Meet Fairhaven High School's top 10 graduates of 2024

FAIRHAVEN — The following students are graduating from Fairhaven High School at the academic top of the senior class.

1. Kiana L. Coppa, Brown University, majoring in biology

2. Aaron B. Palhota, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, majoring in computer science

3. Elizabeth R. DaCunha, Harvard University, majoring in biology and global health

4. Ava M. Bissonnette, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, majoring in biomedical engineering

5. Libby D. St. Pierre, Emmanuel College, majoring in international relations

6. Natalie R. Yochim, Penn State University, majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology

7. Sydney G. Merusi, Northeastern University, majoring in bioengineering

9. Arden C. Bradshaw, Providence College, majoring in political science

9. William W. Foster, University of Central Florida, majoring in actuarial science

10. Emily M. Pedersen, Bridgewater State University, majoring in biology

