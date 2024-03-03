Meet Our Mid-Valley: This judge works to make justice court more accessible, welcoming

Justice of the Peace Justin Kidd at the Marion County Justice Court on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 in Salem, Ore.

Justice of the Peace Justin Kidd keeps a bowl of rings handy in his courtroom for couples marrying on a budget.

Last Halloween, Kidd performed ceremonies donned in a Jedi robe while couples dressed as the Addams family and Day of the Dead skeletons. Every Valentine's Day, he and his staff bring in cupcakes and a loaner bouquet.

Kidd, a longtime Salem-area resident and former DOJ assistant attorney general who became a judge three years ago, conducts services in English and Spanish.

All those touches are his intentional way of making his courtroom as accessible and welcoming as possible, Kidd said.

The Marion County Justice Court is located in a strip mall at 4660 Portland Road NE. It lacks the architectural stature of the downtown circuit courts seen in many cities. But Kidd sees the modest location as a feature, not a drawback.

"Whereas many people might not feel comfortable in the marble temple of justice, I hope they feel comfortable in this strip mall," he said.

Kidd, a former foster and now adoptive parent, said he has a passion for being in the courtroom, working face-to-face with people and foster care issues. He serves on the Board of Directors with CASA of Marion County.

Since joining the bench three years ago, Kidd said he has worked with the Marion County Circuit Court to alleviate caseload and backlogs.

The Justice Court has the statutory authority to hear misdemeanor cases, eviction cases and civil cases of $10,000 or less.

Kidd worked with Marion County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Tracy Prall to transfer about 3,800 cases a year into the justice court.

The Justice Court has gone from having 17,438 cases in 2020 to 23,825 in 2023. The court had zero weddings and a handful of evictions and small claims cases in 2020. Last year, it had 174 weddings, 580 evictions and 137 small claims.

Weddings are particularly important to Kidd, who was with his husband for more than a decade before the state would legally recognize their marriage. The couple got married in 2014 as soon as it became legal in Oregon.

During the second annual "Day of Love" at the courthouse on Valentine's Day, celebrations were made extra special after volunteers from Center 50+ decorated the courtroom with balloon hearts, turtle doves and butterflies. Kidd reached out to service providers like ARCHES and Church at the Park to let couples know they are welcome.

"Whether you’re rich or poor, the state should recognize the equal dignity of your marriage," Kidd said. "We want to make the day special, even for couples of modest means.”

Justice of the Peace Justin Kidd officiates Valentine’s Day marriages in 2023 at Marion County Justice Court in Salem.

Kidd often works to connect people to groups like ARCHES during eviction cases.

"I think a lot of my work is making the courtroom accessible — not stuffy, not scary, not using words that people don't understand," he said. "My work, particularly in eviction cases, is applying the law but also applying the law in the kindest way a person can do it. A lot of it is delivering ... maybe the worst news a person's going to hear in their lifetime, but doing it compassionately and trying to link them with as many resources as we can."

