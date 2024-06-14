Meet Justice Marbury. The D&C's new 19th Ward reporter

Justice Marbury (left) and her sisters visited their great-grandparents' house in the 19th Ward where they played with chalk and rode bikes. When they got tired, they sat on the porch with their Nanna and Grandpa waving at the neighbors who passed by.

When people ask me what part of Rochester I'm from, I always tell them I've lived a bit of everywhere, but some of my most cherished memories, filled with laughter and warmth, were made in the 19th Ward.

My mom used to work the evening shifts for the state, so on Fridays, my younger sisters, Tisiah and Leilani, and I would go to my cousin's house off Genesee Street. We would call her our "Friday mom."

We did arts and crafts, helped with gardening, and strolled through Genesee Valley Park. Walking through the park, we watched people run with their dogs, heard cheering from nearby baseball and frisbee games, and collected pine cones and rocks.

On Sundays, we'd leave the church at New Life Fellowship on Arnett, go to the Julep lady's house across the street, and visit my great-grandparents near Genesee Park Blvd.

I remember chalk, jump ropes, and bikes waiting for us. When we were tired, we sat on their porch with Lipton green teas and waved to the neighbors as they passed.

I am Justice Marbury, the new 19th Ward Community Reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle.

When I was offered this position, I knew I wanted to do the role justice—no pun intended. I wanted to ensure that I delivered the stories about the community I know and love and the coverage they deserve.

Earlier this month, I had the privilege of tabling at the Square Fair hosted by the 19th Ward Community Association. I met many of you and learned more about what makes our community unique. A few of my D&C colleagues and I handed out surveys, inviting you to share your story ideas and aspects of the 19th Ward you wanted to see reflected in our stories.

Your input is invaluable and will shape the narratives we bring to you.

The 19th Ward 'It's about community.' Square Fair 2024 was held in Rochester on Saturday

The feedback and engagement were incredible, and we want to give readers a chance to do the same by filling out our survey by using the form below or scanning the QR code in print. In the coming weeks, we'll let you know when one of you suggests a story we write!

Justice Marbury is the 19th Ward Reporter. She loves her energetic puppy, Hiro. Contact her on Instagram @justice_marbury and by email at jmarbury@gannett.com.

