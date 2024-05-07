Meet the latest nominees for the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week

The Iowa City Press-Citizen Student of the Week is back for another round of voting.

Each week, Johnson County high school principals and faculty are asked to nominate students who excel in and out of the classroom.

The public can vote at press-citizen.com through noon on Sunday, May 12. The winner will be announced on Monday, May 13. An accompanying story will be published in the Press-Citizen.

Students from public and private high schools in Johnson County are eligible to participate.

The last Student of the Week was Grace Kirschling, a senior from Iowa City High School.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Adian Jacobsen, Iowa City West High School

Adian Jacobsen is a senior at Iowa City West High School. Jacobsen earned two first-place finishes at the Drake Relays and was named the Relays' most outstanding male athlete. He was first in the 400-meter hurdles and was also a part of the first-place distance medley team.

Avery Provorse, Iowa City High School

Avery Provorse is a senior at City High School and was the recent star of the spring musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” “Provorse has been a high performer both in the classroom and our performing arts program throughout her high school career," Iowa City High principal John Bacon told the Press-Citizen.

Reese Stockman, Clear Creek Amana High School

Resse Stockman is a senior at Clear Creek Amana High School and was nominated by Amanda Kleinhesselink, who is one of the high school’s Unified PE instructors. Last school year, Stockman raised money for students with disabilities and applied for a grant that brought in over $3,000 for Clear Creek Amana students. This year, Stockman spearheaded the creation of the Unified Field Day for middle and high school students of all abilities.

“(Stockman) is one of the most incredible students I have had the opportunity to have in class. Her dedication and passion for promoting inclusion is truly inspiring,” Kleinhesselink said.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@press-citizen.com.

