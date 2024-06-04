Meet Marshwood High School's top 10 students in Class of 2024

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Marshwood High School announces the top 10 graduates in its Class of 2024.

The graduates are listed below in alphabetical order with information provided by the school.

Katalina Abell

Katalina Abell, is the daughter of Russ and Mimi Abell and lives in South Berwick, Maine. Throughout her high school career, she has been a treasurer for the Tri-M Music Honor Society, and a member of the Piscataqua Chapter of the National Honor Society, math team, civil rights team, Hawk Outdoor Leadership Development and Select Chorus. She has also played clarinet in the band and been a member of the chorus for all four years of high school.

Outside of school, Katalina has danced at Brixham Danceworks for 12 years, practicing tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, ballet, and pointe. She is also a member of Brixham’s Repertory Team, a competitive dance group, where she competes and dances at fundraisers and benefits. She has volunteered at Safe Haven Humane Society in Wells, Maine, and has also worked at Billy’s Chowder House as a hostess in the summers.

Throughout high school, Katalina has received several awards including the Kathleen Christie Award, the Junior Outstanding Achievement Award in Chorus, the UVM Citizen Scholar Award, and she was named the Marshwood High School Trig-Star for 2023.

In her free time, she enjoys traveling, skiing, hiking, canoeing, and spending time with friends and family.

In the fall, Katalina will attend Ohio Wesleyan University as an honors and global scholars student to pursue a degree in zoology.

Aoife Coomey

Aoife Coomey, is the daughter of Kimberly and William Coomey of Eliot, Maine. During her high school years, she has participated in varsity girls soccer, varsity outdoor track and varsity indoor track. Aoife has played club soccer for Seacoast United since 2020. She is also an active member of Marshwood’s Student Council.

Aoife has received multiple academic awards throughout her high school career, including three Aimee Schramm Book Awards along with a department award for Math. She has also received athletic awards, including team MVP for soccer, SMAA 600 yard conference champ, indoor track athlete of the year, all conference 2nd team, and all conference honorable mention.

In her free time, Aoife enjoys eating ice cream, watching TV, working at Ben & Jerry’s, taking naps, and hanging with her dogs, friends, and family.

This fall, Aoife will be attending the University of Maine in Orono with a major in nursing.

Josie D’Angelo

Josie D’Angelo, is the daughter of Julianne and David D’Angelo, residing in Rollinsford, New Hampshire. Josie is an officer in the Piscataqua chapter of the National Honor Society, the president of the local chapter of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, the vice president of the local troupe of the International Thespian Society, and has been involved in chorus, select chorus, concert band, and theater throughout high school. Josie is the recipient of three Academic Letter Awards, two Outstanding Achievement in Chorus Awards, an Outstanding Achievement in Social Studies Award, and is a Scholar for Academic Achievement through the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program.

In her free time, she enjoys working at a local tea parlor, participating in community theater, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family.

In the fall, Josie plans to attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute for environmental engineering.

Ivy Landry

Ivy Landry, is the daughter of Collin and Shelley Landry of South Berwick, Maine. Ivy is a part of the National Honor Society, HOLD, and a member of MHS girls tennis and soccer. Throughout high school, she volunteered as a peer tutor, helping students in both math and science. Ivy received the Freshman Spanish Award in 2021, and competed in the state doubles and singles tournaments her junior and senior year.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time outside with her family, playing board games, being involved with her local church, and listening to music.

Ivy will be attending Gordon College as an honors student in the fall of 2024 to major in pre-vet.

Cameron Leveille

Cameron Leveille, is the daughter of Lisa and Jason Leveille, sister to freshman Sydney Leveille, and a resident of Eliot, Maine.

Throughout her high school career, Cameron has been a dedicated athlete on the outdoor track and field team, participating for all four years. Cameron was also a member of the Marshwood soccer team, and competed on the indoor track team, receiving the Girls Rookie of the Year award after her sophomore season.

Cameron was inducted into the National Honors Society in January 2023.

Outside of school, Cameron enjoys rock climbing at the indoor climbing gym where she works. Cameron also has a love for traveling and learning about different cultures around the world.

After high school, Cameron plans to attend the University of Vermont as a part of the Patrick Leahy Honors College. While she is going in undecided, Cameron is excited to explore her options in college and beyond.

Valedictorian - Kayley Lin

Kayley Lin, is the child of Thomas Lin and Mei Lian, residing in South Berwick, Maine. She has been a member of the Marshwood math team since sophomore year, a member of Yearbook Club since senior year, a peer tutor for the school, and class president of Student Council since junior year. In the course of her high school career, Kayley has received three Aimee Schramm Book Awards, three Science Awards, and the Junior Math Award. She has also been the recipient of both Magna and Maxima Cum Laude on the National Latin Exam and has won the state Trig-Star Trigonometry Competition during her sophomore year. In her free time, Kayley enjoys playing racquetball and listening to music, along with learning photography and graphic design. In the fall, Kayley will be attending Boston University as a student in the biology program.

Sawyer March

Sawyer March, is the daughter of Jeffrey March and Noël Cox, and resides in South Berwick, Maine. While at Marshwood, Sawyer has participated in the Interact Club, the indoor and outdoor track teams, and the civil rights team. Sawyer is also one of the officers of the Piscataqua Chapter of the National Honor Society.

Outside of school, Sawyer has played the violin and taken private lessons for over ten years, has been a part of the Portsmouth Music and Arts Center Youth Chamber Group in her freshman year, and has been a member of the UNH Youth Symphony Orchestra in her junior and senior years. Throughout her high school career, Sawyer has also enjoyed traveling the world, experiencing different cultures, and going on service trips to the Dominican Republic and Thailand.

In her free time, Sawyer enjoys being outdoors, spending time with her family and friends, trying new things, reading, watching movies, and listening to music.

Next year, Sawyer will be attending Fordham University in the Bronx, New York, where she will be studying in the Gabelli School of Business.

Luke Nelson

Luke Nelson, of South Berwick, Maine is the son of Jake and Nicole Nelson. Luke is a member of the Piscataqua Chapter National Honor Society. Since freshman year, Luke has been a member of the civil rightst Team, Interact Club, Student Council, and student government, where he is currently part of the executive board. Additionally, he has been a member of varsity indoor and outdoor track and boys varsity soccer teams. Luke was the recipient of the Junior History Award, the 2022 boys indoor track Rookie of the Year, the 2022 boys varsity soccer Most Improved Player, the 2023 boys varsity Soccer Coaches Award, and was also selected for the Maine all-state soccer and indoor track academic team.

In his free time, Luke enjoys spending time with his friends and family, attending concerts, swimming, skiing, listening to music, and traveling.

After high school, Luke plans to attend New York University, where he will major in political science.

Annika Oberg

Annika “Anni” Oberg, is the daughter of Christie and Eric Oberg, sister to Libby and Camden, and resides in Eliot, Maine. She is a four-year member of the cross country and outdoor track and field teams, as well as a two-year member of the indoor track and field and alpine ski teams. Annika is also a member of the National Honor Society and Interact Club.

During high school, Annika offered peer tutoring services to her classmates as well as becoming a private math tutor. In her junior year, Anni received the Aimee Schramm Book Award for World Languages and put her Spanish-speaking skills to use while traveling to both the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica in her sophomore and junior years respectively.

Anni also received the Most Improved Award her first year on the ski team, as well as the Coaches Award her fourth and final year running for the cross country team.

In her free time, Anni enjoys being outside, spending time with her friends and family, climbing, listening to music, sewing, and crafting up new latte art at her work as a barista at White Heron Tea in Eliot.

Anni will attend the Patrick Leahy Honors College at the University of Vermont, where she will be studying biology on a pre-med track.

Salutatorian - Pearl Wynne

Pearl Wynne, is the daughter of Christine Burdett and Rhys Wynne of South Berwick, Maine. She is a member and officer of the Piscataqua Chapter of the National Honors Society. During her high school years, she has participated in outdoor track, indoor track and soccer. She is also an active member of Marshwood’s Interact Club and Student Council. Pearl has received multiple academic awards throughout her high school career, including three Aimee Schramm Book Awards along with departmental awards for math, history and English.

In her free time, Pearl enjoys spending time with friends and family, beach days, watching movies, working at Ben & Jerry’s in Ogunquit, Maine, music, and traveling.

This fall, Pearl will be attending Northeastern University with concentrations in biomedical sience and biology.

