA also provides financial literacy curriculum, entrepreneurship education and work readiness skills to thousands of Stark County K-12 students.

Our Stark County Company Program teams (entrepreneurship-focused) continually excel and represent JA at the national level. Among 15 teams selected to compete in JA’s national competition, Stark County has produced at least two of those 15 teams over the past three years. Not only that, but a Stark County Company Program team has also been the national winner four out of the last six years!

How did you decide to work with the age groups you work with through Junior Achievement?

I love working with students and helping prepare them for lifelong success. It’s so rewarding to know that I’m making a positive impact on a student. When their face lights up because they’ve learned something new, there’s just nothing better!

Do you like to be surprised and why or why not?

I do! I like (fun) surprises because they keep life interesting and put a smile on my face.

In your spare time, would you prefer to vacation in Alaska or Hawaii, and why?

I went to Alaska years ago on a cruise and absolutely loved it. The landscape was breathtaking, and the people were so hospitable.

I would love to return and spend more time there but since I’ve never been to Hawaii, I’ll say I’d choose Hawaii over Alaska at this point.

Editor's note: Five questions with ... is a Sunday feature that showcases a member of the Stark County community. If you'd like to recommend someone to participate, send an email to newsroom@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 5 questions with Molly Wobbecke Shaw of Junior Achievement in Canton