Meet Gina Bannevich. She will oversee The Golden Key Center for Exceptional Children

Gina Bannevich will take over as the executive director of The Golden Key Center for Exceptional Children Inc. in Canton on July 1. The nonprofit school provides education and intervention to students with autism and other cognitive disorders.

Gina Bannevich takes over as executive director of The Golden Key Center for Exceptional Children Inc. in Canton starting July 1.

She succeeds Terry Frank.

"I’ll be responsible for articulating the vision, mission, theory of change, statement of need, unique value proposition and overall strategy and direction of The Golden Key among other functions," Bannevich said.

Her career has been filled with many opportunities with various organizations. She worked as the executive sales manager at what is now the Courtyard Marriott hotel, from there she worked in marketing at Visit Canton, WHBC Radio, University of Mount Union and Belden Village Mall.

Bannevich, who lives in Jackson Township, graduated from Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School; the University of Mount Union with a bachelor's degree in communications; and Certification: Sales & Marketing – Kent State Stark Corporate University, with a certification in sales and marketing. She also was part of the Twenty Under 40! class in 2011, and participated in Leadership Stark County and Dare to Lead.

She is married to Jason Bannevich and they have two children: Dominick, 17, and Giavonna, 15. Their dog’s name is Ralph.

Gina Bannevich will take over as the executive director of The Golden Key Center for Exceptional Children Inc. in Canton on July 1. The nonprofit school provides education and intervention to students with autism and other cognitive disorders.

5 questions with Theresa Blocher: She's in the Ohio Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame

Share some information about The Golden Key Center for Exceptional Children.

It is a nonprofit, non-public specialized charter school.

Our mission is to provide quality education and intervention to students with autism and other cognitive disorders. We provide preschool early intervention for students on the autism spectrum from ages 3 to 5 under Ohio Department of Job and Family Services licensing, as well as kindergarten through eighth grade as a fully accredited school under the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

All students of all ages we serve attend by way of the state of Ohio Autism and Jon Peterson Scholarships and we are a provider for those scholarships. Students who attend our school receive all educational interventions and therapies at no cost to parents, something unique to The Golden Key. Students are placed based on their ability level.

Additionally, the Golden Key provides hidden curriculum elements in social-emotional, food exploration and functional living skills.

The Golden Key’s reputation within the community of autism and cognitive disabilities is highly regarded with our enrollment at a new high of 125 students from 23 school districts in Northeast Ohio and beyond. The Golden Key with the support of foundations — Sisters of Charity Foundation of Canton, Timken Foundation, Hoover Foundation, Paul & Carol David Foundation and partners of Stark Community Foundation — recently completed a $2.4 million renovation and expansion of the school.

What has your role been?

Since May 2018, I have served the organization as the operations director. I plan, organize and oversee the organization's processes to balance revenues and expenses and achieve the highest possible operating profit.

I am responsible for implementing new directives for the growth of the organization as well as staff responsibilities.

Starting July 1, I will transition fully to the executive director position. I will oversee the organization as it grows strategically and ensure that the vision and goals are carried out. With that, I will support staff development, student programs, parent support and education, financial stability, and community engagement.

What drew you to work with children with special needs?

Eighteen years ago, if you asked if working with special needs would be my future I would have quickly responded, no. I had a desire to grow my marketing, sales and executive path for a company that met my needs and I could assist them in their growth. But life changes.

My life changed when I learned I was a mom to a little boy on the autism spectrum. Prior to his diagnosis, my husband and I were at a loss of figuring out what was going on with him. He was constantly getting “released” from childcare centers. Blessed with wonderful parents and good friends, we were set on a path to speak with Terry Frank who had recently opened a childcare for children with developmental disabilities.

Jason and I visited The Golden Key in December 2009 and from that moment Terry guided us to find our answers and being direct with her suspicions, Dominick was a child with unique exceptionalities who would most likely be diagnosed with autism. He started attending the Center in January 2010, with the support of Terry and her fabulous staff, Dominick began to flourish.

Simultaneously, we were going through the process of determining what was “wrong” with Dominick at Akron Children’s Hospital. On July 16, 2010, Jason and I met with his pediatrician neurologist. At that time, before the diagnosis was revealed, Jason and I said we would support The Golden Key in any way we could. Dominick was diagnosed as high-functioning autistic. Supporting The Golden Key was then very easy to do!

After Dominick graduated from The Key, I joined the board of directors. During that time, I saw my passion to support this organization and my desires professionally began to change. I applied for the operations position.

What is the best part of working and living in Stark County?

I truly love living in Stark County! I had an early affinity with the area attending Mount Union and that continued when I went to work for the Convention & Visitors Bureau. I am a small-town girl and always came to shop at Belden Village Mall in the “big city” when I was little.

I also value the number of universities and the emphasis on education. I love the variety of things to experience, the passion of the individual communities, and the ease of transportation to connect us to so many other great places such as Cleveland, Columbus and Pittsburgh.

What are three favorite games you and your family enjoy together?

We love to play “Would you Rather.”

“Game of Things” is a new game we just got for Christmas.

Giavonna is in a volleyball league, and we enjoy watching her; and Dominick is part of his school’s gaming club.

Editor's note: Five questions with ... is a Sunday feature that showcases a member of the Stark County community. If you'd like to recommend someone to participate, send an email to newsroom@cantonrep.com.

Gina Bannevich will take over as the executive director of The Golden Key Center for Exceptional Children Inc. in Canton on July 1. The nonprofit school provides education and intervention to students with autism and other cognitive disorders.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 5 questions with Gina Bannevich, new executive director of Golden Key