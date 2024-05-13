Meet the latest nominees for the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week

The end of the school year is quickly approaching, but the Iowa City Press-Citizen is back again with another Student of the Week poll.

Each week, Johnson County high school principals and faculty are asked to nominate students who excel in and out of the classroom.

The public can vote at press-citizen.com until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 16. The winner will be announced on Friday, May 17. An accompanying story will be published in the Press-Citizen.

Students from public and private high schools in Johnson County are eligible to participate.

The last Student of the Week was Reese Stockman, a Clear Creek Amana High School senior.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Tully Campion, Iowa City High School

Tully Campion is a senior at City High. She recently was honored at City High's Senior Honors event with several special awards, including the All-Trimester Honor Roll, AP/Honors Award, AP Capstone Diploma, Hills Bank Youth Salute, and Iowa City Noon Kiwanis Club Recognition. Campion is also a part of City High’s Girl’s golf team.

Andrew Dong, Iowa City West High School

Andrew Dong is a senior at Iowa City West High. Dong is a top student and will be attending Harvard University in the fall. Dong was one of the two Iowa high school students to attend the United States Senate Youth Program during his sophomore year in 2022. Dong is a Coca-Cola and Presidential Scholar.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@press-citizen.com.

