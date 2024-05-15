Meet the Democrats running in Iowa Senate District 16: Claire Celsi and Julie Lasche Brown

State Sen. Claire Celsi faces a Democratic primary challenger as she runs for reelection in her West Des Moines-based district.

Celsi, of West Des Moines, was first elected in 2018 and reelected to a second term in 2022. She is facing a challenge from Julie Lasche Brown, a former chair of the West Des Moines Democrats.

Iowa Senate District 16 includes parts of West Des Moines, Clive and Windsor Heights.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

More: Early voting has started for Iowa's June 4 primary election. Here's what you should know:

Who is incumbent Claire Celsi?

Age: 57

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up: Des Moines

Current town of residence: West Des Moines

Education: Bachelor of Arts in sociology, Cum Laude

Occupation: State senator; president, Claire Celsi Communications

Political experience and civic activities: Precinct captain, Polk County Democrats; founding member, West Des Moines Democrats; 2016 Iowa House of Representatives candidate (lost); 2018 Primary candidate (won); 2018 Iowa Senate candidate (won); 2022 Senate candidate (won); 2024 Senate primary candidate.

Who is Julie Lasche Brown?

Julie Lasche Brown

Age: 60

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up: Dubuque

Current town of residence: West Des Moines

Education: I attended the University of Northern Iowa, but did not obtain a degree.

Occupation: I am a marketing professional.

Political experience and civic activities: I've been active in politics since 2004 as a precinct captain for John Kerry and member of Women for Kerry (now Women for a Stronger America). I was an Elizabeth Warren captain last election. In January 2020 I was elected chair of the WDM Democrats. During that time I created a leadership team and with this team we grew the membership and raised tens of thousands of dollars for candidates up and down the ballot. I am a former Bras for the Cause board member and former councilor of religious education at First Unitarian Church. Running for office felt like the next step in my journey of serving Iowans.

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Celsi: Continuing to support and defend public education.

Lasche Brown: There isn't a single issue I am focusing on as legislating should be holistic. There are issues such as public education, reproductive health and preserving Iowa's natural resources (waterways, bike trails and walking/hiking trails) that I am passionate about. Overall, there is no top issue for me as I want to work on all policies that will help improve the lives of Iowans in my district and across the state. We can't be too dug into our own personal beliefs that we are unable to compromise and work together for the betterment of our district and our state.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Celsi: 1. Reverting the AEAs back to the same funding method as before the 2024 bill. 2. Means testing for vouchers. 3. Make all private schools abide by the same rules as public schools.

Lasche Brown: I will work to end the voucher program so public dollars go back to public schools. I am part of a family that benefitted from the expertise of the AEAs. I will work with the AEAs and schools to come up with solutions that help students. I will work to stop the trend of the Legislature trying to write curriculum; that should be left to education professionals and not legislators.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Celsi: Iowa should stick with a progressive, fair taxation system that focuses on collecting a higher rate from wealthy Iowans and a progressively lower rate for lower income Iowans.

Lasche Brown: Tax policy is broad. I think we all can agree that we would all like to keep more of our paycheck or pay less in property taxes, but we also want to drive on nice roads, have adequate snow removal, public amenities and to get back to the days when Iowa was No. 1 in education. I think there is a balance and I will work with both sides of the aisle to find a tax structure that will not break the bank for Iowans while still maintaining the services that make Iowa a great place to live. We want to continue to grow our communities and our state. To do that, we must find a tax system that works for all Iowans and not only the top earners.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Celsi: Fully fund State Supplemental Aid. Ban guns in schools.

Lasche Brown: This session we saw a couple of bills dealing with school safety. I am a supporter of HF 2652 which adds technology solutions as opposed to arming teachers and staff. HF 2652 allows schools to install mobile panic systems and use SAVE funds to add firearm detection software or technology and pay the ongoing subscription and monitoring fees. Although the bill did allow for the use of professional development dollars for training staff who wish to be armed, I think the technological improvements were a great start and a model we should build upon.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Celsi: The Iowa Supreme Court will be deciding if the six-week "heartbeat" bill is constitutional sometime in June, 2024. If the six-week ban goes into effect, I will fight against that unjust law until it is repealed.

Lasche Brown: I believe with all of my heart that abortion should be safe, legal, and accessible when needed. Those types of decisions should be left to patients, families, and medical professionals. It is not a decision for legislators or judges to make. As for next steps, I have to say there are many policies I disagree with Gov. Reynolds about, but her stance on contraception expansion is an exception. Study after study has shown that one of the key ways to prevent abortion is through increased contraception access. I would work with my colleagues across the aisle to find a compromise that can pass the Iowa House, as that chamber has been the hold up for the legislation moving forward.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Meet the two Democrats running in the Iowa Senate District 16 primary