Meet Meg: A cute but dangerous cat at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Looks can be deceiving, and that is the case for one animal at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Meg, a black-footed cat, is one of nature’s smallest and deadliest felines, according to zoo officials.

A video of the creature recently racked up over three million views on the zoo’s Instagram page. The video shows the innocent-looking cat popping its head in and out of a tree trunk.

Cute yet dangerous, the kitty has a big appetite. The animal is most active at night, with a 60% average success rate when hunting for prey thanks to its acute senses of hearing and smell, according to the zoo.

Black-footed cats, which are solitary species except during breeding season, top out at around four pounds and are about the height of an average house cat, per zoo officials.

