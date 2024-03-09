Meet Dobby, a 1-year-old, 56-pound bundle of enthusiasm and love

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Dobby

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year

Weight: 54 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Mixed Breed – Chocolate/White

Orphaned Since: Feb. 16

Adoption Fee: $250

Dobby is more than just a dog, he’s a bundle of joy, loyalty and tail-wagging enthusiasm. Dobby’s spirit is contagious. Whether it’s chasing a tennis ball or exploring the great outdoors, he’ll keep you on your toes. Take him on a doggie date or sleepover to get to know him better. He dreams of hiking trails, beach sunsets and car rides with the wind in his fur. He’s ready to be your best bud through life’s adventures, creating memories that will last a lifetime. This smart youngster knows his basic commands, is food motivated, and ready to learn more. Stop in SPCA Florida and meet him. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Liam

Gender: Male

Age: 10 months

Weight: 35 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Mixed Breed – Black/White

Orphaned Since: Feb. 15

Adoption Fee: $250

Meet Liam, the tennis enthusiast. At 10 months old, Liam's obsession with balls, especially tennis balls, is downright contagious. The moment you show him the ball, his eyes light up with his tail wagging furiously. Beneath his playful exterior lies a heart of gold. He craves companionship and longs for a family to call his own. He behaves but could use more training. He gets along well with other dogs and you can even take him home on a sleepover to bond with him more. If you’re ready for endless games of fetch, belly rubs and a lifetime of unconditional love, stop by SPCA Florida and meet Liam. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Cookie Crunch

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Weight: 10 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – White/Black

Orphaned Since: Aug. 1

Adoption Fee: $75

Should a tuxedo kitty wear a tuxedo? We’re not sure, but Cookie Crunch wears it well. Underneath the suit, she wears her own soft tuxedo coat that yearns for pets and scratches. She’s a calm and gentle kitty with a penchant for cozy laps and warm windowsills. Whether you’re reading a book or binge-watching your favorite show, she’ll be right there. She is on a special diet of EN food because of a sensitive GI tract and she’ll need to continue it. Cookie Crunch gets along with everyone. She’s a sweet social butterfly who will brighten your days with her gentle purrs. Cookie Crunch is in Tinker’s Legacy Cattery at SPCA Florida. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Meringue

Gender: Female

Age: 10 months

Weight: 9 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Black/Orange Torbie

Orphaned Since: Aug. 15

Adoption Fee: $75

Meringue is a beautiful black and orange torbie awaiting her forever home. She’s a bit of a shy girl, but her heart is as sweet as her name suggests. Once she warms up to you, Meringue will be your loyal and loving companion. Her gentle nature makes her an ideal feline friend for someone patient and kind. Meringue is an active cat who loves wand toys and playtime. You’ll enjoy watching her chase after a feathered wand or pounce on a toy mouse. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's SPCA Pets: Dobby, Liam, Cookie Crunch and Meringue