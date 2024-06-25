Meet-and-greet slated for new Holly Hill police chief taking over troubled department

The city of Holly Hill invites residents to a meet-and-greet welcoming the city’s new police chief who is taking over after the department's former police chief and two high-ranking officers resigned amid shocking allegations of sexual harassment.

Daytona Beach Police Capt. Byron K. Williams will become Holly Hill's top cop July 15.

The meet and greet starts at 6 p.m. Thursday in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall, 1065 Ridgewood Ave.

The department has been without a police chief since Jeff Miller resigned March 15. Capt. Chris Yates resigned May 23. Sgt. Shannon Fountain resigned June 12. Former Sgt. Tom Bentley was demoted last week to master patrol officer.

An internal affairs report by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office described allegations of sexual harassment at the department where police leadership "fostered an atmosphere of sexual innuendoes, objectifying women and sexually explicit horseplay."

The report found "overwhelming evidence" of inappropriate messages between Fountain and a female officer who was his direct subordinate. The report stated Yates unsnapped a woman's bra and asked if an officer's breasts were real. Miller and Yates groped women, according to the report. The report also stated that Miller exposed himself and asked a rookie female officer to perform oral sex on him before he became police chief.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating the department.

The report stated that Miller and Yates declined to be interviewed by the sheriff's office for the internal affairs report. But it stated that Miller participated in an interview with the FDLE in which he denied the most egregious allegations but admitted to groping several women by tickling them and said they reciprocated. He admitted to asking to see his subordinate's breasts but said it was done in a joking manner, the report stated.

Bentley denied any inappropriate incidents. But the report stated that he was listed as present for a number of incidents and at no point did he stop the inappropriate comments or sexual innuendoes.

New chief on board

Williams will earn $105,000 annually as police chief of the 26-member department. Miller earned $112,965 and had been with the department since December 2006.

Williams could not be reached for comment.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young also could not be reached. But in a Facebook post, Young congratulated Williams: "Captain Williams truly exemplifies what it means to be a Professional Public Servant! We appreciate his years of service to the Daytona Beach community and wish him continued success in his new role."

Williams wrote in a letter to Holly Hill City Manager Joe Forte that he had more than 24 years experience in law enforcement. Williams graduated from Daytona State College and Bethune-Cookman University.

Williams listed his experience at Daytona Beach Police as having served as captain of criminal investigations, support services and patrol divisions.

He wrote that he received executive leadership training from the Institute for Police Executives and from the Southern Police Institute.

He joined the Daytona Beach Police Department in 1999, according to the department's website, which stated that "He has always had a major focus on engaging with the community with an understanding of empathy and respect."

Williams has served in a variety of roles, including in the community policing unit and serving as a liaison between police and the residents. He also served as an undercover officer in the street crimes unit and special investigations unit focusing on street level crimes and drug trafficking, the Daytona Beach Police website stated.

Holly Hill commissioner: Williams is well-qualified to be police chief

Holly Hill City Commissioner Penny Currie said Williams is a good choice for the job.

“I have looked at his resume and qualifications, and, having previous law enforcement in my background, I really feel he is well-qualified,” Currie said.

Currie worked as an administrative supervisor for the Ponce Inlet Police Department for nearly 20 years before she retired. She said her husband worked for Holly Hill Police before leaving about 13 or 14 years ago to join the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The couple volunteered for the police explorer group at Holly Hill for 20 years.

She said she was unaware of the problems at the department. “Absolutely didn’t hear or see anything, because if I had it I would have immediately intervened in that,” she said.

She said the allegations in the 104-page internal affairs report prepared by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office were shocking.

“I can tell you that personally and as city commissioner I was extremely disturbed by what I read in the internal affairs investigation report,” she said.

She believes that Williams can turn the department around.

“I absolutely do,” she said.

She said one of the first things Williams will do is hire “a good, qualified captain.”

Currie said: “It’s going to take time for this community to heal, but I do believe we can build a stronger police department that they can again be proud of."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Meet new Holly Hill police chief taking over troubled agency