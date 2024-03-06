Meet Our Mid-Valley: Laila Pickett helps build a thriving community for Black students

Laila Pickett is the co-president of the Black Student Union at Willamette University.

This is part of a weekly series introducing readers to individuals who are passionate about our Mid-Valley community.

During Laila Pickett’s sophomore year, she saw Willamette University’s Black Student Union start to fall apart.

The previous leaders had left, so Pickett and her friend, Michael Valtierra, jumped at the opportunity to help rebuild it.

Pickett and Valtierra wanted to create a supportive community for Black and African American students on campus.

The organization now has 54 members and holds frequent meetings and events.

“There's probably not other spaces that they may get to be around people that look like them. So, providing folks this space is nice,” Pickett said.

At Willamette, about 2% of students are Black or African American, according to the university.

With very few students being Black or African American, it is important for students of color to feel valued and seen, Pickett said.

Pickett's favorite part of being co-president of the Black Student Union (BSU) is being able to advocate for her peers.

She has been able to have conversations with administration about doing more to improve the experience of students of color at Willamette, like reducing microaggressions, improving student-professor relationships and eliminating bias.

Microaggressions are indirect and sometimes unintentional instances of discrimination, and implicit bias is when someone has a negative attitude toward aspects of a certain group, often without realizing it.

Pickett’s passion for advocacy

Pickett, 21, is from Seattle, but has been living in Salem since 2020. She is graduating this May with a degree in public health and minor in biology. She hopes to have a career where she can continue advocating for people of color.

Pickett has been doing this since high school, when she helped start the first Black Student Union at Seattle Academy. Rick DuPree, faculty leader of the Seattle Academy BSU, said Pickett was instrumental in founding the organization.

She said there are different attitudes toward and consequences for Black students, some of whom are singled out in discussions about race or slavery and told they were being "aggressive" when advocating for themselves and their academic needs.

She encourages her peers in the BSU to fill out bias reports and speak up when they experience inequities.

“The expectation for Black students is so different, and you often find yourself kind of apologizing for who you are just because your personality is not digestible to another human being,” Pickett said.

When Pickett hears of these instances from her peers, she often will speak with the administration about ways the staff and Willamette community could do better to support students of color.

“The most impactful thing is I am able to just communicate well and advocate for the students, which is my biggest goal,” Pickett said.

Willamette University seniors Michael Valtierra and Laila Pickett are co-presidents of the Black Student Union.

Building a thriving community

Pickett and Valtierra have been working on building more relationships with Black-owned businesses and organizations in Salem and the Willamette University Black community.

They have invited Black-owned businesses to visit campus and share resources available for students of color. They also are trying to organize a block party for the BSU and Black-owned organizations in the Salem area.

And to build a community of support on and off campus, they are having conversations with alumni in the Salem area and other BSUs at Oregon colleges.

“Michael and I have been working really hard this last year,” Pickett said. “It's been really stressful just to put the pieces back together. We're working to run a club and running a successful club at that.”

If you have an idea for someone we should profile for this series, please email Statesman Journal executive editor Cherrill Crosby at crosbyc@statesmanjournal.com

Sydney Wyatt covers healthcare inequities in the Mid-Willamette Valley for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions, and tips to her at SWyatt@gannett.com, (503) 399-6613, or on Twitter @sydney_elise44

The Statesman Journal’s coverage of healthcare inequities is funded in part by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, which seeks to strengthen the cultural, social, educational, and spiritual base of the Pacific Northwest through capacity-building investments in the nonprofit sector.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Willamette University student helps lead Black Student Union