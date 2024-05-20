Meet the latest nominees for the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week

The school year is quickly coming to a close, and students are anticipating summer vacation.

Principals and faculty at Johnson County high schools are still nominating their students for academic achievements and community service contributions.

The public can vote for the Press-Citizen's next student of the week at press-citizen.com until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. The winner will be announced on Friday, May 24, and an accompanying story will be published in the Press-Citizen.

Students from public and private high schools in Johnson County are eligible to participate.

The most recent Student of the Week winner was Iowa City West senior Andrew Dong.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Trevon Hermon, Iowa City High School

Trevon Hermon is a sophomore at Iowa City High and was nominated by Principal John Bacon. Bacon describes Hermon as one of his "go-to" students. In the classroom, Hermon leads by example by showing up on time, being respectful to everyone, and always being thoughtful and engaging. Hermon has fun, which radiates throughout the building.

Brett Lepire, Clear Creek Amana High School

Brett Lepire is a sophomore at Clear Creek Amana High School.

“[Lepire] is an outstanding young man academically and socially," Noel Dalmasso told the Press-Citizen. "He is truly an asset to our building."

Lepire embodies overcoming adversity, from losing his dad to still attending school even when it is hard. This school year, Lepire was an honorary member of the CCA wrestling team, inspiring and cheering the team to victory. Last month, Lepire spoke in front of the entire student body and was recognized for his role on the team.

Ava Wiltgen, Iowa City Regina Catholic High School

Ava Wiltgen is a junior at Iowa City Regina Catholic High School. In the spring, Wiltgen scored high for reading, writing, and math on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP). Wiltgen also took five Advanced Placement testing exams.

“[Wiltgen] can always be counted on to have a positive attitude," Regina Principal Glenn Plummer told the Press-Citizen.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@press-citizen.com.

