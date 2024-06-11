Meet Justin Hornback, candidate for Oklahoma Corporation Commission

Justin Hornback is making a second bid for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Editor’s note: This is the second of three profiles on the candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Corporation commissioner. The other candidates are Brian Bingman and Russell Ray.

After 20 years of experience working in the pipeline welding industry, Justin Hornback is making a second bid for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Hornback said he has worked with regulatory bodies and lawmakers to push pipeline reform and draft permits for projects, including Keystone XL Pipeline and Dakota Access Pipeline. He said he has spoken at town hall meetings across the United States.

“It made me see how the process works and how I want to be involved in it,” Hornback said.

The Broken Arrow resident said his personal experience in the industry would bring a “fresh perspective” the Corporation Commission hasn’t had in a while.

Hornback is one of three candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Corporation commissioner. He’ll face Brian Bingman and Russell Ray in the June 18 election. He ran for a seat in 2022 but lost in the primary election.

Usually Corporation Commission elections draw little public interest, but the agency has faced increasing public scrutiny in the wake of the 2021 Winter Storm Uri, which drove natural gas prices to record highs and generated more than $4.5 billion in energy costs over two weeks.

A decision by the three-member panel to securitize the debt means consumers will see higher utility bills for over two decades. Consumers, meanwhile, have demanded to know who profited from the winter weather event.

Some Oklahoma consumers are also frustrated over subsequent rate increase requests by two of the state’s largest public utilities, OG&E and PSO.

If elected, Hornback said his goals are to make transparency and open communication a priority for the Corporation Commission, which regulates a wide swath of industries including oil and gas drilling and telephone companies.

Hornback said in comparison to Texas, where 246 people died, Oklahoma “did a good job” handling Winter Storm Uri. In light of scrutiny over the decision to securitize the debt and lack of transparency surrounding who profited, Hornback said the agency should “err on the side of transparency” when dealing with utility rates.

“Hopefully, we are able to claw back some of that money,” Hornback said.

Hornback has made a point during his campaign to refuse donations from political action committees and endorsements.

He reported $1,000 self-donated during the first quarter. He said he has since self-donated more, bringing his total to about $25,000, with two other individual donors contributing.

“I know I can’t outspend them, but I’m going to make every dollar stretch,” Hornback said. “And I know I can outwork them. I have a work ethic that I’m able to take this across the finish line.”

Hornback is a member of Pipeliners 798, a trade union based in Tulsa.

Ricky Jones, who sits on the examining board for the trade union and worked with Hornback, said his intelligence and ingenuity make him a good candidate.

“I believe Mr. Hornback will be an asset anywhere he goes and wherever he puts his hand to,” Jones said. “He has a large quantity of untapped abilities.”

Hornback said he prioritizes word-of-mouth over monetary donations. It fits into his campaign’s personal approach. His personal phone number and email address are used as his campaign’s point of contact.

“Signs may start a conversation, but they don’t win elections,” Hornback said. “It’s the people that go up and vote.”

Commissioners handle regulating public utility companies and considering rate increases. If elected, Hornback said he would take a two-pronged approach.

First, he would want to have a complete picture on what the rate increases will be spent on and how they are utilized. Second, he said increasing public input would allow the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to better serve it.

“It is kind of frustrating, when you go to the grocery store, when you go to the gas station, when you see inflation all around,” Hornback said. “And the one thing that Oklahoma is known for is abundant and cheap energy. That keeps going up as well.”

