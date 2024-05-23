Meet your Lexington, Richland county state House candidates in the June 11 SC primary

The State opinion team interviewed more than 50 political candidates ahead of South Carolina’s June 11, 2024, primary election, and we present Q&As with 15 state House of Representatives candidates from Lexington and Richland county below. Early voting begins May 28. Every candidate was emailed six questions and given 250 words for each answer as part of our endorsement process. Two candidates — J. Michael Beatty Jr in District 87 and Rep. R.J. May in District 88 — did not respond to our questionnaire despite repeated requests. If they reconsider, we will edit and add them. We are publishing these interviews first so readers can assess the candidates on their own.

Find your polling place and state house district here. View a map of all the districts here. If this public service helps, please consider supporting our journalism here.

State House District 72: Democrats Few vs. Rose

Tate Few

Tate Few

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: (1) Alleviating homelessness — Richland County has the largest number of people experiencing homelessness in the state. We have nearly 700 unhoused neighbors in our community — a lot of whom are youth or veterans. I am a frequent volunteer at homeless shelters and community-based organizations that aim to reduce barriers for job re-entry, increase access to justice, and help people get back on their feet. As your legislator, I will invest state funds into such organizations, in addition to expanding capacity for shelters, and improving quality and capacity of care in our mental health institutions.

(2) Reducing poverty/supporting workers — Our district has 35.3% of people under the poverty line. That is unacceptable. I commit to supporting low-income families and the working class by increasing the minimum wage, instituting paid parental leave and addressing the efficiency and capacity of our affordable housing programs.

(3) Restoring and protecting our fundamental rights — Women and the LGBTQ+ community are under attack by our state. I will work diligently to ensure that we are building a future in our state where we have the right to choose, the right to be who we are, and the right to be safe from harm.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: We need to take better care of our money. Billions of dollars have been misplaced over the past two years. That is concerning, especially because that means we aren’t being transparent with the people, and we aren’t being fiscally responsible. Those funds could have been used to help the people of our state earlier on, but alas here we are.

I would invest more into addressing the backlog in our state agencies. We have a lot of assistance programs available, but because of backlogs, a lot of people are unable to make use of them. In addition, it has criminal justice implications as well. It is a problem when the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division cannot process evidence for months or years after being received. Our agencies should be there when their resources are needed, so we should be working towards making sure they have the necessary staffing, capacity and funding to do so.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: Clean energy is the way of the future. Not only is it sometimes more effective, but it is necessary. Climate change is a looming threat that will inevitably lead to catastrophic results if action is not taken. We need to be avoiding investments and projects, like the recent 2,000-megawatt natural gas plant proposal in Colleton County. Our focus as a state should be on renewable energy sources and the transition to electric vehicles.

In order to assess the state’s needs, I will look at the level of energy consumption across the state, the energy availability factor, energy efficiency, energy intensity and energy productivity. In meeting the state’s needs, we will have to invest in the necessary amount of infrastructure to accomplish the same if not better ratio of energy output to use. As your legislator, I will commit to focusing on developing and bolstering the use of renewable energy sources to reduce our carbon footprint.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: In order to address the growing housing demand and diminishing supply, I will support solutions such as subsidies or tax credits to developers who build affordable housing. However, I would also require developers to include affordable housing units in new residential developments. In our district we are seeing that many people are unable to make their rental payments each month. Wages are stagnant, and the cost of living continues to skyrocket.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: The state should stop pursuing bad policies like the school voucher program. The proposal in South Carolina would inadvertently affect the most disadvantaged populations in the state, take necessary money out of public schools and not achieve its intended goal. The voucher program requires moving one’s district, which is not feasible for low-income families. It also does not provide enough to each recipient to even switch to a private school in terms of tuition, transportation and moving costs. They are using the voucher program to increase enrollment in private, religious schools, which should not come out of state funding, especially since public schools are in dire need of assistance and resources. We also need to increase compensation for our teachers and professional staff at our educational institutions, as well as make an investment into mental health professionals and capacity for care at our schools. In addition, provide free school lunches and specialized Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) funding for the summer. A student with a healthy mind and full belly is ready and more capable to learn.

Lastly, we need to address the teacher shortage. In Richland County School District 1, many teachers have left the district due to administrative issues as well as lack of state support. This can be seen all throughout the state and the country. We should make contracts more teacher-friendly, establish protected planning time, work towards smaller class sizes and ensure that our public schools have adequate resources and are safe for students, teachers and staff.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: My opponent’s priority has been pursuing several road projects in the district. He has sat on that money for quite a while, and the projects have only just now started construction. Seth has been in politics for over 10 years, and that is mainly all he can show for it. He has ignored the needs of the people and the district during his time in office. The proof is in the numbers. We need someone who is willing to fight for the working-class, address homelessness and be a true advocate for the people.

Seth Rose

Incumbent Rep. Seth Rose

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: While narrowing my top priorities to just three is impossible, I’m going to list three items that I’m particularly passionate about when it comes to serving my constituents. The first I will begin with is public education. As someone who grew up in the home of an educator, is the product of public schools and is a son-in-law of a retired teacher from Lexington-Richland School District Five, I am a strong supporter of our schools and our teachers. I have a consistent record of voting to advance teacher pay, enact meaningful reforms and hold school district administrators accountable.

I am also someone who is very passionate about improving public safety and reducing crime. As a young adult, my first job after graduating law school was working as a prosecutor for the Richland County Solicitor’s Office. This experience is why I have shown consistent support for all first responders and have sponsored and passed the Samantha L. Josephson Rideshare Safety Act and expanded diversionary programs for first-time offenders.

Finally, as a state representative, I have worked tirelessly to bring more tax revenues paid by residents of House District 72 back to the district to invest in significant road and infrastructure projects that improve safety and make our district more bicylcle- and pedestrian-friendly. Three projects (Milwood Avenue, South Main Street and Harden Street/Five Points) are currently underway with more to follow.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: If I could make two immediate changes to the way South Carolina state government spends tax revenues, they would be accepting available federal funds and spending it to address very critical needs across our state. Both changes would also provide significant relief to working families and those who need assistance the most, with the first one expanding Medicaid here in South Carolina.

South Carolina is one of only 10 states where Medicaid has not been extended after the Affordable Care Act was signed into law in 2010. Our state’s stubborn opposition to it left more than 345,000 people in our state without access to affordable healthcare. We as federal taxpayers pay for a program that can’t be used in our own state. And, as a result, our state will lose out on more than $28 BILLION dollars over the next 10 years.

The other change I would make is reversing our governor’s recent decision to prioritize politics over feeding hungry children in our state. In December, Gov. Henry McMaster declined a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that would provide $70 million in funding to feed hungry children across all of South Carolina during the summer months. I find this decision to be based on politics and not with the best interest of our state in mind. Additionally, I would fully fund local government’s request of about $10 million to address, combat and reduce homelessness here in the capital city.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: I’m proud to be endorsed by Conservation Voters of South Carolina, and I have a 100% voting record on key votes. Our state should adopt an “all of the above” approach for new energy needs. Rather than solely investing in one gas mega-project, we should look at smaller gas facilities combined with solar and battery storage, as outlined by a South Carolina Public Service Commission report, thereby enhancing resilience, leveraging federal tax credits and existing transmission infrastructure, and delivering cleaner and more cost-effective solutions. We should also advance, not block, clean energy, storage and competition to lower consumer costs to promote growth of clean in-state tech manufacturing.

We should hold utilities to higher standards for energy efficiency and look for solutions that have worked in other states to reduce waste and “shrink the need,” which will reduce the demand for new power plants and transmission lines and save money. We can also ensure energy reform strengthens the oversight and accountability process for monopoly power companies. These protections are meant to protect customers and natural treasures. Given the V.C. Summer debacle that occurred before I was elected to the Legislature, I believe we should learn from those lessons and this is why I support strengthening these checks and balances.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: According to data released by the U.S. Census, South Carolina grew faster than any other state from 2022 to 2023 at a rate of 1.7 percent, bringing the state’s population up to 5.3 million people. There are many reasons to explain this growth, from our natural treasures, economic opportunities and welcoming atmosphere for retirees and beyond. However, this growth presents new challenges and opportunities our state should heed.

When we look closer at the growth, certainly areas like Greenville, Rock Hill, Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Lexington, and even here in Columbia, are growing the fastest. However, what’s most striking are the areas where growth is not happening. I believe that’s where state government agencies should look more closely to see what can be done to promote growth in those counties where population is not increasing.

When it comes to housing demand and inventory, local governments in particular would be wise to look for opportunities to grow more vertically rather than horizontally, which promotes more sprawl. One of the reasons our state does well with providing more new home opportunities is because there is significantly more open land on a per capita basis than there is in a state like Florida. However, we need to not lose sight of the fact that can bring more environmental challenges down the road. Additionally, I support efforts to develop more incentives and programs promoting more affordable housing and open doors wider for working families.to access homeownership.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: There are several things the state must do to improve public education and I have a consistent and strong record of support in the Legislature on this topic, as evidenced by my Teachers Bill of Rights I previously authored.

I believe we should develop a modern-day Educational Improvement Act to address disparities far too commonly found at poorer and disadvantaged districts across our state, tackle the problems of discipline and distractions in our current classrooms, widen AP offerings across all districts in our state, and address the crisis we face statewide losing teachers.

Nearly 70 percent of the teachers we lose have less than 10 years of experience in the classroom. They experience burnout far faster than teachers from previous generations. I support allowing teachers the autonomy to be treated as professionals and thereby to decide how best to teach their students instead of forcing them to follow scripted curriculum mandates

Drawing from my Teachers Bill of Rights, I would look to mobilize the use of more student teachers, enable guaranteed teacher contracts by year two, and improve healthcare benefits. For example, hearing aids are not covered under today’s healthcare plans for a teacher who needs one. Additionally, we have to recommit our state to the principle that students need individualized attention and reduce the number of students in class size across our state.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: My opponent recently moved to Columbia. He has said he was a legislative aide but the truth is he worked for a lobbyist. And he has spent most of this campaign manipulating data to create false narratives and attack me. Additionally he is asking people to do something he rarely does himself — vote. The last time he voted in South Carolina was Oct. 12, 2020, which means he didn’t even bother to vote in the February 2024 presidential primary despite launching his own campaign months earlier.

I, however, have lived in House District 72 for my entire adult life (25 years and counting). This district is where I met my wife, where we’re raising a family, and where I first worked as a county prosecutor. It’s where I ran for and won election to represent County Council District 5, and where I began an unparalleled record of constituent service. I am someone House District 72 knows and trusts. I embrace new ideas and approaches, and I stay in touch, visible and interactive with my constituents. In my first six years in the House, I have written numerous bills which have become law, and I have secured more than $30 million for projects (three of which are currently underway) in this district, spurring economic development, improving pedestrian safety and promoting bike-friendliness. It’s been a great honor to serve, and I would be humbled with your vote to re-elect me and continue the progress we have made together.

State House District 73: Democrats Hart vs. Pride

Chris Hart

Incumbent Rep. Chris Hart

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: My No. 1 priority is protecting our public education system. There has been an increasing assault on the public school system and a diversion of public tax payer dollars away from it. Protecting the public education system in South Carolina is crucial for several reasons.

Firstly, it ensures equal access to quality education for all students, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status. This helps in fostering a more inclusive and equitable society by providing opportunities for every child to succeed.

Secondly, I have consistently voted for funding a strong public education system because it is essential for the state’s economic development and competitiveness. Well-educated individuals are more likely to secure higher-paying jobs and contribute positively to the economy.

Lastly, investing in public education leads to a more informed and engaged citizenry. It helps individuals develop critical thinking skills, encourages civic participation and promotes positive values, which are fundamental for a thriving society and economy.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: 1. Foster more transparency so the citizens of South Carolina can see exactly where their tax dollars are being spent.

2. It’s 2024. We have to invest much more in modern financial management systems, data analytics tools and automation technologies. This will enhance transparency, accuracy and accountability. This will prevent $1.8 billion from going missing and unaccounted for for years without anyone knowing.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: I would assess the state’s current energy sources and their capacities. This includes fossil fuels like natural gas and coal, and renewable sources like solar, wind and hydroelectric power.

We have held several town hall meetings in House District 73 to address the future energy needs of our district and state to foster community engagement and education on energy conservation, renewable energy benefits and sustainable practices.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: Invest in infrastructure projects like Scout Motors that will promote transportation networks (roads, public transit, utilities like water, sewage, electricity) and broadband internet to support growing communities and enhance connectivity. Also, by encouraging mixed-use development projects that combine residential, commercial and recreational spaces in compact, walkable neighborhoods, we will promote a sense of community, reduce commuting distances and optimize land use.

Secondly, implement policies and programs to increase the supply of affordable housing, such as incentives for developers to build affordable units, and housing subsidies for low-income residents.

Above all, this only works if we provide supportive services such as job training, childcare, healthcare and services to help residents access stable housing and improve their quality of life. Otherwise, we are just spinning our wheels.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: Immediately stop the assault and dismantling of our current public education system. Stop the diversion of public taxpayer dollars to private schools. If citizens want to send their children to private schools, those same parents should also send their private dollars to the private schools. And lastly, stop the politicization and national political agenda to score political points at the peril of our most precious resources — our children!

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: Since I was elected in 2006, I’ve always believed House District 73 belongs to the citizens and voters. I am running for re-election to continue the service bestowed upon me by the voters of House District 73.

Touami Pride

Touami Pride

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: Increasing the minimum wage: The minimum wage sets the baseline for our workforce, ensuring that individuals can earn a living wage that reflects the current cost of living. By increasing the minimum wage, we’re not just putting more money in the pockets of our workers; we’re boosting the economy from the ground up. Higher wages translate to more spending power, which fuels local businesses and stimulates economic activity. This adjustment is essential for ensuring that work is rewarded with fair compensation that provides for basic needs and beyond.

Increasing teachers’ pay: Educators are the architects of our future, shaping young minds to lead and innovate in the generations to come. Despite their critical role, teachers often receive salaries that do not reflect the importance of their work. By increasing teachers’ pay, we can attract and retain the best talent, reduce teacher turnover, and ensure that education remains a desirable and respected profession. This is crucial for maintaining the quality of education and for honoring the professionals who dedicate their lives to this important cause.

Expanding alternative energies: As we face the dual challenges of environmental sustainability and economic stability, it is imperative that we invest in alternative energy sources. Expanding our capacity for solar, wind and other renewable energies reduces our dependence on fossil fuels, mitigates the impact of climate change and creates new industries and jobs. This shift not only helps protect our environment but also positions our state as a leader in the green economy, opening up new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: Firstly, investing in infrastructure is essential. Our roads, bridges and public utilities are the backbone of our economy, affecting everything from the daily commute to our ability to attract businesses. By prioritizing infrastructure upgrades, we can address critical safety issues, reduce traffic congestion and enhance the overall efficiency of our transportation networks. This investment will not only create jobs but also improve the quality of life for all residents, ensuring that our state remains competitive and capable of supporting future growth.

Secondly, enhancing public transportation is crucial for sustainable development. Expanding and modernizing our public transit systems can significantly reduce environmental impact, decrease road congestion and provide affordable and convenient travel options. Investing in public transportation is not just about adding more buses or trains; it’s about creating a more interconnected, efficient and accessible transit network that supports urban and rural communities alike. By doing so, we can make our cities more livable and reduce the economic disparities linked to transportation access.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: The first step involves a thorough assessment of the current energy consumption patterns, infrastructure and future demands. This assessment should include demographic and geographic analyses to understand where investments are most needed and how they can be most effectively implemented. By integrating data-driven insights with community feedback, we can tailor our energy solutions to fit the diverse needs of our state.

Implementing incentives for both individuals and businesses to adopt renewable energy solutions is crucial. These could include tax breaks, subsidies and grants for installing renewable energy systems. Additionally, providing educational programs to teach residents and business owners about the benefits and logistics of switching to renewable energy can help increase participation and support.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: The cornerstone of addressing housing shortages in growing populations is to significantly increase the availability of affordable housing. This can be achieved by incentivizing developers to build more low-income housing units through tax credits, grants and zoning changes that allow for higher density housing. Additionally, renovating and maintaining existing housing infrastructure in these communities can prevent displacement and preserve cultural and social ties.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: To ensure that every child has access to quality education, our state must prioritize equitable funding and fair compensation for teachers. Currently, the allocation of school funding based on ZIP codes perpetuates disparities rooted in historical segregation. This outdated method results in a significant gap in educational resources and opportunities between affluent communities and underserved ones. To address this, we need to overhaul our funding formulas to ensure that every school receives adequate resources, irrespective of its geographic or socioeconomic status.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: As a younger candidate in this election, I bring a fresh and vibrant perspective that resonates with the next generation of voters. My age is not just a number but a symbol of the innovative and forward-thinking ideas that I am committed to bringing into our community’s leadership. I understand the challenges and aspirations of young voters because I share them. My candidacy is about transforming their passion into policies that not only address our current needs but also pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous future.

State House District 75: Republicans Finlay vs. Robins

Kirkman Finlay III

Former Rep. Kirkman Finlay III

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: Jobs and economy: Inflation impacts everyone, particularly hard-working families and seniors who are seeing their savings diminish. My top priority is boosting the economy. As a successful businessman, I understand what policies help keep our economy moving. We must reduce regulations and lighten the tax burden whenever feasible, invest in infrastructure needed for a growing economy, and support law enforcement. Tackling crime creates safer communities and, in turn, fosters business growth and development. Illegal immigration is a drain on government resources and has a negative impact on our economy which is why I back efforts to stop it. Education reform is crucial, with an emphasis on vocational training and workforce development for today’s jobs.

Government reforms for accountability and transparency: I am committed to implementing reforms that enhance accountability and transparency in government. By empowering citizens with greater insight into decision-making processes and holding officials accountable for their actions, we restore trust in our institutions. Through measures like increased disclosure requirements and stricter oversight, we ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly and efficiently.

Efficient government spending: I advocate for efficient government spending practices that require a thorough review of every budget item, prioritizing essential services while eliminating wasteful spending. By instilling a culture of fiscal responsibility and prioritizing taxpayer interests, we can optimize resource allocation and promote long-term economic stability.

In summary, my platform focuses on revitalizing the economy, enhancing government accountability and promoting efficient spending practices to ensure a brighter future for all.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: Two immediate changes I would advocate for are implementing zero-based budgeting and conducting thorough audits of government expenditures.

Firstly, zero-based budgeting would revolutionize our approach to allocating taxpayer dollars. By requiring every budget item to be justified from scratch, we can eliminate unnecessary spending and prioritize essential services. This method ensures that taxpayer funds are allocated efficiently and transparently, promoting responsible stewardship of public resources.

Secondly, conducting comprehensive audits of government expenditures is imperative to uncovering waste and inefficiencies. The recent revelation of $1.8 billion in unaccounted funds underscores the urgent need for greater accountability and oversight. In 2023, I called for an audit precisely for this reason — to identify areas where taxpayer dollars are being mismanaged and to ensure that such discrepancies are rectified.

By implementing zero-based budgeting and conducting thorough audits, we can restore trust in our state government and ensure that taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely. South Carolinians deserve transparency and accountability in how their money is being used, and I am committed to delivering on that promise as their representative.

We shouldn’t be overfunding projects. If not all money was used and needed in a department budget, it should carry over to the next budget.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: As a growing state, assessing and meeting South Carolina’s future energy needs requires a comprehensive approach that considers sustainability, reliability and affordability.

1. We need our assessments of current energy infrastructure, project demands, projected growth and environmental impact to involve stakeholders from various sectors, including government, industry, citizens and environmental organizations, to ensure a holistic understanding of the state’s energy.

2. Continue efforts I have worked on to transition South Carolina toward renewable energy sources, such as solar. If done correctly, investments in renewable energy infrastructure and adaptation can accelerate a renewable transition that benefits everyone well into the future while creating jobs and stimulating the economy. If done wrong, it can stifle the economy and hurt hard-working families. It is incumbent upon policymakers to strike the right balance.

3. Energy efficiency measures can significantly reduce energy demands and lower overall costs. Implementing energy-efficient technologies can further contribute to a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

4. Diversifying energy sources and investing in energy storage is critical to ensuring South Carolina reliably has the energy it needs to continue growing, without causing energy costs to skyrocket and hurting our economy. Energy policy must always keep vulnerable and hard-working South Carolinians in mind and ensure they can afford the energy bill.

5. Encourage innovation and research in emerging technologies that can help provide additional solutions to meet future energy needs and minimize environmental impacts.

Overall, we need a comprehensive energy policy that is forward-thinking, people-focused, and environmentally conscious.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: First, investing in infrastructure development, such as expanding transportation networks and utility services, is essential to accommodate population growth and support housing expansion. While serving in the Legislature, I fought to fund infrastructure projects based on need, not politics. Our region had been shortchanged for too long. It is essential for the Midlands’ future that Columbia has a strong voice in the Legislature with the relationships and influence to ensure our needs are prioritized and we are never forgotten again.

Second, I advocate for rolling back local mandates that increase, sometimes significantly, housing costs. During this inflation crisis, I would like to see a moratorium on local mandates that increase housing costs. Excessive regulations and zoning restrictions can inflate housing prices, making it difficult for residents to afford homes. By streamlining regulations and fostering a more business-friendly environment, we can encourage construction of affordable housing units and alleviate the strain on the housing supply.

We can also incentivize private-sector involvement in affordable housing initiatives and promoting innovative housing solutions, such as tiny homes and accessory dwelling units. This can diversify housing options and meet the needs of a growing population.

Overall, by prioritizing infrastructure development and reducing barriers to housing construction, we can effectively address population growth and ensure that all South Carolinians have access to safe, affordable housing options.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: First, we need to expand education options. Introducing greater choice empowers parents and creates competition and market pressure for improvement. Every child is unique, and the one-size fits all approach of government means some students fall through the cracks and do not have their education needs met as they could.

Next, we have to have quality teachers. Teachers are the foundation to good learning in the classroom, and South Carolina’s public school system has struggled over the years to recruit and retain quality teachers, leading to a statewide teacher shortage that we have been hurt by right here in my district. Of course, we need to continue raising teacher pay to be competitive with our neighboring states, but we also need to make our schools better places to teach. That means class sizes teachers can manage and cutting the demands and mandates placed on educators who spend as much time filling out paperwork as they spend teaching. Excessive or duplicative testing that takes away valuable time learning has to be reviewed and corrected.

Also, too much funding never gets to the classroom. When our teachers are coming out of pocket for basic classroom supplies, we know that there is a problem considering the amount of money being sent to districts.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: Columbia faces many challenges that need to be addressed. Without a strong voice in the General Assembly those challenges are ignored, and Columbia goes neglected by the state. The railroads are an example. Without the relationships I have with leadership in the General Assembly, the money and support needed from the state to move tracks and make Columbia a better place to live goes to Charleston or Greenville.

We also need courageous leadership that is willing to stand up for what is right and fight to reform government, not just become a part of the problem. Judicial reform, for example. We have seen the cronyism and political payback of a system that pushes out qualified, fair, judicial candidates for friends and political favors. We have seen this system produces justice for some, the well connected, not justice for all. I am among the first to fight for reforms on how we elect judges and to call for a system that would be accountable to the people, not the politicians. Others are happy to keep things the way they are because they care more about getting re-elected and what they can do to benefit themselves and their friends than they care about what is good for Columbia and the people they serve.

Tracy Robins

Tracy Robins

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: I believe that the purpose of our state government is to provide for these three core functions, at a minimum: to provide quality K-12 education in our public schools, to provide for our state’s infrastructure needs, and to ensure public safety through training and funding of all divisions of law enforcement and first responders. Those will be my main priorities and focus points once I am elected to the state legislature as the representative for District 75.

Providing for these services means funding competitive and livable salaries for all teachers and school support personnel, law enforcement and first responders, as well as ensuring that these government employees and agencies have the necessary funding to be able to purchase the best, most up-to-date equipment possible. As a former teacher, I plan to implement a comprehensive plan to transform our current public school system. Upon my election to District 75, I will make it a priority to visit our schools, police and fire departments, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to continuously enforce my support and to ensure our district’s needs are being addressed by our government institutions.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: South Carolina’s budget has grown an additional billion dollars over each of the last two years. This spending trend must stop!

I would reduce our state spending by eliminating the use of earmarks. Earmarks, or pork spending, costs taxpayers millions of dollars each year. Through this type of spending, state residents are forced to pay for special projects, such as a BMX rally in Rock Hill and a wine festival in Georgetown. Legislators use these earmarks to gain votes back home instead of doing the hard work and reaching out to their constituents personally, touting “look what I got you!”

I would create or cosponsor a bill to eliminate this burdensome practice by our General Assembly, or to at least require that funds go to core government functions (and that the funds spent have reached legitimate, legal entities). I would also end the ability to put in a proviso once the budget is out of the House Ways and Means Committee. Cutting ear marks and provisos would help our state reach my goal of eliminating the state income tax.

I would also push for zero-based budgeting. Zero-based budgeting is better for cost control, forcing agencies to prove each year that money requested previously was used on what it was intended to be used for, before asking for additional funds. This type of budget control would force government agencies to control costs, not maximize their revenue.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: South Carolina is one of the largest growing states in the U.S. for in-migration from other states. We urgently need reliable energy resources that can provide residents with the power we need. State leaders, including Gov. Henry McMaster and Speaker of the House Murrell Smith, have publicly proclaimed that we are in an energy crisis.

With new national and international companies moving into the state, as well as a population explosion, and energy usage by our 18 data centers, we are on the precipice of an energy emergency. Expanding our energy infrastructure takes years to fulfill, so the need to expand this market quickly is a top priority for our General Assembly and me.

I support all privately-owned energy companies in our state such as Duke and Dominion. These privately-owned companies have outperformed other energy companies in our state such as Santee Cooper. Santee Cooper should be sold. This company is mismanaged and state-owned, and it has billions of dollars in debt causing rate increases for its customers. Current customers of Santee Cooper are forced to pay higher energy bills due to being left to foot the bill for the failed V.C. Summer fiasco.

I support clean energy sources such as nuclear and natural gas. I do support H5118 that calls to anchor natural gas pipelines to help meet the energy needs of our booming and bustling coastline. I support the development of our energy infrastructure through private companies to ensure zero power outages across our state.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: As our state’s population is rising rapidly, I will work to make our infrastructure needs a priority. We have over 41,000 miles of roads and nearly 10,000 bridges in our state. The General Assembly needs to provide the funding and our schools should provide the trained workforce needed to rebuild and sustain the growing needs of our increasing population. This will be a daunting task requiring both strong oversight of the current budget and the need to increase spending in the future to ensure we make improvements to our infrastructure on a rapid scale.

I will also work with city, county and state housing agencies to ensure that residents have affordable housing options in my district. I believe we can use zoning to create various housing needs as our district attracts newcomers to our state. We need to provide quality housing for all socioeconomic backgrounds. This is vital for a more homogenous population. As people move in, prices and inventory become scarce, resulting in higher costs to homeowners. Due to staggering inflation from Democrat policies of increased and wasteful spending, homebuying has become out of reach for many families. Our state should eliminate our state income tax to help alleviate the financial burden our residents are experiencing now. I will work to make it easier for housing providers, such as builders etc., to cut through red tape and other obstacles so that homes can come to the market much quicker and be more cost effective.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: The public school educational system in South Carolina is in crisis.

I was a teacher in South Carolina and left the profession, not because of my pay, but because of the toxic environment in our classrooms that make teaching and student learning nearly impossible.

My main priority if elected is to transform our current state education system. This would entail comprehensive changes to refining our curriculum, altering the way our school board members are elected, testing, behavior management policies, leadership training for school administrators and school board members, cuts in bureaucracy, teacher and support staff salaries, truth in reporting on our state report cards, and prioritized spending. I would also implement an enormous push for trade-based high schools that will allow students to graduate and then head straight into the workforce.

On day one as your house representative, I will ask the Richland delegation to require term limits on Richland 1 school board members, and push for all Richland 1 school board seats to be “at-large” for elections.

Out of my competitors, I am the only one with the background, knowledge and experience to be able to dramatically improve our state’s public schools. The day after I am elected in November, I will create a task force composed of teachers, parents, administrators and community leaders to tackle this effort and fulfill my pledge.

To rebuild our public schools and renew trust between educators, parents, children and administrators will be a monumental effort, but one that I am extremely eager to do!

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: Overspending, mismanagement of our tax dollars and crony capitalism are plaguing all levels of our government. The constituents I meet daily express deep unhappiness in the job our current politicians are doing and feel their voices and concerns have been neglected for years.

I am an active member of the Richland County Republican Party and attend school board, county council and neighborhood association meetings. This active participation allows me to understand the concerns of residents of District 75 better than my competitors.

I have knocked on over 11,000 doors, proving that my eagerness and effort to personally get to know the constituents of District 75 is just completely unmatched by my competition in this race!

Kirkman Finley served this district for a decade while I would bring in a fresh new perspective. Voters have expressed to me that they want a representative who is involved in our community, communicates regularly with them and has empathy and understanding for what working class people are experiencing. I am best suited to fill that need.

Heather Bauer’s voting record does not reflect most voters in this district. Ms. Bauer’s ability to do any sort of fundamental transformational change as our current representative is lost due to the fact she is part of a small minority of Democrats in the House of Representatives. Her voice goes unheard in the General Assembly. In contrast, I will be joining the House Republican majority giving District 75 a seat at the table for all issues and solutions.

State House District 79: Democrats Farr vs. Grant

Jonnieka Farr

Jonnieka Farr

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: My top priorities include enhancing safety in neighborhoods, improving roads and infrastructure, and strengthening public education. Addressing gun violence is crucial as it’s on the rise in our district, with an alarming increase in drive-by shootings and incidents of homes being targeted. Simple disputes escalating into deadly gunfights are becoming all too common. Lowering the age for open carry without training or permits is not the solution to curb violence. Effective government should prioritize making streets and communities safer.

Our district has dealt with roads and infrastructure projects that have had grand starts and hard stops. Our increase in size and growth with an infrastructure that is failing to keep pace has left us questioning our quality of life in this area. We know it should be and could be better, but we are simply grinning and bearing it. It is time for projects that have started in our district to be finished before any other new projects begin.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: 1. South Carolina should prioritize funding for essential services crucial to residents’ well-being and economic development. This includes education, healthcare, infrastructure maintenance (particularly road and bridge repair) and public safety. Given South Carolina’s demographic and economic profile, investments in education and workforce development are particularly vital for long-term growth. Focusing resources on these priority areas ensures that the state addresses pressing needs and lays the groundwork for sustainable advancement.2. Adopting outcome-based budgeting methodologies can enhance accountability and effectiveness in spending. South Carolina can establish clear performance metrics and goals for programs and agencies, tying funding decisions to demonstrated outcomes. This approach fosters transparency and ensures that taxpayer dollars are directed towards initiatives with proven effectiveness. For instance, South Carolina could measure educational outcomes like graduation rates and student achievement to guide funding allocations. Aligning expenditures with desired outcomes maximizes the impact of investments and drives continuous improvement in service delivery.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: Promote renewable energy sources, invest in energy efficiency, diversify the energy portfolio, modernize infrastructure, and engage stakeholders and communities.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: Increase housing supply, support affordable housing, promote transit-oriented development, address infrastructure needs, foster public-private partnerships, and promote sustainable growth.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: We should consider the following: increase funding, focus on teacher recruitment and retention, reduce class sizes, expand pre-K and early childhood education, enhance curriculum and instruction, address equity and access issues, and lastly, allow for parents to have a choice. Richland School District 2 provides a great example of how parents are empowered by allowing school choice within the district. Ensure taxpayer dollars remain in public schools.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: As a servant leader, I stand before you not as a candidate seeking power, but as a humble steward ready to serve our district with integrity, compassion and dedication.

My commitment to servant leadership means that I prioritize the well-being of our community above all else. I will listen attentively to your concerns, seek to understand your perspectives and work tirelessly to address the issues that matter most to you. Rather than seeking glory or recognition, I am motivated by a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of those I serve.

Transparency and honesty are at the core of my leadership philosophy. I will always communicate openly with you, sharing both successes and challenges along the way. By fostering an environment of trust and accountability, I aim to build strong relationships with each member of our community.

Collaboration is key to effective servant leadership. I recognize that no one person has all the answers, which is why I will actively seek input from diverse voices and work collaboratively to find innovative solutions to our shared challenges. Together, we can harness the collective wisdom and talents of our community to create a brighter future for us all.

There is power in servant leadership. In this election, I ask for your support not as a leader seeking authority, but as a servant ready to work alongside you to build a better tomorrow. With your trust and partnership, I am confident that we can achieve great things together.

Hamilton Grant

Hamilton Grant

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: The top three priorities for my campaign are to improve our state’s infrastructure, protect the integrity of public education and build a sustainable South Carolina workforce.

For over seven years, Hardscrabble Road has been a thorn in the side of District 79 residents. Residents and businesses have suffered from the many delays in this project with little to no solutions on fixing the issue. As a state representative, I will push for a Department of Transportation dashboard on its website that gives real time updates and notifications of state road projects. This effort which is currently in the state Senate will give more transparency and accountability to taxpayers.

The attack on public education in our state is nothing new; however, it has intensified over the last couple of years. Republican lawmakers are determined to erase history, destroy diversity incentives and fund private education with taxpayer money. I will fight to protect our public education and propose commonsense ideas that will enhance our crumbling education infrastructure.

With billions of dollars of new business being invested in our state and Richland County having the most successful year of economic development in 2023, it is evident that we are prone for an economic spike. While that is exciting news, our business boom can only be sustained with a strong South Carolina-based workforce. Ensuring that our schools are equipped to teach skill sets that will be essential for retained talent will be a priority for me as a lawmaker.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: Two immediate changes that I would make to the spending in this state would be to expand Medicaid and to invest the $1.8 billion surplus into higher education. It is a travesty that we do not have adequate health care facilities in all 46 counties in this state. With some hospitals being over 45 minutes away from rural towns, in a matter of life and death, every second counts. Improving the quality of life for South Carolinians equates to a stronger and healthier South Carolina. Additionally, with the mystery $1.8 billion discovered by our state treasurer, I would strongly advocate to invest in higher education infrastructure. With a letter written to our governor by the U.S. secretaries of agriculture and education, it is estimated that our state’s only publicly funded HBCU has been underfunded by nearly $500 million over the course of 30 years. South Carolina State University deserves the same energy in funding as our flagship institutions. These two changes would significantly impact the sustainability of our state.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: Last year during a visit to Columbia, the U.S. secretary of energy called South Carolina the Battery Belt of America. With billions of dollars invested in our state with solar energy, I think it is imperative that we become a leader in solar energy. Furthermore, we should strengthen the energy generation in our state so that we don’t risk mass blackouts. Clean energy should be a priority for all South Carolinians.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: Ensuring that the achievement of homeownership is attainable and equitable for all South Carolinians is a critical key to sustaining the explosive growth that we’ve experienced. Expanding attainable housing options by increasing down payment assistance and incentivizing tax credits for first-time homebuyers will make the American dream a reality for more South Carolinians. Additionally, to meet the growing need for workforce housing, the State should make the SC Housing Bond Mortgage Program more accessible. Furthermore, working with local municipalities to ensure that the infrastructure of our roads can withstand the growth of our region (i.e. Hardscrabble Road) is a collaborative approach that should be done proactively.







Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: One of the first things that the state could do to improve public education is actually fund public education as written in the state’s Constitution. For decades, our state has shortchanged thousands of students by not adequately accounting for public education in the budget. Instead, some legislators would rather decrease funding for public education and use those funds for private schools through vouchers. Also, our state should fund an education bond. South Carolina has not had an education bond passed for over 24 years. This would drastically improve the campus maintenance and master plans at our state-funded colleges and universities. Allowing our schools to operate with aging infrastructure and dilapidated facilities is negligent at best on the legislature. I firmly believe that South Carolina produces the best and brightest students anywhere in the country, but we won’t be able to recruit these students with facilities that desperately need attention.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: Voters should choose me because I’m dependable, relatable, honest and approachable. Voters are looking for a visionary state representative who will keep them informed and engaged. Having served with various organizations at the highest level (Columbia Urban League, Columbia Museum of Art, South Carolina State University Board of Trustees), I have the institutional knowledge of governance. Additionally, in a highly divisive political climate, I have bipartisan relationships that will attempt to bring commonsense solutions to areas of our legislature that may not be so common. While candidates may focus on the problems, I focus on the solutions. I have a track record of service but more importantly a track record of results. For these reasons and many more, I firmly believe that I am the very best candidate for South Carolina House District 79. I would consider it an honor to have your vote when early voting begins on May 28 or on our June 11 primary.

State House District 85: Republicans Kilmartin vs. Widener

Jay Kilmartin

Incumbent Rep. Jay Kilmartin

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: 1. As legislators, we need to hold our state agencies accountable. I get calls from constituents who are frustrated when they try to resolve problems in agencies to no avail. Sometimes a simple phone call from me and it gets fixed. I wish every agency and department would treat my constituents as their customers.

2. The backroom dealings and lobbyist written bills that are pushed through the Legislature need to stop. There is a “pay to play” system in Columbia, and it’s business as usual.

3. Lawyer legislators making the laws and then appointing judges is insane. We need judicial reform immediately.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: 1. Stop growing non-core governmental function agencies. While core function agencies are terribly underfunded, particularly the Department of Transportation (roads) and first responders and law enforcement, we cave to special interest lobbyists in exchange for favors and campaign cash.

2. The state pension fund is headed towards a cliff. Underfunding could be cured with the “surplus” legislators get to spend in their districts. This surplus is doled out yearly for being a “team player” in the Statehouse.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: We are at a critical time regarding energy. As a top 10 fastest growing state in the nation, we are currently at the breaking point. We need to treat this as an energy emergency and not kick the can down the road. I think the immediate fix should be enhancing nuclear and natural gas energy. Deregulate to fast track us and get caught up for future growth.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: We need to get caught up on infrastructure before we can grow. It is coming, and we cannot stop it regardless of how you feel about growth. I will encourage laws that make homeownership possible. I question the global mutual fund investment companies buying up all the housing and making home ownership virtually impossible.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: Competition is the answer in education. Public schools can and will get better when Education Savings Accounts come to full fruition. We also need to address the teacher crisis: I sponsored a bill to make teachers’ retirement pensions exempt from state income tax, putting more in the pockets of those who we’ve trusted with the sometimes thankless job of educating our kids.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: I will not sign a “Loyalty Oath” to a caucus at the Statehouse that prohibits me from representing my constituents. I will not “sit down,” be quiet and simply vote by caucus. I live in a conservative district and I promise as a representative to vote the way the majority of my constituents demand I do. I have done that to the displeasure of the moderate leadership. I will continue to vote in Columbia the way I tell people in my district I will vote.

Dean Widener

Dean Widener

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: 1. Illegal Immigration: I will defend South Carolina by standing firm against illegal immigration by working with our congressional delegation to secure our borders. Securing our borders is imperative to ensure illegal drugs, especially fentanyl, are stopped from coming across the border, which is causing an accelerated death rate for our children and adults. It is of the utmost importance that this be stopped as it has a drastic effect on our state and national security. I know of many friends who lost their children from this poison, and I am committed to fixing this problem. I will work to make sure no cartels or gangs will call our community home. District 85 will never become a sanctuary city/destination for illegal immigrants or drugs.

2. Infrastructure: I am committed to making sure our infrastructure issues are resolved. We must have a commonsense approach to growth and development. I will work with our county council to ensure we are on a trajectory path of growth and development that includes infrastructure with a long-term plan. A planned process that is thought through not only from the beginning but has sustainable growth for the future. I’m tired of politicians who don’t think down the road.

3. District representation: We once had a standard where the people in our district were heard and informed regularly; they were the priority. The representation we have now is about politics and not the people. I am committed to transparency and the people’s voice through regular communication so their voice is heard.

Editor’s note: The State has a policy to refer to people who cross the border illegally as undocumented immigrants, avoiding words like “illegal” to describe them. We make rare exceptions for direct quotes or official documents. Dean Widener’s answer was published as submitted after he was offered the opportunity to change his language and declined.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: The first thing I want to do is take the time to fully understand the budget and what is in it, ensuring not only do I understand the budget but my constituents understand what’s in the budget so as to make effective decisions for the people of my district. I will figure out ways in real time to communicate with the people in my district to be as transparent as possible with the budget so they have a say in what they feel is right for the services rendered from the government.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: We need to take immediate steps in fixing our energy needs now. We need to make sure our district is fully aware of our current energy situation and come up with a plan that not only fixes the current shortages but grows with our current population growth, a comprehensive plan that has been vetted by the energy experts and provides energy solutions 50 years from now.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: Population growth is one of the biggest concerns in my district. We need to know why our population growth is happening so fast. While growth can be good in most cases, we must study the reason for population growth. Is it organic or political? Is it what the people in our district want or need? If my constituents believe growth is positive, then we need to make sure infrastructure is built in place prior to any development or built in conjunction with development. We need to make sure our population growth is good for our district and not for growing political power.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: The state needs to make sure our teachers have the support they need to educate our children. They not only need to provide the resources, but they also need to make sure they give the teachers the autonomy to use their teaching skills that fit best for each student. Not all methods of teaching students are “one size fits all,” and our educators have the professional skills to teach based on what helps the student grasp the subject best at hand. Our teachers are in the trenches not only trying to teach our children but in some cases, unfortunately, being tasked to help raise them. We need to make sure our teachers are given the support to provide disciplinary actions to ensure all students have a safe and good working environment to learn.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: I have over 39 years serving my state and nation in the military. Serving is in my blood. I’m going to the Statehouse to do what I was elected to do, which is to represent the people in my district with commonsense conservative values. To be an effective representative, you must keep your fingers on the pulse of the people in your district. I will not be a candidate that is heard from or seen only during a campaign cycle like my opponent. One of my goals is to work together respectfully with my Republican colleagues, reminding them why we were elected. We were not elected for a political agenda, political activism or ideology, but to be the voice of our district. Unfortunately, that is what we have now. Extreme Republican activists who feel it’s more important to try to expose colleagues through “gotcha votes” than expose the will of their constituents by working together to submit and pass good legislation for the people. The litmus test should be, is it good for the people in the district I represent? Does it serve their best interest? Does it focus on the whole instead of the few? And the answer should be yes. That is why our district needs new leadership. I will be a reformer with commonsense Republican Christian values and work together with the General Assembly respectfully to provide solutions for the people and not be part of the problem. I possess the leadership qualities needed to move forward and to make our district better than my opponent has demonstrated over the past two years. That is why voters should choose me over my opponent.

State House District 87: Republicans Beatty vs. Calhoon vs. Limehouse

J. Michael Beatty Jr. did not reply.

Paula Rawl Calhoon

Incumbent Rep. Paula Rawl Calhoon

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: Roads and public safety are two priorities. However, three intertwined priorities are education, the environment and related workforce matters. There exists a direct relationship between a quality education, economic expansion and sensitivity to the environment. The state must provide for a balance in quality education, economic growth and environmental programs. Policy and funding must have oversight and provide for transparency to ensure our communities grow responsibly.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: The state continues to provide more transparency and accountability in state spending. As to state agency spending, agency directors must provide written annual reports to the General Assembly.

Additionally, the General Assembly has established certain guidelines for financial requests by members to support a local program. When a request by a member for state funding is made, the respective budget committee requires detailed information. Information includes but is not limited to: the name of the member making the request for funding, what statistics and data support the request, where will the state funds be transferred, who will be accountable for the state funds transferred, and when will the project be completed. Transparency and accountability continue to be immediate changes to state spending.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: Carbon footprints and energy consumption are directly tied because energy consumption can result in carbon emissions, and vice versa. When fossil fuels (oil, coal, octane gas and natural gas) are used for energy, they contribute a considerable amount of carbon dioxide to the environment. South Carolina has a policy in place to encourage carbon footprint reductions and to monitor energy consumption.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: First, I think South Carolina must secure its borders from illegal immigration that taxes our communities in the areas of housing, health care services, education expansion and public safety. Currently, the state has pockets in urban areas and rural areas that already need healthcare services, not to mention quality housing. With the increase in population and the need for affordable housing, there exists a trade-off that affects access to health care and nutritious food as well as the need for educational facility expansion, law and order and emergency services, to mention a few programs.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: South Carolina is gleaning statistics and data from public schools to make more informed decisions about programs that are working, are antiquated and/or are needed. Success of an individual is based on the level of education and financial security. South Carolina is working to provide students a quality education and assisting with locating workforce opportunities.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponents in this election?

A: It is my honor to serve the people of District 87 with experience, truth, transparency and accountability.

Todd Limehouse

Todd Limehouse

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: I want to be an advocate for the taxpayers, someone who will stand up and speak out against wasteful spending and the hundreds of millions of dollars for local projects inserted into the budget each year. I believe both parties have a casual attitude about spending taxpayers’ money.

I want to help bring about the changes needed to make state government work better and truly move our state forward. There are a number of reforms to which I’m committed.

Ending secretive budget earmarks. These items should be posted online before budget votes are taken and be subject to the same scrutiny as other spending.

Strengthening the open-records law, including ending exemptions for lawmakers.

Ethics reform, including ending the self-policing system in which members of the House and Senate oversee ethics enforcement of their own colleagues.

Increased lobbyist disclosure.

Greater fiscal oversight, for the obvious reason.

Pension reform. Lawmakers should be kept at arm’s length from decision-making, and revenue surpluses should at least partially be applied to the unfunded liability.

Legislative term limits, which would ensure a constant infusion of new ideas and fresh perspectives, which is healthy for the system.

I believe substandard government holds our state back.

I’ll show leadership on local issues, including solving Lexington’s traffic congestion problem. Our daily, bumper-to-bumper traffic diminishes our quality of life and hurts the local economy. It ought to be a top priority for all of the area’s state and local officials.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: I’d finally bring an end to secretive budget earmarks. There’s no reason this spending shouldn’t be subject to the same deliberation as other spending items.

And I’d rein in spending on travel. State officials spend as much as $90 million annually on travel to conferences and expenses like meals and lodging. Much of it is unnecessary, especially in this age of internet streaming and videoconferencing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, travel spending plunged to a fraction of the normal spending — with no noticeable negative impact — showing it can be done.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: I’ll be honest, I don’t know. If a crisis is looming, I don’t see an alternative other than new power generation, i.e. the planned natural gas plant in Colleton County.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: In the Lexington community, the biggest problem we face is traffic caused by out-of-control development. We’ve got to do a much better job planning for future growth so our infrastructure keeps up with the pressure created by additional motorists.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: We should pay teachers well, make school safety a top priority, keep politics out of the classroom and get back to book learnin’.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponents in this election?

A: I’m a hard worker, I have immense pride in my community, and I’m committed to keeping our community a wonderful place to live.

I’ll listen to my constituents and be easily accessible. And unlike the incumbent, I’ll return my constituents’ phone calls.

I won’t be afraid to take a stand on any issue.

State House District 88: Republicans Graye vs. May

Lorelei Graye

Lorelei Graye

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: My top three priorities are centered on safeguarding our community, supporting our first responders and protecting our children.

First, ensuring the security of our borders is paramount, and while this is undoubtedly a national issue, its effects are being felt in our communities. Illegal immigration poses a range of challenges, not least the influx of dangerous drugs like fentanyl that devastate families and contribute to the mental health epidemic that is ravaging our communities. To address this, I advocate for strengthening border security and significantly increasing penalties for those criminally trafficking drugs into our country. This approach is vital for maintaining the safety and well-being of our citizens.

Second, our law enforcement officers and first responders deserve unwavering support as they bravely ensure our safety. I am committed to advocating for increased salaries for these heroes and ensuring they have the tools they need to do their jobs.

Third, protecting our children from harmful and divisive ideologies is essential. I am committed to ensuring that sports and health policies reflect common sense, with boys and girls competing separately in sports to ensure fairness. Furthermore, I oppose irreversible gender reassignment surgeries for minors, advocating instead for policies that safeguard our children’s physical and mental well-being. Our focus must extend beyond the classroom to encompass all aspects of child development, ensuring that every child is raised in a safe, nurturing environment free from undue influence, and is prepared for a prosperous future.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: As a financial professional, I am dedicated to rigorously tackling waste and abuse in our state spending. My priority would be to streamline our budget, ensuring that every dollar spent is a dollar toward meaningful progress.

Simultaneously, I recognize the urgent need to smartly budget for essential areas such as growth, development and critical road and infrastructure improvements within our district. Investing wisely in these areas is crucial for supporting our community’s expanding needs and ensuring a sustainable future.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: South Carolina is approaching a crisis point in energy production versus demand, driven by rapid growth and the challenges from the V.C. Summer nuclear plant project. It’s crucial to diversify our energy sources to avert this impending shortfall. Our approach must include a balanced mix of traditional and renewable energies, complemented by technology. This strategy will ensure a resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure that supports our economic growth and environmental objectives, all while effectively responding to our state’s unique energy needs through proactive, collaborative efforts.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: Addressing the complex issue of population growth and housing demand requires intelligent, multifaceted solutions. Our focus must be on fostering business opportunities and job creation while simultaneously enhancing our roadways and infrastructure. This balanced approach ensures smart, well-planned development that avoids exacerbating traffic and overcrowding. By strategically expanding our communities, we can promote healthy growth that benefits all residents, ensuring our developments are sustainable and community-oriented. Our aim is to create environments where expansion brings prosperity without compromising the quality of life.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: To improve public education in South Carolina, we must empower parents with school choice. Implementing scholarships that follow students to the schools of their choice — be it public, private or charter — will foster competition and innovation among schools, elevating educational standards. This approach ensures equitable access to quality education for all children, allowing them to thrive in environments that best suit their individual needs.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: Voters should choose me because I am a businesswoman, not a politician, deeply invested in Lexington County where I grew up and where over 40 of my family members reside. Unlike my opponent, R.J. May, whose time and energy in Columbia is spent leading a fringe group within the Republican Party and voting against things like the entire state budget, I am committed to responsible governance. If every representative voted as he did, we would have no budget — teachers and law enforcement wouldn’t receive paychecks and our state economy would stall.

As a commonsense conservative and political newcomer, I respect public service and aim to bring practical, results-oriented leadership to Columbia. My focus is on enhancing our educational systems, supporting our first responders and building the necessary infrastructure to ensure our community’s long-term prosperity.

Incumbent Rep. R.J. May did not reply.

State House District 96: Republicans McCabe vs. Sturkie

Ryan McCabe

Incumbent Rep. Ryan McCabe

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: 1. Increased funding for roads and bridges. A large number of bridges have exceeded their useful lives. It is imperative to get them repaired or replaced now to avoid massive tax increases or cuts in the budget to repair the bridges in the future. Quite a few rural bridges are currently closed. Our roads also need massive investment after many years of deferred maintenance.

2. State employee pension funds are underfunded and need capitalization before we hit a crisis with a down stock market and larger number of retirees. Most state retirees, especially National Guard members, are underpaid due to underfunding.

3. Development of a groundwater replenishment plan. Water will become a problem in the future. The water table is rapidly diminishing and the state has no plan to address this problem. If measures are not taken, at some point it will be too late.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: I would eliminate the members’ earmark process and corporate handouts. I would use that money for my priorities above.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: I would encourage the development of power generation. We should even reconsider nuclear power.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: By eliminating corporate handouts, growth would slow to a point that would be manageable.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: I support reforms that would focus on the fundamentals of education and prohibit political and sexual indoctrination. These things are unnecessary and not the role of schools. Removing these distractions would help unite students, parents and teachers.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: I have a proven track record of casting conservative votes. I also have a proven record of working hard on constituent service matters. I have remained loyal to the needs and desires of my constituents’ over the desires of lobbyists and lobbyist principals. I have never taken any gifts, meals or even a cup of coffee during my tenure in the House.

Mike Sturkie

Mike Sturkie

Q: What are your top three priorities and why?

A: My three primary priorities if elected would be to cut taxes and red tape, bolster public safety, and improve education in our state. With our tax rates being some of the highest in the region, it is critical that we cut taxes to reduce the burden on families and businesses and allow our state to be competitive in the market. It’s not just to make South Carolina competitive — it’s conservative philosophy that makes our state great. As a business owner, I have witnessed for decades the inefficiencies and hurdles imposed by government regulations on small and local businesses in our state.

As we continue to grow economically, we must remain committed to public safety. We need to continue increasing pay for law enforcement, but also aid them by passing tough bond reform that keeps dangerous criminals off the streets. With new challenges facing our community, like dangerous fentanyl, it is essential that we make public safety a priority and protect our citizens.

Additionally, as a father and grandfather, I know the importance that education plays and how vital good teachers and schools are to the future of our state. I will support increased wages for teachers, but also ensure they’re not put in positions to fail with a lack of support. I will also fight for workforce training that is a win-win for students and South Carolina businesses. Overall, my priorities are focused on making South Carolina the best place to start a business and raise a family.

Q: What two immediate changes would you try to make to state spending?

A: The first change I would seek to enact would be an increase in funding to our hard-working law enforcement that helps keep us safe. By increasing funding, law enforcement will have more tools at its disposal to help combat crime, get criminals off the street and protect our communities.

Secondly, I would advocate to institute zero-based budgeting so that we take a hard look at where our tax dollars go every single year, rooting out waste, and increasing the efficiency with which tax dollars are used.

Q: How would you assess and meet the state’s future energy needs?

A: As we grow as a state, we need to ensure that South Carolina energy is not only affordable but also well thought out, well developed, and done in the right way in order to protect consumers and our resources. I will support actions in the energy sector that create good paying jobs in South Carolina, not bordering states, make energy available and affordable, and improve the future and well-being of our state. That means increasing capacity. I will support an “all of the above” approach to increase production.

Q: How would you address population growth and housing supply and demand?

A: As the owner and founder of S&T Grading and Excavating, one of South Carolina’s leading site development, recycling and landfill operations, I uniquely understand the hurdles and problems facing developers in our state. Our state is experiencing unprecedented growth, but in order to facilitate that continued growth, we need to take action that allows our developers to meet demand while keeping prices affordable for all South Carolinians. Additionally, we must improve the process for zoning school districts to ensure better efficiency and smaller class sizes across the board. Meeting these new challenges requires a legislature that works in lock step with counties, school boards and city governments. Further, I will take action to ensure that money appropriated to our roads and other critical infrastructure actually ends up on the road and not wasted.

Q: What more should the state do to improve public education?

A: To improve public education in our state, we must take action that makes us competitive and attractive to good teachers. An essential first step after increasing teacher pay would be to create and implement access to quality and accessible workforce training that prepares students for high-demand, high-paying jobs. Additionally, we need to increase parental access and involvement in the classroom to allow for continuing education at home and give parents an insight into what their kids are learning.

Q: Why should voters choose you over your opponent in this election?

A: We need more problem solvers, fewer typical politicians, in the Statehouse. I got into this race because I believe I am the most qualified candidate to deliver on the issues voters really care about and to give our community a tireless advocate in the Legislature. I’ve built a company from the ground up, which has allowed me to witness firsthand the red tape and regulations imposed by our government that not only hurt businesses and hardworking families, but also hurt growth and innovation. I understand the importance of enhancing government efficiency and fostering an environment where businesses can thrive and communities can prosper. I’ve dealt with and helped solve convoluted messes created by well-intentioned politicians and bureaucrats that just needed expertise and understanding to solve them. I want to bring to the Statehouse my proven track record of leadership, conservative values and commitment to upholding what makes South Carolina great. My background equips me with a unique perspective and the practical skills needed to tackle our community’s challenges head on. I will be a fighter and an advocate for my constituents and deliver real results for our community.