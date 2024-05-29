Meet the man behind the revival of Hagerstown's Robert W. Johnson Community Center

Divine intervention is what E.J. Fuller said brought him to the Robert W. Johnson Community Center. The Hagerstown native, who started as the executive director of the center in January, was working for the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County when he decided he needed a challenge.

Fuller found his passion for nonprofit work at the Boys & Girls Club, where he worked for eight years doing resource development. But two years ago, Fuller felt called to do more work in his community.

“I wasn't really looking for a new job, but I was just open to more,” Fuller said. “I was getting bored.”

Being the “true Gemini” that he is, Fuller said that the boredom, paired with his love of helping people, drove him to the center and ultimately into his dream job.

Executive director of the Robert W. Johnson Community Center E.J. Fuller poses for a photo outside of the center on Friday, May 24.

The center, located on Jonathan Street, is a historically Black Hagerstown community and is named after former director and Tuskegee Airman Lt. Robert W. Johnson. It has been a part of the community since the late 1800s, first as a school, according to the center’s website. In 1968, the center transitioned into a nonprofit organization.

As a nonprofit, the organization held camps, recreational programs, and other community outreach activities. For 25 years until 2005, former executive director RuthAnn Monroe oversaw these programs.

Today, the building and the center’s pool are run down. The pool hasn’t been in use for about the past eight years, according to Fuller, and the building needs numerous renovations. Because of this, many programs that the community loved and depended on no longer exist.

Reviving a community cornerstone

In September of 2023, there was a protest at the center, or to use Fuller’s in-house term, an insurrection. Community members were upset that the community center building was not in use and past programs had been shut down, so they protested.

“The community wanted to have their community center open, they wanted to have usage of it, and they wanted to come in here and do things,” Fuller said. “Bringing me in made a lot of the people that were a part of the protest happy.”

Fuller was hired after the former executive director was removed by the community center board in April of 2022.

EJ Fuller and volunteers help distribute fresh produce to members of their community at the Robert W. Johnson Community Center's monthly food drops on Friday, May 24.

The search for a new executive director was a long process, and even with over 100 resumes to go through, Fuller was a stand-out candidate, according to David Young, a retired Baltimore City judge who has served on the board for three years and is currently the board president.

“He has the learning and the burning,” Young said. “He has a background in development and raising funds, but also he has a passion.”

Young grew up in Hagerstown but now lives in Phoenix and drives to Hagerstown a couple times a month. Lt. Johnson, the namesake of the center, was a father figure to Young.

The center was a crucial space for Young growing up. It’s where he learned to swim, went to Boy Scouts meetings, and attended father-son banquets. Young is confident that Fuller is the person to revamp the center and its programs.

“I want to give this community something it just deserves,” Young said. “And that is a first-class, state-of-the-art empowerment center, not just a community center.”

Fuller said that one of his first steps was to rebuild trust and rapport between the community and the center. His residency and established presence in the community have helped.

However, Fuller said there is still a lot of work to do. There is some negative talk about the center in the neighborhood, and not all the locals have been supportive, according to Fuller.

“The board was lacking trust from the community,” Fuller said. “To bring somebody in here like myself that the community trusts kind of built that bridge back up between the community and the center.”

To change the narrative surrounding the center, Fuller goes to different events and functions in the community to find out what programs people need. Ultimately, he hopes to fulfill these community needs.

Fuller's programs

The Robert W. Johnson Community Center pool is in progress, with a potential opening in August.

The three main areas Fuller says are most needed in the community are health, workforce development, and financial literacy. To address these issue areas, the center provides financial literacy courses, internet safety courses, computer 101 courses, English as a second language courses, food drops, and other health, safety, and wellness events and seminars.

Once building renovations are complete, Fuller hopes to add more consistent programs, including vocational training programs and after-school programs for students.

“We started doing different programs, but the center is under renovation,” Fuller said. “That's what is holding things back. Within these [past] four months I could have had a whole lot more going on.”

In January, the center received a $150,000 grant from the African America Heritage Preservation Program, which will be used to fuel the capital improvements for the building.

Fuller's first focus for renovations has been the pool. The deck was poured last week in the main swimming pool, and the former wading pool, which was filled in and turned into a garden, has been dug back out into a wading pool. The locker rooms are being renovated, and Fuller hopes to open it back up to the community in August.

Renovations on the building itself won’t begin until the fall and will include everything from a new HVAC system to electrical work. Fuller’s goal is a grand opening of the center in about a year.

“Turning this Robert W. Johnson Community Center into an actual organization that's respected in the community is my goal,” Fuller said. “A well-oiled machine in the next five years, that’s the objective.”

