Meet Four Parkland Teens Demanding Gun Reform Now







The student survivors turned activists of the Parkland shooting have taken the lead in pushing for gun reform with unparalleled and unrelenting urgency.

Across social media, in protests, and at town hall meetings, four young women from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School—Delaney Tarr, Samantha Grady, Emma Gonzalez, and Jaclyn Corin—have been raising their voices and organizing for change alongside their classmates to spread the message #NeverAgain.

"We know what we want. We want gun reform. We want common sense gun laws," senior Delaney Tarr explained. "We want change and we know how to get this change."

The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School recently launched #WhatIf, a social media campaign to mobilize efforts to change gun legislation and create stricter laws to protect the safety of all Americans. The campaign kicked off with videos from select students asking questions like "What if nineteen year olds didn't have access to weapons of war?" and "What if instead of thoughts and prayers we had policy and action?"

Ultimately the goal of the #WhatIf campaign is to bring awareness to the effects of gun violence and the power of gun control. These students are inviting the social media community to post and share their own videos with the hashtags #WhatIf and #NeverAgain to support the movement, culminating in the March For Our Lives on March 24 in Washington D.C.

"We are going to be the kids you read about in textbooks, not because we are going to be another statistic about mass shootings in America," declared high school senior Emma Gonzalez, "but because we are going to be the last mass shooting."