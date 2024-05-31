Meet incumbent Rep. Mary Madison, running for Iowa House District 31 in West Des Moines

Rep. Mary Madison is running as an incumbent for another term to represent Iowa House District 31 in West Des Moines.

The Democrat is running unopposed in the party's primary and does not face a Republican challenger on the ballot in the general election.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is Mary Madison (incumbent)?

Mary Madison

Age: 74

Party: Democrat

Current town of residence: West Des Moines

Education: Bachelor of Arts from St. Peter's College, Master of Arts from Seton Hall University, Master of Education from Tarleton State University, Master of Divinity from Interdenominational Theological Center

Occupation: Ordained minister, retired educator and school counselor

Political experience and civic activities: State legislator and community advocacy. League of Women Voters, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, The Links Inc., Children & Families First Inc.

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Madison: Fully funded public schools, which will provide quality education for all students. Make the public school a priority by increasing the budget and give the school districts budget information in a timely manner, so that they can plan ahead. Stop the extreme behavior and instead encourage an environment that will help our students reach their full potential. Increase reading levels and help students with career options. State funding has not kept up with rising costs for 11 of the 12 years. Yet the Legislature provided $142 million of taxpayer funds for the first year of a private school voucher program.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Madison: Make sure that every child that needs special education has what they need. Work to improve reading scores. The AEA system has been an excellent partner for families and local schools both rural and urban. I would restore the relationship, the confidence and security that the AEA once provided. Increase the number of school counselors.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Madison: I think everyone should pay their fair share in taxes. Corporate profits are at a record high and corporate tax remains low. We should raise the minimum wage. We can expand the tax free holiday for an additional two weeks. As a community we should not fear collective bargaining. When workers have a living wage they are able to save, pay taxes and purchase the things they need. We should make child care more affordable. Why sit on an excess of reserves and allow Iowans to wait on the disability rolls for years without resources or why pay direct service workers a fast food salary? Especially when we can and should do better.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Madison: Common sense gun laws would help greatly. Even most gun owners support common sense responsible gun safety. Make recruiting qualified mental health therapists and expanding mental health beds a priority. Making sure guns are securely locked, cabinets and trigger locks are required and available. Limit access to guns for high risk individuals who are considered a danger to self and others. Background checks for gun purchases should be required. Insurance companies should not be allowed to limit liability for those carrying a gun in schools and public spaces.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Madison: The Legislature should stop micromanaging a woman's health care decisions. Give the reproductive freedom women need to access their reproductive care. Bring midwives into Iowa's health care system as an option for those who choose it. Everyone should make their own health care decisions. Allow birth control to be available over the counter. Extend postpartum care to 12 months after the mother gives birth on Medicaid. Give medical decisions back to doctors and the women who need the care.

