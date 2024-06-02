Meet Global Learning Charter Public School's top 10 graduates of 2024

NEW BEDFORD — The following students are graduating from Global Learning Charter Public School at the academic top of the senior class:

Galaxy Page Thatcher, valedictorian, is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Global Learning Charter Public School in New Bedford.

1. Galaxy Thatcher is Valedictorian of the GLCPS Class of 2024. She also served as president of her class. Galaxy will be a Biology major at Bridgewater State University in the fall. She earned 15 college credits through the school’s Dual Enrollment and Advanced Placement programs. She is a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. She was a member of the high school band and Jazz band, and participated in several after-school clubs, including the Roots & Shoots Club and Art Club. Galaxy is the daughter of Julie and Owen Thatcher of New Bedford.

Hannah Viegas, salutatorian, is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Global Learning Charter Public School in New Bedford.

2. Hannah Viegas is Salutatorian of the Class of 2024. She will be attending Bristol Community College where she will study Nursing. Hannah is a member of the National Honor Society. She earned a total of 38 college credits through the school’s Dual Enrollment program. Hannah volunteered at her school during school socials and Back to School Nights. She also attended the Sea Lab program offered through New Bedford Public Schools. Hannah credits her mother for being her biggest inspiration for pursuing a nursing career, and her father for motivating her to reach her goals. She is the daughter of Jessica and Daniel Viegas of Westport.

Jocelyn Fernandes is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Global Learning Charter Public School in New Bedford.

3. Jocelyn Fernandes will explore career opportunities while continuing her current employment. She is an accomplished artist who has received a number of awards for both her artistic and analytical abilities. She has enjoyed drawing, three dimensional art, reading, making origami and gaming. She is the daughter of Adalgisa Fernandes of New Bedford.

Neveah Tucker is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Global Learning Charter Public School in New Bedford.

4. Neveah Tucker will be attending Bridgewater State University where she will major in Psychology. She is a member of the National Honor Society. Neveah earned 19 college credits through the school’s Dual Enrollment program. She was active in the school’s Yearbook Club and Roots & Shoots Club. Neveah volunteered at AHA! Nights, the Cultural Bazaar, the Holiday Craft Bazaar, Enrollment Open House and at several school socials. She is the daughter of Magdalah Myrthil of New Bedford.

Natalie Teixeira is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Global Learning Charter Public School in New Bedford.

5. Natalie Teixeira will attend Bridgewater State University. Natalie has earned 15 college credits through dual enrollment courses while attending high school. She also attended the Brown Leadership Institute during the summer of 2023. Natalie is a member of the National Honor Society. While at GLCPS, she served as a Student Ambassador, played saxophone in the Jazz band and high school band, and performed in several productions with the Drama Club. Natalie is the daughter of Yolanda Lopez of New Bedford.

Thomas Lacerte-Kirby is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Global Learning Charter Public School in New Bedford.

6. Thomas Lacerte-Kirby will attend Bristol Community College where he will major in Business Administration - Entrepreneurship. Thomas is a member of the National Honor Society. While in high school, he earned nine college credits through the school’s Dual Enrollment program. Thomas enjoyed playing on the After-school Club teams of basketball, flag football and volleyball. He was also a member of the high school band and a Teacher’s Assistant. Thomas is the son of Deborah Lacerte and Robert Kirby of New Bedford.

Vanhelsig Reyes Castellanos is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Global Learning Charter Public School in New Bedford.

7. Vanhelsig Reyes Castellanos lives in New Bedford and is the son of Winston Reyes and Reyna Castellanos. Vanhelsig earned 7 college credits through dual enrollment while attending high school. Additionally, he completed AP pre-calculus. He will attend the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth in the Architecture and Interior Design program. Vanhelsig is a member of the New Bedford Mayor’s Youth Council. His community service includes volunteering for the New Bedford Half Marathon, at Coats for Kids and for the Girl’s Design Academy. Vanhelsig is the son of Reyna Castellanos and Winston Reyes of New Bedford.

Elias Pires is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Global Learning Charter Public School in New Bedford.

8. Elias Pires will be attending the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth where he will study Psychology. He has volunteered for many school events and activities. He was also a Teacher’s Assistant. He is the son of Tessa and Eric Pires of New Bedford.

Shayla Jones is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Global Learning Charter Public School in New Bedford.

9. Shayla Jones of New Bedford is the daughter of Tiesha Hunter and Ricardo Jones. She plans to take a gap year before attending Bristol Community College in 2025. Shayla plans to pursue a degree in the field of human services. Her community service includes volunteering at Gifts to Give. She is the daughter of Tiesha Hunter and Ricardo Jones of New Bedford.

Rosa Nieto Hernandez is graduating in the top 10 of the class of 2024 at Global Learning Charter Public School in New Bedford.

10. Rosa Nieto Hernandez will attend Bridgewater State University where she will major in Psychology/Social Work. Rosa is the recipient of the Jacobs Family scholarship. While in high school, Rosa earned 12 college credits through the school’s Dual Enrollment program. She has volunteered at a number of school events, including school socials, the GLCPS Cultural Bazaar, and Halloween dances. She is the daughter of Gladys Hernandez of New Bedford.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Meet Global Learning Charter school's top 10 from the class of 2024