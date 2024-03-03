Meet Jonathan Stump. He's passionate about giving back to Stark County community

Jonathan Stump serves as director of development at Walsh University in North Canton.

Walsh University appointed Jonathan Stump as the director of development in the fall of 2022. His main role is to cultivate relationships with individuals and organizations to secure philanthropic support.

Prior to returning to Walsh — which is his alma mater — Stump was the chief operating officer of FoxTrot Aviation Services. As a successful entrepreneur, he managed a trauma unit and led his own nursing case management company.

He also owned and operated companies for 27 years that managed medical and mental health services for correctional facilities. In addition to his extensive corporate experience, Stump has participated in fundraising at multiple levels.

He served on the Walsh University Alumni Board of Trustees and became co-president. He also served on the Walsh University President’s Advisory Board. In addition to volunteer roles at Walsh, he served on the Stark-Carroll Nursing Association and the Ohio Nurses Association’s Board of Directors, executive boards and as treasurer for each organization.

For 26 years, Stump also volunteered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the Security Committee during the enshrinement festival.

Stump holds a Master of Business Administration from Walsh University, a bachelor’s of arts in management from Malone University and an associate degree in nursing from Walsh University.

5 questions with Pamela Severa: She dons a lot of hats with the Quail Hollow Volunteer Association

Jonathan Stump serves as director of development at Walsh University in North Canton.

What led you to want to work in higher education?

In my professional course, Walsh University was not initially in my plans.

Having accumulated over three decades of experience in the realms of health care, corrections and correctional mental health, I fostered profound connections within the Stark County and Ohio regions. My commitment to principled and values-driven leadership aligns seamlessly with the ethos of Walsh University.

As the director of development, my role is dedicated almost entirely to cultivating relationships with donors, wherein their aspirations and legacies seamlessly merge with Walsh's future.

As a proud two-time alumnus, I gravitated toward Walsh due to its overarching mission of nurturing leaders in service within a moral and values-based paradigm. Additionally, Walsh's commitment to endowing students with foundational knowledge in disciplines such as accounting, finance, business, nursing, physical therapy and the sciences further solidified my allegiance to this esteemed institution.

Why was it important for you to serve on several boards at Walsh University?

Fortunate in my professional journey, I passionately believe that as stewards of our world, we bear a responsibility to enhance it for subsequent generations. Serving on the Alumni Board, ultimately ascending to its co-presidency, and participating in the President's Advisory Board for six years were deliberate choices aimed at reciprocating the invaluable head start Walsh provided me upon graduation.

In essence, my involvement in these capacities is a testament to my unwavering commitment to contribute meaningfully to the institution that played a pivotal role in shaping my early career.

You have also served on several other boards in the county. Why is being involved important to you?

It goes back to my firm belief that we have a duty to make our community a better place, and we as individuals can make a difference.

I wanted and believed I helped the Stark Carroll Nursing Association for six years, the Ohio Nurses Association, where I was treasurer for two years, and I have been on the Security Committee for the Hall of Fame Festival for 27 years.

Notably, my tenure on the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association’s Medical/Mental Health Committee was particularly impactful, resulting in the enhancement of mental health standards for jails in Ohio and the passage of legislation reimbursing jails for psychotropic expenditures on inmates.

What are some of your pet peeves?

One of my foremost pet peeves manifests when individuals neglect to invest time and effort in contributing to the welfare of their communities, friends or families.

Equally annoying is the sight of vehicles crossing the left lane without overtaking others. The left lane inherently serves the purpose of passing, and my frustration stems from an obligation to the principles of responsible driving.

One for fun: What is one thing that can make your day a better one?

It is so very simple … just helping someone become a better version of themselves.

Editor's note: Five questions with ... is a Sunday feature that showcases a member of the Stark County community. If you'd like to recommend someone to participate, send an email to newsroom@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 5 questions with Jonathan Stump, director of development at Walsh U